ອົງການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ມະ​ຕິ​ທວງ​ໃຫ້ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ສິ້​ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ຢຶດ​ຄອງ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າພະ​ລັງງານນິ​ວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ ຊາ​ໂປ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ອີງ​ຕາມບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມປິດ​ລັບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ວຽນ​ນາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

ມະ​ຕິ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ ໂດຍ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ປະ​ລະ​ມາ​ນູ​ສາ​ກົນ ​ຫຼື IAEA ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ “ຢຸດ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ແລະ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ໂຮງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານນິວ​ເ​ຄລຍ ທີ່ຊາ​ໂປ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ນິວເຄ​ລຍ​ອື່ນໆ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.”

​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ 35 ຄົນໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ມະ​ຕິ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄະ​ແນນ 26 ​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ແລະ​ເຈັດ​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ອອກ​ສຽງ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ ແລະ​ກ່າວເພີ້ມ​ວ່າຈີນ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ.

ມະ​ຕິ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຢຶດ​ຄອງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ໂ​ຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ການ​ເກີດ​ອຸ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ ​ບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ ຕະ​ລາຍ.

​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສ​ຫ​ເ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍໂຣ​ຊາ​ຕອມ (Rosatom) ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮັດ​ເຊຍ ຄວນ​ໂຈະ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່ໂຮງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ມອບ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ​ຄືນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນມະ​ຕິ​.

​ຄະ​ນະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອົງ​ການ IAEA ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ຈຸດ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ຕິນີ້” ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ຫ​ຍັງ​ກ່ຽວ​ ກັບ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບົບ ​ຕໍ່​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ.​

ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຫດ​ຜົນແມ່ນ​ງ່າຍໆ ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ນີ້ໄດ້ກະ​ທຳ​ໂດຍ ​ຝ່າຍຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ດ້ານ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.”

​ໂຮງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງາ​ນ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ຊາ​ໂປ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຊຍ ​ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່​ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ອົງ​ການ​ IAEA. ມົ​ສ​ກູ ແລະ​ກິ​ຢິບໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່ ກັນແລະ​ກັນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ IAEA ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໂຮງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ​ ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ດັ່ງ​ ກ່າວໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ.

ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຊິ້ນ​ເຊີງ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ສາຍ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງ ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ​ເຢັນສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ອນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ​ແລະ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ບາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຕົາ​ແຍກ​ເກີດ​ບັນ​ຫາ.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board of governors has adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, diplomats who attended a closed-door meeting on Thursday in Vienna said.

The resolution adopted by the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calls on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine."

The 35-member board passed the resolution with 26 votes in favor, two against, and seven abstentions, diplomats said, adding that Russia and China voted against.

The resolution also says the military occupation of the plant significantly increases the risk of a nuclear accident that would endanger the population of Ukraine, neighboring states, and the international community.

The Russian military and the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom should suspend all activities at the nuclear plant and hand control back to Ukrainian authorities, the resolution said.

Russia's mission to the IAEA said "the Achilles' heel of this resolution" was that it said nothing about the systematic shelling of the plant.

"The reason is simple -- this shelling is carried out by Ukraine, which is supported and shielded by Western countries in every possible way," it said in a statement.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, raising grave concerns at the IAEA. Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the attacks.

An IAEA delegation visited the plant earlier this month and reported that the site had been damaged by the shelling.

The power plant was completely shut down at the weekend, and power lines have been restored