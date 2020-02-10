“Parasite” ເປັນຮູບເງົາທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າພາສາອັງກິດເລື່ອງທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຊະນະເລີດຮູບເງົາດີເດັ່ນ ໃນປີທີ 92 ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ຂອງສະຖາບັນມອບລາງວັນອອສກາຣສ໌ ຫຼືເອີ້ນວ່າ ອາແຄເດມີ ອາວອດສ໌ (Academy Awards).
ບົດປະພັນສຽດສີແບບມີເລ້ຫຼ່ຽມທີ່ດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຢ່າງຍອດຍ້ຽມຂອງ ທ່ານ ບົງ ຈູນ ໂຮ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນສູງສຸດໃນວົງການຮູບເງົາຂອງ ຮໍລີວູດ ຢູ່ທີ່ງານມອບລາງວັນ ອອສກາຣສ໌ ເມື່ອຄ່ຳຄືນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍລາງວັນ ຜູ້ກຳກັບທີ່ດີເດັ່ນ ຮູບເງົານາໆຊາດທີ່ດີເດັ່ນ ແລະບົດພາບພະຍົນທີ່ດີເດັ່ນນຳດ້ວຍ. ໃນປີແຫ່ງຊ່ວງໄລຍະທີ່ຄອບງຳດ້ວຍຮູບເງົາຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ເຊັ່ນ “1971” “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” “The Irishman” ເປັນຕົ້ນ ຫາກແຕ່ ສະຖາບັນພາບພະຍົນ ໄດ້ໄປຊອກຫາຮູບເງົາຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລາງວັນແກ່ ຍຸກສະໄໝ ແລະ ການນຳສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມໃນສັງຄົມທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈິດໃຈຫວັ່ນໄຫວໃນເລື້ອງ “Parasite”.
ດັ່ງທີ່ຊື່ຂອງເລື້ອງບົ່ງບອກ “Parasite” ເຊິ່ງແປວ່າ ແມ່ພະຍາດ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ ລອດເຂົ້າເຖິງຈິດໃຈຂອງພວກຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເພື່ອມອບລາງວັນອອສກາຣສ໌ ທັງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍຍຶດຕິດໂຕຂອງມັນເອງກັບລະດູການແຫ່ງລາງວັນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກັບປະຫວັດສາດ. ໄຊຊະນະດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນຈຸດຫັນປ່ຽນຂອງປະຫວັດສາດສຳລັບ ອາແຄດາມີ ອາວອດສ໌ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາດົນນານມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ຕົນເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະຍົກລະດັບພາບພະຍົນນານາຊາດທັງຫຼາຍ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມນຳເປັນປະເພດນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ.
ໃນໄຊຊະນະຫຼາຍຂະແໜງຂອງທ່ານບົງ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຂຶ້ນຕົບມືເປັນກຽດແກ່ທ່ານຫຼາຍຮອບ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໄປວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະດື່ມສະຫຼອງໃນຄ່ຳຄືນນີ້” ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບສຽງຮ້ອງໂຮຈາກພວກຜູ້ຊົມດັງສະໜັ່ນຂຶ້ນ. ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຄາດຫວັງເລີຍ ທ່ານບົງ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກເອີ້ນຊື່ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຮັບລາງວັນຜູ້ກຳກັບທີ່ດີເດັ່ນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກໍໄດ້ຄຳນັບຕໍ່ບັນດາເພື່ອນຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ທັງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນທ່ານ ມາຣຕິນ ສະກໍຊີ ແລະປະດ້ວຍການກ່າວວ່າ “ບັດນີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະດື່ມຈົນຮອດມື້ອື່ນ.”
ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຜູ້ຊົມໄດ້ພາກັນອອກໄປຈາກ ໂຮງມະຫໍລະສົບ Dolby ແລ້ວ ທີມງານຂອງຮູບເງົາ “Parasite” ກໍຍັງຄົງຢູ່ເທິງເວທີ ເພື່ອເຊື່ອມຊຶມເອົາໄຊຊະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບນັ້ນ.
Parasite'' is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.
Bong Joon Ho's masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood's top prize at the Oscars on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. In a year dominated by period epics ``1917,'' ``Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,'' ``The Irishman'' - the film academy instead went overseas, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary and unsettling portrait of social inequality in ``Parasite.''
True to its name, ``Parasite'' simply got under the skin of Oscar voters, attaching itself to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The win was a watershed moment for the Academy Awards, which has long been content to relegate international films to their own category.
Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong's several wins. ``I am ready to drink tonight,'' Bong said, prompting roars from the crowd. Unexpectedly called up again for best director, Bong saluted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: ``Now I'm ready to drink until tomorrow.''
After the Dolby Theatre had emptied out, the ``Parasite'' team still remained on the stage, soaking in their win.