ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງນິວເຄລຍຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານມະຕິທວງໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍ ສິ້ນສຸດການຢຶດຄອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ ຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ອີງຕາມບັນດານັກການທູດ ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມປິດລັບ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ທີ່ນະຄອນວຽນນາ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ມະຕິໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາ ໂດຍຄະນະກຳມະການອົງການພະລັງງານປະລະມານູສາກົນ ຫຼື IAEA ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍ “ຢຸດການປະຕິບັດງານຕໍ່ຕ້ານທັງໝົດ ແລະຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ນິວເຄລຍອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ໃນທັນທີ.”
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ 35 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານມະຕິດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 26 ສຽງທີ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ ສອງຄົນບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ ແລະເຈັດຄົນບໍ່ອອກສຽງ ອີງຕາມບັນດານັກການທູດ ແລະກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຄັດຄ້ານ.
ມະຕິຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ການຢຶດຄອງທາງທະຫານຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ການເກີດອຸປະຕິເຫດທາງດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຢູເຄຣນ ບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ແລະປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນ ຕະລາຍ.
ກອງທັບຣັດເຊຍ ແລະບໍລິສຫເນິວເຄລຍໂຣຊາຕອມ (Rosatom) ຂອງລັດຖະບານຮັດເຊຍ ຄວນໂຈະການດຳເນີນກິດຈະການທັງໝົດຢູ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະມອບການຄວບຄຸມ ຄືນໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນມະຕິ.
ຄະນະປະຕິບັດງານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຢູ່ໃນອົງການ IAEA ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈຸດອ່ອນແອຂອງມະຕິນີ້” ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຫຍັງກ່ຽວ ກັບການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບ ຕໍ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ.
ຖະແຫລງການກ່າວວ່າ “ເຫດຜົນແມ່ນງ່າຍໆ ການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມນີ້ໄດ້ກະທຳໂດຍ ຝ່າຍຢູເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສະ ໜັບສະໜູນຈາກບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ໃນທຸກດ້ານທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້.”
ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ ຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງການ IAEA. ມົສກູ ແລະກິຢິບໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ ກັນແລະກັນ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີນີ້.
ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການ IAEA ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງ ກ່າວໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຈາກການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມ.
ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານໄດ້ປິດລົງຢ່າງຊິ້ນເຊີງໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວ ແລະສາຍໄຟຟ້າໄດ້ຮັບການສ້ອມແປງ ເພື່ອຄ້ຳ ປະກັນໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຢັນສຳລັບທ່ອນເຊື້ອໄຟນິວເຄລຍ ແລະທີ່ໃຊ້ລະບາຍຄວາມຮ້ອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຕົາແຍກເກີດບັນຫາ.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board of governors has adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, diplomats who attended a closed-door meeting on Thursday in Vienna said.
The resolution adopted by the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calls on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine."
The 35-member board passed the resolution with 26 votes in favor, two against, and seven abstentions, diplomats said, adding that Russia and China voted against.
The resolution also says the military occupation of the plant significantly increases the risk of a nuclear accident that would endanger the population of Ukraine, neighboring states, and the international community.
The Russian military and the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom should suspend all activities at the nuclear plant and hand control back to Ukrainian authorities, the resolution said.
Russia's mission to the IAEA said "the Achilles' heel of this resolution" was that it said nothing about the systematic shelling of the plant.
"The reason is simple -- this shelling is carried out by Ukraine, which is supported and shielded by Western countries in every possible way," it said in a statement.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, raising grave concerns at the IAEA. Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the attacks.
An IAEA delegation visited the plant earlier this month and reported that the site had been damaged by the shelling.
The power plant was completely shut down at the weekend, and power lines have been restored