​“Parasite” ​ເປັນຮູບ​ເງົາທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເວົ້າ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດເລື່ອງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບຊະ​ນະ​ເລີດ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ດີ​ເດັ່ນ ​ໃນປີ​ທີ 92 ໃນປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ ຂອງສະ​ຖາ​ບັນມອບ​ລາງວັນ​ອອ​ສ​ກາ​ຣ​ສ໌ ຫຼື​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ອາ​ແຄເດມີ ອາ​ວອດ​ສ໌ (Academy Awards).

ບົດ​ປະ​ພັນ​ສຽດ​ສີແບບ​ມີ​ເລ້​ຫຼ່ຽມ​ທີ່​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງຍອດ​ຍ້ຽມ​ຂອງ ທ່ານ ບົງ ຈູນ ໂຮ ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໃນວົງ​ການ​ຮູບ​ເງົາຂອງ ຮໍ​ລີ​ວູດ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ງານມອບ​ລາງວັນ​ ອອ​ສ​ກາ​ຣ​ສ໌ ​ເມື່ອຄ່ຳຄືນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ລາງວັນ ຜູ້​ກຳ​ກັບ​ທີ່​ດີ​ເດັ່ນ ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ເດັ່ນ ແລະບົດ​ພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນ​ທີ່​ດີ​ເດັ່ນນຳ​ດ້ວຍ. ໃນ​ປີແຫ່ງ​ຊ່ວງ​ໄລ​ຍະທີ່ຄອບ​ງຳ​ດ້ວຍ​ຮູບ​ເງົາຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ເຊັ່ນ “1971” “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” “The Irishman” ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ ​ຫາກ​ແຕ່ ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຊອກ​ຫາຮູບ​ເງົາຢູ່​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ລາງວັນ​ແກ່ ຍຸກ​ສະ​ໄໝ ແລະ​ ການ​ນຳ​ສະແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ໃນ​ສັງ​ຄົມທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ຫວັ່ນ​ໄຫວໃນ​ເລື້ອງ “Parasite”.

ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ເລື້ອງ​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ “Parasite” ເຊິ່ງ​ແປ​ວ່າ ແມ່​ພະ​ຍາດ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ ລອດເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງຈິດ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ເພື່​ອມອບ​ລາງວັນ​ອອ​ສ​ກາ​ຣສ໌ ທັງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍ​ຍຶດ​ຕິດ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ເອງ​ກັບ​ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ແຫ່ງ​ລາງວັນຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກັບ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ. ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເປັນຈຸດ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ສຳ​ລັບ ອາ​ແຄ​ດາ​ມີ ອາ​ວອດ​ສ໌ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ມາແລ້ວ ທີ່​ຕົນ​ເຕັມ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ພ​າບ​ພະ​ຍົນ​ນາ​ນາ​ຊາດ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຮ່ວມ​ນຳເປັນ​ປະ​ເພດ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

​ໃນໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະຫຼາຍ​ຂະ​ແໜງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບົງ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢື​ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕົບ​ມື​ເປັນ​ກຽດ​ແກ່​ທ່ານຫຼາຍ​ຮອບ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄປ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດື່ມ​ສະຫຼອງ​ໃນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຄືນນີ້” ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສຽງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊົມ​ດັງ​ສະ​ໜັ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ. ໂດຍ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ຫວັງເລີຍ ທ່ານ​ບົງ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເອີ້ນ​ຊື່ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນ​ຜູ້​ກຳ​ກັບ​ທີ່​ດີ​ເດັ່ນ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ຄຳ​ນັບ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເພື່ອນ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຊື່​ທັງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແມ່ນ​ທ່ານ ມາ​ຣ​ຕິນ ສະ​ກໍ​ຊີ ແລະ​ປະ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບັດ​ນີ້ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດື່ມ​ຈົນ​ຮອດມື້​ອື່ນ.”

ພາຍຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຊົມ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຈາກ ໂຮງ​ມະ​ຫໍ​ລະ​ສົບ Dolby ແລ້ວ ທີມ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ “Parasite” ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເວ​ທີ ເພື່ອ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຊຶມ​ເອົາ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ນັ້ນ.

Parasite'' is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.



Bong Joon Ho's masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood's top prize at the Oscars on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. In a year dominated by period epics ``1917,'' ``Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,'' ``The Irishman'' - the film academy instead went overseas, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary and unsettling portrait of social inequality in ``Parasite.''



True to its name, ``Parasite'' simply got under the skin of Oscar voters, attaching itself to the American awards season and, ultimately, to history. The win was a watershed moment for the Academy Awards, which has long been content to relegate international films to their own category.



Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong's several wins. ``I am ready to drink tonight,'' Bong said, prompting roars from the crowd. Unexpectedly called up again for best director, Bong saluted his fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, and concluded: ``Now I'm ready to drink until tomorrow.''



After the Dolby Theatre had emptied out, the ``Parasite'' team still remained on the stage, soaking in their win.



