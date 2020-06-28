ໄອຍະການ ສານຍຸຕິທຳສາກົນ ຫວັງວ່າ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ຈະຊ່ວຍຢຸດ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນ ຊູດານ

ໄອຍະການສານອາຍາສາກົນຫວັງວ່າ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກ ກ່າວຫາ ວ່າເປັນອາຊະຍາກອນສົງຄາມຊາວ ຊູດານ ທ້າວ ອາລີ ຄູຊາອິບ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍຢຸດເຊົາວົງ ຈອນຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໃນ ປະເທດ ຊູດານ ໄດ້. ໃນການສຳພາດຊ່ອງໜ້າກັນກັບນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ຊາເລັມ ໂຊໂລມັອນ ນັ້ນ, ໄອຍະການກ່າວວ່າ ການດຳເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານ ເຖິງພວກອາຊະຍາກອນສົງຄາມວ່າ ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ສາມາດຫຼົບໜີ ຈາກຖືກນຳຕົວມາລົງໂທດໄດ້. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຫຼັງຈາກການຫຼົບໜີດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ, ຊາວ ຊູດານ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ເປັນອາຊະຍາກອນສົງຄາມ ທ້າວ ອລີ ຄູຊາຢິບ ໄດ້ນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງສານ ໃນ ປະເທດ ເນເທີແລນ ເຊິ່ງຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາພວກນັກລົບ ຈານຈາ ວີດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂືນ, ທໍລະມານ ແລະ ເຂັ່ນຂ້າພົນລະເຮືອນໃນເຂດ ດາຟົວ.

ທ່ານ ຟາຕູ ເບັນຊູດາ, ໄອຍະການທີ່ສານອາຍາສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ເຊື່ອວ່າການສົ່ງຕົວຂອງລາວແມ່ນກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ເປັນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຊັດ ເຈນວ່າ ບໍ່ວ່າມັນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາດົນປານ ໃດ, ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຢຸດ, ຫ້ອງການຂອງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຢຸດວຽກງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຈົນກວ່າຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາກະທຳຜິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາຊະຍາກຳ ສົນທິສັນຍາ ໂຣມ ພວກນີ້ຈະຖືກນຳຕົວມາລົງ ໂທດ.”

ລະຫວ່າງປີ 2003 ແລະ 2004, ທ້າວ ຄູຊາຢິບ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຊື່ແທ້ວ່າ ອາລີ ມູຮຳມັດ ອາລີ ອັບດີ ອາລ-ຣາມັນ, ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ນຳພາສະມາຊິກ ຂອງກຸ່ມທະຫານບ້ານ ຈານຈາວີດ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ.

ນັກລົບພວກນີ້ໄດ້ກະທຳສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ການກວາດລ້າງຊົນເຜົ່າ ຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ໃນເຂດດາຟົວ.

ທ່ານ ແຄມເມີຣອນ ຮັດສັນ ຈາກສະພາ ແອັດແລນຕິກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາ ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ຜີສາດຢູ່ເທິງຫຼັງມ້າ. ລາວໄດ້ນຳພາກອງທະຫານພວກນີ້ ໃນການ ທຳລາຍໝູ່ບ້ານ ດ້ວຍການປະສານງານຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບພວກມືລະເບີດທະຫານ. ເຫດການນີ້ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປຫຼາຍປີ. ແລະ ລາວກໍແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງບໍ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ, ເປັນ ຕົວຢ່າງແຫ່ງຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າ ຂອງຊ່ວງເວລາ ທີ່ເສົ້າສະຫຼົດໃຈຫຼາຍນັ້ນ.”

ໃນປີ 2007, ທ້າວ ຄູຊາຢິບ ຖືກຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ 22 ກະທົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາຊະຍາກຳ ຕໍ່ມວນມະນຸດຊາດ ແລະ 28 ກະທົງ ສຳລັບອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ.

ມັນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ລົງຈາກອຳນາດໃນ ລະຫວ່າງການລຸກຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ. ໃນເດືອນ ກຸມພາ 2020, ລັດຖະບານ ໃໝ່ຂອງ ຊູດານ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຮ່ວມມືກັບສານ ICC.

ທ່ານ ຟາຕູ ເບັນຊູດາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ສຳລັບ ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳໃນເຂດ ດາຟົວ ຕອນນີ້ ແມ່ນຫົວຂໍ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບ ສະໜູນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງໃນ ຊູດານ, ທີ່ວ່າຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະ ຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບສຳລັບອາຊະຍາກຳທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍປ່າເຖື່ອນ ແມ່ນອົງປະ ກອບທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນ ການສ້າງຄວາມໝັ້ງຄົງທີ່ຍືນຍົງ.”

ທ່ານ ຮັດສັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຈັບກຸມ ແລະ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຂອງທ້າວ ຄູຊາຢິບ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງ ຄາມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂອງຄວາມສຳ ເລັດ ທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບ ICC ແລະ ອາດມີຜົນກະທົບທີ່ແທ້ຈິງໃນ ຊູດານ.

ທ່ານ ແຄມເມີຣອນ ຮັດສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ສຳ ຄັນຫຼາຍສຳລັບ ICC ທີ່ຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ປະສິດທະພາບຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ທ້າວ ອາລີ ຄູຊາຢິບ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຍັງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນສິ່ງ ຕ່າງໆທີ່ມັນຈະສົ່ງເສີມດັ່ງກັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳສາກົນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ ຜົນການບັນເທົາ ແລະ ຜົນການຍັບຢັ້ງຂອງຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳສາກົນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຊູດານ ກະກຽມສຳລັບການການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2022 ນັ້ນ ບາງ ຄົນຢ້ານວ່າ ການດຳເນີນການຂອງ ICC ຈະເປີດບາດແຜເກົ່າ ແລະ ມີຜົນ ກະທົບໃນຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ. ແຕ່ທ່ານ ເບັນຊູດາ ສາມາດເຫັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ ຟາຕູ ເບັນຊຸດາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍໃນເຂດ ດາຟົວ ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າມາດົນ ພໍແລ້ວ ສຳລັບຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແລະ ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນ ເພື່ອ ຫຼິ້ນບົດບາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ພາຍໃນອຳ ນາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ຈຸດປະສົງ ທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການຍົກເວັ້ນໂທດໃນຊູດານ. ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ແລະ ການ ດຳເນີນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງອາຊະຍາກຳພວກນີ້ ຈະສາມາດຊ່ວຍຍັບຢັ້ງການກໍ່ອາຊະ ຍາກຳໃນອະນາຄົດ, ແລະ ການເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ, ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍທຳລາຍວົງຈອນ ຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.”

ທ່ານ ເບັນຊູດາ ກ່າວວ່າ ເວລາທີ່ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍເຫັນຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ໃນສານແຫ່ງ ກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດຖືກນຳຕົວມາຮັບຜິດຊອບ, ມັນຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສຳລັບການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ.

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor hopes the trial of an alleged Sudanese war criminal Ali Kushayb which began this month will help break the cycle of violence’ in Sudan. In a one-on-one interview with VOA's Salem Solomon, the chief prosecutor says the proceedings are a signal to war criminals that they cannot escape justice. ]]

After more than a decade on the run, alleged Sudanese war criminal Ali Kushayb sat in a courtroom in the Netherlands accused of commanding Janjaweed fighters who raped, tortured, and killed civilians in Darfur.

“I believe that his transfer is a very clear and unequivocal message that no matter how long it takes, we will not stop, my office will not stop our work, until these alleged perpetrators of the Rome Statute crimes have been brought to justice.”

Between 2003 and 2004, Kushayb, whose given name is Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman, is accused of leading thousands of Janjaweed militia members.

These fighters conducted what has been called a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the people of Darfur.

“They were called the devils on horseback. He led those troops into destroying villages in close coordination with military bombers. This went on for many years. And he is just one of the most notorious, grievous representations of that very, very sad period of time.”

In 2007, Kushayb was indicted on 22 counts of crimes against humanity and 28 war crimes.

But for years, he received protection from the former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.

That ended when al-Bashir was ousted during a popular uprising. In February 2020, Sudan’s transitional government announced it would cooperate with the ICC.

“… I believe that accountability for crimes committed in Darfur is now widely supported proposition in Sudan, that justice and accountability for atrocity crimes is an essential element in building lasting stability.”

Hudson says the arrest and impending trial of Kushayb and other alleged war criminals mark an important milestone for the ICC and could have real impacts in Sudan.

“I think it's a really important opportunity for the ICC to demonstrate not just its efficacy in trying Ali Kushayb, but also one of the things that it touts as a benefit of international justice, which is the healing effect and the deterrent effect of international justice.”

As Sudan prepares for elections in 2022 some have feared that the ICC proceedings could reopen old wounds and have a destabilizing effect. But Bensouda sees the benefits.

“The victims in Darfur have waited long enough for accountability and our objective is to play our role within our mandates and means to combat impunity in Sudan. Investigating and prosecuting these crimes can help to deter the commission of future crimes, and in doing so, it can help to break the cycle of violence.”

Bensouda says that when victims see justice in a court of law and perpetrators are held accountable, it decreases the likelihood for further violence.