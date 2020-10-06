ໃນລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ກໍສາມາດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເລືອກຕັ້ງໄດ້ຄືກັນ

ສານໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສສາມາດລົງທະບຽນ ເພື່ອລົງຄະແນນສຽງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ໆເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາໃຊ້ເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ບັນດາອາສາສະໝັກໄດ້ລົງໄປສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສລົງທະບຽນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ແອນເຈລີນາ ແບັກດາຊາຢານ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ມີຕູບຜ້າຫຼາຍສິບພັນອັນຕ້ອງຢູ່ຖະໜົນຕ່າງໆໃນນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ. ແລະ ເວລາຜ່ານໄປທຸກເດືອນ, ມັນກໍຈະມີຕູບຜ້າອັນໃໝ່ປາກົດຂຶ້ນມາ.

ຂໍ້ມູນຂອງເມືອງໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຕົວເລກຂອງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສໃນນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ, ເຊິ່ງມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 66,000 ຄົນໃນເວລານີ້ແມ່ນດຳລົງຊີວິດໂດຍບໍ່ມີເຮືອນຖາວອນຢູ່. ການສຳຫຼວດປະຊາກອນແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ກຳ ລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້ຈະຊ່ວຍບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປັບປຸງຕົວເລກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ທຣອຍ ວອນ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການ Los Angelis Misson ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນທົ່ວລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ລວມທັງນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ, ຕາມປະຫວັດສາດແລ້ວມັນມີການນັບຕົວເລກທີ່ຕໍ່າກວ່າຈຳນວນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງໃນຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເປັນຢ່າງສູງເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຈະຖືກນັບຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ.”

ມັນມີກົດລະບຽບການນັບບາງຢ່າງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້. ຕົວຢ່າງ, ຖ້າຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີ ບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສແມ່ນນອນຢູ່ກາງຖະໜົນ, ພະນັກງານສຳຫຼວດພົນລະເມືອງຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປຸກລາວຕື່ນ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການສຳຫຼວດພົນລະເມືອງ. ມັນພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະໝາຍໃນກ່ອງຂອງໃບສຳຫຼວດພົນລະ ເມືອງ ເພື່ອນັບຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນ ແລະ ກ້າວໄປໜ້າຕໍ່.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ທີ່ພັກອາໄສຂອງຜູ້ບໍ່ມີເຮືອນຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ອາ ໄສຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ລົງທະບຽນເພື່ອລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້.

ທ່ານ ທຣອຍ ວອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີການເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດຫຼາຍທີ່ວ່າຜູ້ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງອື່ນ ນອກຈາກສິ່ງຂອງຈຳເປັນປະຈຳວັນໃນຊີວິດ. ນັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ. ຫຼາຍຄົນໃນເວລານີ້ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຜູ້ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຍ້ອນ COVID. ເຂົາເຈົ້າສູນເສຍວຽກງານຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍຄ່າເຊົ່າບ້ານ. ສະນັ້ນຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຕອນນີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ຈຳເປັນວ່າຕ້ອງເປັນຄົນຕິດຢາ; ມັນເປັນຍ້ອນສະຖານະການທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຈົບລົງດ້ວຍການບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ.”

ທ້າວ ພອລ ແມ່ນໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ເຂດ ສກິດ ໂຣວ (Skid Row) ມາຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ. ເປັນເຂດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ລວມທັງນຶ່ງໃນເຂດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ສະໝ່ຳສະເໝີທີ່ສຸດໃນປະເທດ.

ທ້າວ ພອລ ເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆຢູ່ເຂດ ສກິດ ໂຣວ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼວງຫຼາຍປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ້າວ ພອລ ຜູ້ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍມັກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງສອງ. ຄົນນຶ່ງແມ່ນກຳລັງຮຽນການເມືອງ, ແລະ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງແມ່ນຮູ້ຈັກການເມືອງຫຼາຍໂພດ.”

ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ສະຖານທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນໄດ້ເປີດໃນທີ່ພັກອາໄສຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີເຮືອນຢູ່ ແຕ່ມັນຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກໃນປີນີ້ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ໃຊ້ທີ່ຢູ່ຂອງບ່ອນພັກອາໄສ ເພື່ອຮັບບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງທາງໄປສະນີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Courts in California have ruled that a homeless person may register to vote at a location where they say they spend most of their time. Volunteers are going to places where they congregate to help them register. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Tens of thousands of tents on the streets of Los Angeles. And with every passing month, new ones appear.

City data shows the number of homeless people in Los Angeles in constantly growing, with more than 66,000 now living without a permanent home. The national U.S. census that is underway now will help officials update those numbers.

“Across the state of California, including Los Angeles, there’s been a lot of undercounting in our communities historically… And so, we have been trying to make great efforts to make sure that people are counted appropriately.”

There are certain counting rules in place today. For example. If a homeless person is sleeping in the middle of a street, a census worker is not allowed to wake him or her up to participate in the census. It is enough to check the census form box to count that person and move on.

Meanwhile, some California homeless shelters are helping residents register to vote in November elections.

“…A lot of misconceptions that the homeless are not concerned about anything else other than the daily necessities of life. That is just not true. A lot of people right now are falling into homelessness because of COVID. They’re losing their jobs, they’re not able to pay the rent… So, a lot of people that are now homeless don’t necessarily have an addiction – it’s by the circumstances that they end up homeless!”

Paul has been living on Skid Row for many years. The area in downtown Los Angeles includes one the largest and most stable homeless populations in the country.

Paul says he and others on Skid Row have been spending a lot of time discussing the upcoming presidential election.

“I like them both, yeah! One is still learning politics, the other one has got too much politics in him!”

In past elections, polling stations have opened in homeless shelters but that will not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, homeless persons are being allowed to use the shelters’ addresses to receive their mail-in ballots.