ລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ປະກາດນະໂຍບາຍໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ຈະກີດກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນີ້ແລ້ວ ໄດ້ຮັບຖານະການຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຢ່າງຖາວອນຫລືບັດຂຽວຫລືໄດ້ຮັບສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກັນໄດ້ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ໂຄງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຂອງລັດຖະບານກ່ຽວກັບການປິ່ນປົວເຊັ່ນເມດິເຄດ (Medicaid), ບັດຊື້ອາຫານ ຫລືການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ດ້ານເຮືອນຢູ່ອາໄສ. ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ກົດລະບຽບ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ ສຳລັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ທີ່ທຸກຈົນ. Patsy Widakus-wara, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ້າວ ອາທູໂຣ ບາລບີໂນ (Arturo Balbino) ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາສະຫະລັດແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍໃນ 14 ປີ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້. ລາວມີເມຍ ແລະລູກທີ່ເປັນຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ, ແລະຈົດໝາຍຈາກບໍລິສັດກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ເປັນນາຍຈ້າງຂອງລາວຮັບປະກັນວ່າລາວມີວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ໃນເດືອນມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍບັດຂຽວຂອງລາວ ຖືກປະຕິເສດ. ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນຫຍັງ? ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວໄດ້ໃຊ້ໂຄງການບັດຊື້ອາຫານແລະເມດີເຄດ ຫລືການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົວເຮືອນທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕ່ຳ.
ທ້າວ ບາລບີໂນ (Balbino) ເວົ້າເປັນພາສາສະເປນວ່າ:
"ຂ້ອຍຢາກຈະຄິດວ່າ ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງຈະບໍ່ມີບັນຫາຫຍັງ ແລະຂ້ອຍຈະໄດ້ຢູ່ຮ່ວມກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້ອຍອີກຢູ່. ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຍາກຫລາຍທີ່ຈະຄິດວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ມີໂອກາດໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປເບິ່ງແຍງລູກຕອນພວກເຂົາກຳລັງເຕີບໂຕຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ.”
ຈະມີຫລາຍໆຄົນທີ່ເປັນຄືທ້າວ ບາລບີໂນ (Balbino), ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຫລາຍຄົນ ຖືກປະຕິເສດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບຖານະທີ່ຖືກກົດໝາຍ ຍ້ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະເປັນພາລະແບກຫາບ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກຈ່າຍພາສີ, ອີງຕາມນະໂຍບາຍໃໝ່ ທີ່ປະກາດອອກມາໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານ ເຄັນ ຄູຊີແນລລີ (Ken Cuccinelli), ຮັກສາການຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການບໍລິການດ້ານການໃຫ້ສັນຊາດ ແລະຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ, ປະກາດວ່າ:
"ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກຳລັງສົ່ງເສີມແນວຄວາມຄິດ ທີ່ກຸ້ມຕົນເອງ ແລະການຮັບຜິດຊອບຂອງບຸກຄົນ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍຕົນເອງໄດ້ ແລະປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາໜີ້. ກົດລະບຽບຂອງພວກເຮົາໂດຍລວມແລ້ວ ແມ່ນປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນຕ່າງຊາດທີ່ມີທ່າທີວ່າ ຈະກາຍເປັນຄົນທີ່ກາງຕໍ່ອາໄສລັດຖະບານ ເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ ຫລື ຢູ່ໜີ້ຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະເອົາບັດຂຽວ ໄດ້."
ຄົນທີ່ກາງຕໍ່ອາໄສລັດຖະບານຖືກນິຍາມວ່າ ເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອອັນນຶ່ງ ຫລືຫລາຍອັນຈາກລັດຖະບານ ເຊັ່ນ ເມດີເຄດ ຫລື ການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ ຫລື ເຮືອນຢູ່ອາໄສເປັນເວລານານກວ່າ 12 ເດືອນ ຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະ 36 ເດືອນໃດ.
ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງກ່າວຫາລັດຖະບານວ່າ ເລັງເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ທຸກຍາກແບບບໍ່ເປັນທຳ. ລະບຽບການທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ຈົນຮອດກາງເດືອນຕຸລາ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ຜົນກະທົບຂອງແມ່ນໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ສຶກກັນ ແລ້ວຢູ່ໃນປະຊາຄົມຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຕ່າງໆ.
ທ່ານ ຄຣິສໂຕບອລ ຣາມອນ (Cristobal Ramon) ນັກວິເຄາະອະວຸໂສຈາກສູນກາງນະໂຍບາຍ ຂອງສອງພັກໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ:
"ລະບຽບກ່ຽວກັບຄົນທີ່ກາງຕໍ່ອາໄສລັດຖະບານ ຫລື public charge ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ບາງຄົນບໍ່ພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າໄປຂໍເອົາຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຂອງລັດຖະບານ ພຽງແຕ່ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນທີ່ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າຈະຖືກຫ້ອງການກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະພາສີ ຫລື ICE ກວດຮູ້ໄດ້, ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຍ້ອນການປະຕິບັດລະບຽບ ດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຫລື ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ ຂອງກົດລະບຽບກ່ຽວກັບຄົນທີ່ກາງຕໍ່ອາໄສລັດຖະບານນີ້."
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກຳລັງລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນປີ 2020 ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ແລະການເອົາທ່າທີທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດໃນເລື້ອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຫລາຍ.
ທ່ານ ຣາມອນ (Ramon) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:
“ສຳລັບຄ້າຍທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານແລ້ວ, ນີ້ຄືບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ຈະເປັນເລື້ອງພາໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະສຳລັບທ່ານ ແລະບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ທ່ານຈະເອົາໄປເວົ້າອວດໃນອະນາຄົດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະຖ້າຫາກພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບການຂະຫຍາຍຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ອອກໄປອີກ."
ລະບຽບການດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ໂຄງການຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ອີງໃສ່ເລື້ອງມະນຸດສະທຳສຳລັບພວກອົບພະຍົບ ແລະພວກຂໍລີ້ໄພ, ແລະໄດ້ມີຂໍ້ຍົກເວັ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ ພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະການທາລຸນຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄົວ.
ກົດລະບຽບນີ້ຍັງບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບຫຍັງຕໍ່ການເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ອີງຕາມສາຍພົວພັນໃນຄອບຄົວ, ເພາະຄົນສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃນການຂໍບັດຂຽວແກ່ສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວ ໄດ້ເຮັດ "ໃບຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ” ຫລື “affidavit of support" ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດທີ່ຈະສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ທາງການເງິນໃຫ້ໄດ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
The Trump administration has announced a new policy that would impede immigrants already in the United States from obtaining permanent residency or citizenship if they use public benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps or housing assistance. Activists are protesting the rule, unveiled Monday - saying it unfairly targets poor immigrants. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
Arturo Balbino entered the U.S. illegally 14 years ago. He has an American wife and children, and a letter from his construction company employer guaranteeing him a job.
Yet in March, his green card application was denied. The reason? His family's use of food stamps and Medicaid, assistance programs for low-income households.
Arturo Balbino, Construction Worker:
"I want to think that everything will be okay and I'll be able to be with my family again. It's very difficult to think that I won't be able to return to watch my children grow up."
There will be more people like Balbino, immigrants denied legal status because they are deemed to be a burden to taxpayers, based on a new policy announced Monday.
Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services:
"President Trump's administration is reinforcing the ideals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility ensuring that immigrants are able to support themselves and become successful here in America. Our rule generally prevents aliens who are likely to become a public charge from coming to the United States or remaining here and getting a green card."
A public charge is defined as an individual who receives one or more designated public benefits, such as medical or housing assistance, for more than 12 months within any 36-month period.
Immigration activists accuse the administration of unfairly targeting poor immigrants. The rule won't take effect until mid October, but the impact is already felt by immigrant communities.
((Radio track: Cristobal Ramon is a senior policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center's Immigration Project))
((Cristobal Ramon, Bipartisan Policy Center))
"This public charged rule has deterred some individuals from trying to access public benefits, just because they're worried about either being detected by immigration and customs enforcement, for instance, for immigration enforcement actions, or being targeted by this public charged rule."
President Trump is running for reelection in 2020, and his tough stance on immigration may win him support.
Cristobal Ramon, Bipartisan Policy Center:
"With his base, this is something that is very much a win for him and something that he may be touting in the future, especially if Democrats continue talking about expanding public benefits for illegal immigrants."
The rule does not affect humanitarian-based immigration programs for refugees and asylum seekers, and contains exemptions for victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.
The rule also does not impact family-based immigration, as citizens who sponsor family members for a green card already have to produce an "affidavit of support" showing that they can provide financial assistance.