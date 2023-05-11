ທະຫານ​ປາ​ກິສຖານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມາ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ມີຄວາມວຸ້ນ​ວາຍເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ​ມື້ແລ້ວ ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ​ອະດີດ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິມ​ຣານ ​ຄານ.

ລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກທະຫານຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຟື້ນຟູກົດຫມາຍ ແລະຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍທີ່ນໍາໄປສູ່ການ ສົ່ງທະຫານໄປ​ປະ​ຈຳຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມາ​ບັດ ແລະແຂວງປັນ​ຈາບ ແລະແຂວງຄາຍ​ເບີ ພັກ​ທັນ​ຄວາ (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

ສານພິເສດຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ກັກຂັງທ່ານ​ຄານ ເປັນເວລາ 8 ມື້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສານອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານໃນຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງເປັນ​ການຕ່າງຫາກອີກ ທ່າມກາງການປະທ້ວງທົ່ວປະເທດ ແລະການປະທະ ກັນຢ່າງແຮງ ລະຫວ່າງພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານແລະຕຳຫຼວດປາບ​ປາມຈະລາຈົນ.

ທ່ານ​ຄານ ໄດ້ໄປປາກົດຕົວຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າສານທັງສອງແຫ່ງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ພາຍໃນສຳນັກງານ ໃຫຍ່ຕຳຫຼວດທີ່​ມີ​ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສູງໃນອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມະ​ບັດ ນຶ່ງມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກການ ຈັບກຸມ ແລະກັກຂັງທ່ານແບບ​ໜ້າຕື່ນຕົກ​ໃຈ ໂດຍກຳລັງທະຫານບ້ານ ຢູ່ນອກຫ້ອງສານແຫ່ງອື່ນອີກໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ຖືກຈັບໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກະ ກຽມເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໄຕ່ສວນຄະດີ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຫາຫຼາຍສິບກະ​ທົງຕໍ່ທ່ານ, ຊຶ່ງ​ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ຈົນເຖິງການຂາຍ​ຊາດ ແລະການກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາອື່ນໆ ອີກ.

ທ່ານຄານ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ພິພາກສາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ກໍາລັງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ຮ້າຍ​ຮ່າງກາຍທ່ານ​ ກ່ອນທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັບ​ຕົວທ່ານ ​ແລະ​ລາກທ່ານ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຶກຂອງ​ສານ, ອີງ​ຕາມທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງ​ຈຳ​ເລີຍເວົ້າ.

ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ດາວ​ເດັ່ນ​ ໃນ​ກິ​ລາຄຣິກ​ເກັດ ​ທີ່​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ນິຍົມສູງນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ແລະ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫລວງອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມາ​ບັດ ​ແລະ​ເມືອງ​ອື່ນໆ ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຄານ ຄື​ພັກປາ​ກິ​ສຖານເທ​ຣິກ-ອີ-ອິນ​ຊາບ (Tehreek-e-Insaf) ຫຼື PTI.

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດວານ​ນີ້, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ເພີ້ມອີກ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ. ພັກ PTI ກ່າວວ່າພະ​ນັກງານຂອງຕົນ ຫຼາຍສິບຄົນຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ.

Pakistani troops were deployed Thursday in the country’s capital, Islamabad, after days of unrest sparked by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal government formally requested the military's assistance on Wednesday to help restore law and order, leading to troop deployments in Islamabad and the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A special anti-graft court on Wednesday remanded Khan in custody for eight days while another indicted him on separate corruption charges amid nationwide protests and deadly clashes between his supporters and riot police.



Khan appeared before the two tribunals that were set up inside the high-security police headquarters in Islamabad one day after his dramatic arrest and detention by paramilitary troops outside a courtroom elsewhere in the capital.



The 70-year-old opposition leader was arrested Tuesday as he prepared to attend a hearing on the dozens of charges against him, ranging from alleged terrorism and corruption to treason and other criminal offenses.



Khan told judges Wednesday that security forces had physically assaulted him before arresting him and dragging him from the court building, defense attorneys said.



The arrest of the cricket star-turned-popular prime minister has sparked massive and violent protests in Islamabad and other cities by supporters of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI.

The clashes with police continued Wednesday, leaving several people dead and many more injured. PTI said dozens of its workers had been killed.