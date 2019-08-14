ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກີດ​ກັນ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດນີ້​ແລ້ວ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຖາ​ນະການ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢ່າງ​ຖາ​ວອນຫລື​ບັດ​ຂຽວຫລືໄດ້ຮັບສັນ​ຊາດອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນໄດ້ ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ໂຄງ​ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຂອງ​ລັດຖະ​ບານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວເຊັ່ນເມ​ດິ​ເຄດ (Medicaid), ບັດຊື້​ອາ​ຫານ ຫລື​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ​ດ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວໄດ້ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ ທີ່ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານັ້ນ ໂດຍເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຈົນ. Patsy Widakus​-wara, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ​ມີ​ລາຍງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ້າວ ອາ​ທູ​ໂຣ ບາ​ລ​ບີ​ໂນ (Arturo Balbino) ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແບບ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ 14 ປີ ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້. ລາວ​ມີ​ເມຍ​ ແລະ​ລູກທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄົນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ, ແລະ​ຈົດ​ໝາຍ​ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງທີ່​ເປັນ​ນາຍ​ຈ້າງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າລາວ​ມີ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ບັດ​ຂຽວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ. ຍ້ອນເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຫຍັງ? ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄດ້ໃຊ້​ໂຄງ​ການບັດ​ຊື້ອາ​ຫານແລະເມ​ດີ​ເຄດ ຫລືການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຄົວ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຕ່ຳ.



ທ້າວ ບາ​ລ​ບີ​ໂນ (Balbino) ເວົ້າ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ສະ​ເປນວ່າ:​

"ຂ້ອຍ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະບໍ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຫຍັງ ແລະ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ອີກຢູ່. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່ຍາກ​ຫລາຍທີ່​ຈະ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ​ລູກ​ຕອນ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ກຳ​ລັງເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ.”



ຈະ​ມີ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄື​ທ້າວ ບາ​ລ​ບີ​ໂນ (Balbino), ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຖາ​ນະທີ່​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຍ້ອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າຈະ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ລະ​ແບກ​ຫາບ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ພວກ​ຈ່າຍ​ພາ​ສີ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ປະ​ກາດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ເຄັນ ຄູຊີແນລລີ ​(Ken Cuccinelli), ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າຫ້ອງ​ການບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ດ້ານການ​ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ, ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ:

"ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທ​ຣຳ ກຳ​ລັງ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມແນວ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ ທີ່​ກຸ້ມ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ແລະ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຂອງ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້, ຢູ່ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໜີ້. ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໂດຍ​ລວມ​ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ຊາດທີ່ມີ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ກາຍ​ເປັນຄົນ​ທີ່ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫລື ຢູ່​ໜີ້​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ​ແລະ​ເອົາ​ບັດ​ຂຽວ ໄດ້."



​ຄົນທີ່ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ໄສລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຖືກ​ນິ​ຍາມ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ ຫລື​ຫລາຍ​ອັນ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ເຊັ່ນ ເມ​ດີ​ເຄດ ຫລື ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ຫລື ​ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສເປັນ​ເວ​ລານານກວ່າ 12 ເດືອນ ຢູ່ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 36 ເດືອນໃດ.



ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດ້ານຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງກ່າວ​ຫາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ວ່າ ເລັງເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງທີ່​ທຸກ​ຍາກແບບບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທຳ. ລະ​ບຽບ​ການທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ກັນ ແລ້ວຢູ່​ໃນປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມຂອງຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​.



ທ່ານ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕບອ​ລ ຣ​າມອນ (Cristobal Ramon) ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ຂອງ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ:

"ລະ​ບຽບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຫລື public charge ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ບາງ​ຄົນບໍ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ຂໍ​ເອົາ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ພຽງ​ແຕ່ຍ້ອນເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງວ່າ​ຈະ​ຖືກຫ້ອງ​ການກວດ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ພາ​ສີ ຫລື ICE ກວດ​ຮູ້​ໄດ້, ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ລະ​ບຽບ ດ້ານ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ຫລື ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ ຂອງ​ກົດລະ​ບຽບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄົນທີ່​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ລັດຖະ​ບານນີ້."



ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ກຳ​ລັງ​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ປີ 2020 ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້ ແລະ​ການ​ເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງ​ວດ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຫລາຍ.



ທ່ານ ຣ​າມອນ (Ramon) ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

“ສຳ​ລັບຄ້າຍ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ແລ້ວ, ນີ້​ຄື​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານ ແລະ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ໄປ​ເວົ້າ​ອວດ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ ໃນການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ອີກ."



ລະບຽບການດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ໂຄງການຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ອີງໃສ່ເລື້ອງມະນຸດສະທຳສຳລັບພວກອົບພະຍົບ ແລະພວກຂໍລີ້ໄພ, ແລະໄດ້ມີຂໍ້ຍົກເວັ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ ພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະການທາລຸນຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄົວ.



ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ນີ້ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຫຍັງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ, ເພາະ​ຄົນ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນໃນ​ການ​ຂໍ​ບັດ​ຂຽວ​ແກ່​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ "ໃບ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ” ຫລື “affidavit of support" ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດທີ່​ຈະສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ​ທາງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

The Trump administration has announced a new policy that would impede immigrants already in the United States from obtaining permanent residency or citizenship if they use public benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps or housing assistance. Activists are protesting the rule, unveiled Monday - saying it unfairly targets poor immigrants. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.



Arturo Balbino entered the U.S. illegally 14 years ago. He has an American wife and children, and a letter from his construction company employer guaranteeing him a job.



Yet in March, his green card application was denied. The reason? His family's use of food stamps and Medicaid, assistance programs for low-income households.



Arturo Balbino, Construction Worker:

"I want to think that everything will be okay and I'll be able to be with my family again. It's very difficult to think that I won't be able to return to watch my children grow up."





There will be more people like Balbino, immigrants denied legal status because they are deemed to be a burden to taxpayers, based on a new policy announced Monday.



Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services:

"President Trump's administration is reinforcing the ideals of self-sufficiency and personal responsibility ensuring that immigrants are able to support themselves and become successful here in America. Our rule generally prevents aliens who are likely to become a public charge from coming to the United States or remaining here and getting a green card."



A public charge is defined as an individual who receives one or more designated public benefits, such as medical or housing assistance, for more than 12 months within any 36-month period.



Immigration activists accuse the administration of unfairly targeting poor immigrants. The rule won't take effect until mid October, but the impact is already felt by immigrant communities.



((Radio track: Cristobal Ramon is a senior policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center's Immigration Project))



((Cristobal Ramon, Bipartisan Policy Center))

"This public charged rule has deterred some individuals from trying to access public benefits, just because they're worried about either being detected by immigration and customs enforcement, for instance, for immigration enforcement actions, or being targeted by this public charged rule."



President Trump is running for reelection in 2020, and his tough stance on immigration may win him support.



Cristobal Ramon, Bipartisan Policy Center:

"With his base, this is something that is very much a win for him and something that he may be touting in the future, especially if Democrats continue talking about expanding public benefits for illegal immigrants."





The rule does not affect humanitarian-based immigration programs for refugees and asylum seekers, and contains exemptions for victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.



The rule also does not impact family-based immigration, as citizens who sponsor family members for a green card already have to produce an "affidavit of support" showing that they can provide financial assistance.