ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ມຸສລິມ ໃນລັດອີລລີນອຍ ເລີ້ມຮັບຟັງຄຳຕັດສິນຄະດີຄາດຕະກຳ ໃນຊ່ວງ ເດືອນຣາມາດານ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເພື່ອນໆ ແລະສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວ ໄດ້ພາກັນມາລວມຕົວ ເພື່ອໄຫວ້ພາວັນນາໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າສານຂອງ Will County ເຊິ່ງຄະນະຕຸລາການ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນສານ ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກັນບໍ່ເຖິງ 90 ນາທີ ໃນຄະດີຄາດຕະກຳທີ່ສັ່ນສະເທືອນຊຸມຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ມຸສລິມ ໃນລັດ ອີລລີນອຍ.

ໂຈເຊຟ ຊູບາ ອາຍຸ 73 ປີ ຖືກຕັດສິນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດໃນທຸກຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ລວມເຖິງຄາດຕະກຳ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳຈາກຄວາມຄຽດຊັງ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາແທງເດັກຊາຍຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ອາເມຣິກັນ ອາຍຸ 6 ປີ ຊື່ ວາດີ ອາລຟາຢູມີ (Wadee Alfayoumi) ຈົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະທຳຮ້າຍແມ່ຂອງລາວຊື່ ຮານານ ຊາຣຮີນ (Hanan Shaheen).

ທ່ານ ໂອໄດ ອາລຟາຢູມີ ພໍ່ຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ເປັນຄົນອາຣັບ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣາບິກ ວ່າ

“ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຄວນຈະດີໃຈ ຫຼືເສຍໃຈ, ຂ້ອຍຄວນຈະຮ້ອງໄຫ້ ຫຼືຫົວ.”

ທ່ານ ໂອໄດ ອາລຟາຢູມີ ພໍ່ຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍໄວນ້ອຍ ໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບນັກຂ່າວພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການອ່ານຄຳຕັດສິນວ່າ “ ຂ້ອຍເປັນພໍ່ຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະຂ້ອຍສູນເສຍລູກໄປ ແລະຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ການຕັດສິນຄັ້ງນີ້ ມາຊ້າເກີນໄປແດ່.”

ທ່ານນາງ ອາມີນາ ບາຣຮູມີ ຈາກກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດພົນລະເມືອງມຸສລິມ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ ບໍ່ມີຄຳຕັດສິນໃດ ທີ່ຈະນໍາລູກຊາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາກັບຄືນມາໄດ້.”

ທ່ານນາງ ອາມິນາ ບາຣຮູມີ ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງອົງກອນບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ ຈາກກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດພົນລະເມືອງມຸສລິມ ຊຶ່ງຊ່ວຍຮ່າງ ມະຕິຕົກລົງ ວາດີ ຫຼື “Wadee Resolution” ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານໃນສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອເດືອນກັນຍາ.

ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງວາດີ ເປັນອາຊະຍາກຳຈາກຄວາມຄຽດຊັງສຳລັບເອກກະລັກໃນຄວາມເປັນຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ມຸສລິມ ຂອງລາວນັ້ນ. ການຄາດຕະກຳໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງອາທິດ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໃນອິສຣາແອລ ເມື່ອວັນ ທີ 07 ຕຸລາ 2023 ຊຶ່ງມີຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 1,200 ຄົນ. ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຊຶ່ງສະຫະລັດກຳນົດໃຫ້ເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ກໍຍັງຈັບເອົາຊາວອິສຣາແອລຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄປເປັນໂຕປະກັນ ນໍາດ້ວຍ.

ມະຕິຕົກລົງ ວາດີ ຢືນຢັນວ່າ “ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ຍອມໃຫ້ມີອາຊະຍາກຳຈາກຄວາມຄຽດຊັງ ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວສາສະໜາອິສລາມ ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວ ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ແລະ ຊາວຊາວອາຣັບ ພ້ອມທັງການຈຳແນກໃດໆ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ອາມີນາ ບາຣຮູມີ ຈາກກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດພົນລະເມືອງມຸສລິມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາແຫ່ງຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າເສຍໃຈຕໍ່ ວາດີ ແຕ່ກໍ່ເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຈະຖາມວ່າ ເຮົາເຮັດຫຍັງເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ວາດີ ເປັນຄົນສຸດທ້າຍ.”

ທ່ານ ອາເມດ ຣີຮາບ ((Ahmed Rehab) ສະພາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງອາເມຣິກັນກັບມຸສລິມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ນັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ ທ້າວ ໂຈເສັບ ຊູບາ (Joseph Czuba) ຮ້ອງອອກມາ ຂະນະທີ່ລາວ ແທງພວກເຂົາ ວ່າ ມຸສລິມ ຕ້ອງຕາຍ.”

ທ່ານ ອາເມດ ຣີຮາບ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພາການໄຫວ້ພາວັນນາໃນວັນສຸກ ຢູ່ນອກສານ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ແປພາສາໃຫ້ ທ່ານ ໂອໄດ ອາລຟາຢູມີ ເປັນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ, ທັງເປັນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບໍລິຫານສຳນັກງານໃນນະຄອນ ຊິກາໂກ ຂອງສະພາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງອາເມຣິກັນກັບມຸສລິມ.

ທ່ານ ຣີຮາບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ນີ້ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນອາຊະຍາກຳຈາກຄວາມຄຽດຊັງ ທີ່ຊົ່ວຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ເຄີຍເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດປີຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍຕໍ່ເດັກຊາຍ ອາຍຸ 6 ປີ ທີ່ບໍລິສຸດ ເດັກນ້ອຍອະນຸບານ ແລະແມ່ຂອງລາວ. ເດັກຊາຍ ຖືກແທງ 26 ຄັ້ງ ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ. ທ່ານຄົງນຶກເຫັນພາບຂອງຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍໃນຈຸດເກີດເຫດ. ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍສຳລັບພໍ່ແມ່ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງດຳລົງຊີວິດກັບລາຍລະອຽດທີ່ໜ້າສະຫຍອງຂວັນຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ເຮົາຈຶ່ງຂໍສະແດງຄວາມເສຍໃຈກັບພວກເຂົາ.”

ລັດອີລລີນອຍມີປະຊາກອນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ມຸສລິມ ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດ ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເຂດ Cook County ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນເຂດຄຸ້ມ ບຣິຈວີລ (Bridgeview) ຂອງນະຄອນ ຊິກຄາໂກ ເຊິ່ງເອີ້ນກັນວ່າ ປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ນ້ອຍ ຫຼື "Little Palestine."

ທ່ານ ອາເມດ ຣາຮາບ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງນີ້ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມສັ່ນຄອນໃຫ້ກັບຊຸມຊົນມຸສລິມ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນທີ່ເປັນພໍ່ແມ່ ເປັນຊາວອາຣັບ ຫຼືປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ຂ້ອຍບັງເອີນເປັນຄົນອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອີຈິບ ເປັນມຸສລິມ ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນເຫັນລູກ ໆ ຂອງເຮົາເສຍຊີວິດໃນທ້າວ ວາດີ ອາລຟາຢູມີ ເພາະເດັກຜູ້ນີ້ ອາດເປັນເດັກຊາຍຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງຂອງເຮົາກໍ່ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ ຣີຮາບ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີແຜນການທີ່ຈະສ້າງອະນຸສອນສະຖານຖາວອນສຳລັບ ວາດີ ທີ່ສວນສາທາລະນະເພື່ອເດັກນ້ອຍ ໃນບ້ານເກີດຂອງລາວ ຊຶ່ຢູ່ຊານເມືອງ Plainfield ຂອງ ຊິກຄາໂກ.

ກຳນົດວັນພິພາສາໂທດຂອງ ທ້າວ Joseph Czuba ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 2 ພຶດສະພານີ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

As friends and family members gathered for Friday prayers outside the Will County Courthouse, jurors inside deliberated less than 90 minutes in a murder trial that shook the Illinois Muslim American community.

73-year-old Joseph Czuba was found guilty on all charges, including murder and hate crimes, for fatally stabbing six-year-old Palestinian American, Wadee Alfayoumi, and wounding his mother, Hanan Shaheen.

Odai Alfayoumi, Victim’s Father)) ((In Arabic, translated in English

“I don’t know if I should be pleased or upset, if I should be crying or laughing.”

The young victim’s father, Odai Alfayoumi, spoke to reporters after the verdict.

Odai Alfayoumi, Victim’s Father)) ((In Arabic, translated in English

“I’m the father of the child and I’ve lost the child. And I feel like this decision came a little too late.”

Amina Barhumi, Muslim Civic Coalition

“No verdict is going to bring their son back.”

Amina Barhumi is with the non-profit Muslim Civic Coalition, which helped draft the “Wadee Resolution” that passed in the U.S. Senate in September.

The measure recognizes Wadee’s death as a hate crime for his Palestinian-Muslim identity. The murder took place one week after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel that killed more than 1200 people. Hamas – a U.S. designated terror group – also took hundreds of others hostage.

The Wadee Resolution affirms that “the United States has zero tolerance for hate crimes, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab discrimination.”

Amina Barhumi, Muslim Civic Coalition

“It’s a moment to grieve Wadee but it’s also a moment to ask what are we doing to ensure that Wadee is the last.”

Ahmed Rehab, Council on American-Islamic Relations

“That is what Joseph Czuba yelled as he stabbed at them – Muslims must die.”

Ahmed Rehab, who led the Friday prayers outside the courthouse and translated for Odai Alfayoumi, is the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Chicago office.

Ahmed Rehab, Council on American-Islamic Relations

“This is one of the worst hate crimes that have been committed in recent memory that targeted an innocent six-year-old boy, a kindergartener, and his mother. The boy was stabbed 26 times, as you’ve heard repeatedly. You can imagine the brutality of the scene. It was very difficult for the parents to have to live through the gruesome details, so our hearts go out to them.”

Illinois has one of the country’s largest Muslim American populations. The largest concentration of Palestinians lives in Cook County, especially the Chicago neighborhood of Bridgeview, also known as “Little Palestine.”

Ahmed Rehab, Council on American-Islamic Relations

“All of us who are parents, who are Arab or Palestinian … I happen to be Egyptian American – who are Muslim, we all saw our children die in Wadee Alfayoumi, because this could have been any one of our boys.”

Rehab says plans are underway to construct a permanent memorial to Wadee at a children’s park in his hometown, the Chicago suburb of Plainfield.

Joseph Czuba’s sentencing is scheduled for May 2nd.