ທະຫານປາກິສຖານໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຕິບັດງານໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອິສລາມາບັດຂອງປະເທດ ຫລັງຈາກມີຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍເກີດຂຶ້ນມາ ໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ ຍ້ອນການຈັບກຸມ ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິມຣານ ຄານ.
ລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກທະຫານຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຟື້ນຟູກົດຫມາຍ ແລະຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍທີ່ນໍາໄປສູ່ການ ສົ່ງທະຫານໄປປະຈຳຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອິສລາມາບັດ ແລະແຂວງປັນຈາບ ແລະແຂວງຄາຍເບີ ພັກທັນຄວາ (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).
ສານພິເສດຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ກັກຂັງທ່ານຄານ ເປັນເວລາ 8 ມື້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສານອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານໃນຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງເປັນການຕ່າງຫາກອີກ ທ່າມກາງການປະທ້ວງທົ່ວປະເທດ ແລະການປະທະ ກັນຢ່າງແຮງ ລະຫວ່າງພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານແລະຕຳຫຼວດປາບປາມຈະລາຈົນ.
ທ່ານຄານ ໄດ້ໄປປາກົດຕົວຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າສານທັງສອງແຫ່ງ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ພາຍໃນສຳນັກງານ ໃຫຍ່ຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ມີການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສູງໃນອິສລາມະບັດ ນຶ່ງມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກການ ຈັບກຸມ ແລະກັກຂັງທ່ານແບບໜ້າຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ ໂດຍກຳລັງທະຫານບ້ານ ຢູ່ນອກຫ້ອງສານແຫ່ງອື່ນອີກໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.
ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ຖືກຈັບໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກະ ກຽມເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການໄຕ່ສວນຄະດີ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຫາຫຼາຍສິບກະທົງຕໍ່ທ່ານ, ຊຶ່ງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ຈົນເຖິງການຂາຍຊາດ ແລະການກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາອື່ນໆ ອີກ.
ທ່ານຄານ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ກໍາລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ທຳຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍທ່ານ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຈັບຕົວທ່ານ ແລະລາກທ່ານອອກຈາກຕຶກຂອງສານ, ອີງຕາມທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງຈຳເລີຍເວົ້າ.
ການຈັບກຸມດາວເດັ່ນ ໃນກິລາຄຣິກເກັດ ທີ່ກາຍມາເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມສູງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ແລະຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງອິສລາມາບັດ ແລະເມືອງອື່ນໆ ໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານຄານ ຄືພັກປາກິສຖານເທຣິກ-ອີ-ອິນຊາບ (Tehreek-e-Insaf) ຫຼື PTI.
ການປະທະກັນກັບຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫລາຍຄົນ ແລະບາດເຈັບເພີ້ມອີກຫລາຍຄົນ. ພັກ PTI ກ່າວວ່າພະນັກງານຂອງຕົນ ຫຼາຍສິບຄົນຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ.
Pakistani troops were deployed Thursday in the country’s capital, Islamabad, after days of unrest sparked by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The federal government formally requested the military's assistance on Wednesday to help restore law and order, leading to troop deployments in Islamabad and the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A special anti-graft court on Wednesday remanded Khan in custody for eight days while another indicted him on separate corruption charges amid nationwide protests and deadly clashes between his supporters and riot police.
Khan appeared before the two tribunals that were set up inside the high-security police headquarters in Islamabad one day after his dramatic arrest and detention by paramilitary troops outside a courtroom elsewhere in the capital.
The 70-year-old opposition leader was arrested Tuesday as he prepared to attend a hearing on the dozens of charges against him, ranging from alleged terrorism and corruption to treason and other criminal offenses.
Khan told judges Wednesday that security forces had physically assaulted him before arresting him and dragging him from the court building, defense attorneys said.
The arrest of the cricket star-turned-popular prime minister has sparked massive and violent protests in Islamabad and other cities by supporters of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI.
The clashes with police continued Wednesday, leaving several people dead and many more injured. PTI said dozens of its workers had been killed.