ຜົນກະທົບ ຂອງຄະດີສືບລັບການາດາ ຍັງດັງກ້ອງຢູ່ 10 ປີຕໍ່ມາ

ເມື່ອສິບປີກ່ອນ ການບຸກເຂົ້າໄປຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຮາລີແຟກສ໌

(Halifax) ແຂວງໂນວາ ສະໂກເຕຍ (Nova Scotia) ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ

ຢ່າງເປັນການຖາວອນກ່ຽວກັບການຮັບມືໃນເລື້ອງຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງການາ

ດາ ແລະການສືບລັບ ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງຄື້ນຟອງເປັນເວລາດົນນານຕໍ່ຄວາມສຳພັນກັບບັນດາ

ປະເທດພັນທະມິດທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ.

ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ປີ 2011 ເວລາພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດແຫ່ງຊາດການາດາ ຕິດຕາມ

ດ້ວຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນເຮືອນນາຍທະຫານ ເຮືອການາດາ ທ່ານແຈຟຟຣີ ເດີລິສເຊິລ (Jeffrey Delistle) ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານຈາກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່

ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດ ທ່ານ ເດີລິສເຊິລ ໄດ້ສາລະພາບວ່າ ເປັນສອດ

ແນມໃຫ້ແກ່ຮັດເຊຍ.

ການຈັບກຸມໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຕໍ່ການາດາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ

ທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ. ທ່ານເດີລິສເຊີລ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ HMCS Trinity ຊຶ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສືບລັບ

ຢູ່ຄ້າຍກອງທັບເຮືອໃນເມືອງຮາລີແຟກສ໌ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ປະສານງານການ ແບ່ງປັນການສືບລັບ ລະຫວ່າງກຸ່ມ ຂອງຫ້າປະເທດ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ຫ້າຕາ (Five Eyes) ຊຶ່ງປະກອບດ້ວຍ ການາດາ ສະຫະລັດ ອັງກິດ ອອສ-ເຕຣເລຍ ແລະນິວຊີແລນ.

ສິບປີຕໍ່ມາ ມິຫຍັງແດ່ທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້? ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ລົມກັບບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານ ສືບລັບ

ຂອງກາດານດາ ບັນດານັກຂ່າວທ້ອງຖິ່ນແລະກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແຫ່ງຊາດການາ

ດາ ເພື່ອຢາກຮູ້ວ່າ ໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວຢ່າງໃດແດ່ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນອີກ.

ທ່ານແວັສລີ ວາຣກ໌ (Wesley Wark) ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ດ້ານສືບລັບຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະ ປັນນັກວິ

ຊາການຂອງວິທະຍຸການາດາ (CBC) ກ່າວວ່າ ການລະເມີດລະບຽບ ດ້ານຄວາມປອດ

ໄພໄດ້ນຳໄປການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ຍັງກຳລັງມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກກັນຢູ່ ທັງໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະໄລຍະຍາວ.

ທ່ານວາຣກ໌ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ທັນທີຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານເດີລິສເຊິລ ໄດ້່ຖືກຈັບສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນ

ທີ່ລາວເຄີຍເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ຖືກ “ມ້າງອອກ ແລະສ້າງຂຶ້ນໃໝ່” ເພື່ອ ໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າທ່ານ

ເດີລິສເສີລ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະເຄື່ອງລັກຟັງ ຫຼືຊຸກເຊື່ອງອຸບປະກອນໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຄອມພິວເຕີ.

ຕໍ່ມາທ່ານວາກສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານການາດາ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂັ້ນຕອນໃນການຂໍ ອະນຸຍາດ

ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃຫ້ເຄັ່ງຄັດຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ທ່ານເດີລິສເຊິລ ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສືບຕໍ່

ເຂົ້າຫາຂໍ້ມູນຄວາມລັບໄດ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່່າການອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າເຖິງຂໍ້ມູນລັບຂອງລາວ

ໄດ້ມີລະເມີດ.

Ten years ago, a police raid occurred in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that would permanently change the way Canada deals with national security and intelligence — and send long-lasting ripples through its relations with major allies.

It was December 2011 when Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers accompanied by military authorities raided the house of Canadian navy officer Jeffrey Delisle, acting on a tip from authorities in the United States. Within weeks, Delisle had confessed to spying for Russia.

The arrest was a blow not only to Canada but to several key allies. Delisle had been working at HMCS Trinity, a secretive intelligence facility in the Halifax naval dockyard that coordinates intelligence-sharing among a group of countries known as the Five Eyes: Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Ten years later, what has been learned? VOA talked to Canadian intelligence experts, local journalists and Canada’s Department of National Defense to find out what steps were taken to prevent a recurrence.

Wesley Wark, an intelligence expert and frequent contributor to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC), said the security breach led to short-term and long-term changes that are still being felt.

Wark told VOA that immediately after Delisle was caught, the facility in which he worked was “stripped apart and rebuilt” to make sure Delisle had not left behind any listening devices or compromised any of the computers.

Next, Wark said, the Canadian government tightened the process of gaining a security clearance and the monitoring of people with those clearances. Delisle had been allowed to have continued access to classified information, even though his security clearance had lapsed.

Had Delisle been reinvestigated for a renewed clearance, the red flags would have been obvious, even to a nonintelligence expert.