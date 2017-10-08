ພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ Nate ອ່ອນກຳລັງລົງ ເປັນພາຍຸ ເຂດຮ້ອນ

ພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນຊື່ວ່າ Nate ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນຕົວເຂົ້າໃນດິນແດນຂອງລັດ ມິສຊີຊິບປີ ແລະ

ລັດ ອາລາບາມາ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ດ້ວຍລົມແຮງ 110 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ອີງ

ຕາມສູນກາງພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດກ່າວວ່າ ການອ່ອນແຮງຂອງລົມແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະມີຂຶ້ນ

ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພາຍຸ Nate ໄດ້ພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງສອງຄັ້ງ ໃນເວລາທີ່ມັນຍັງເປັນພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນຢູ່ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ

ຂອງວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ໄບລັອກຊີ ລັດ ມິສຊີຊິບປີ ແລະ ໃກ້ກັບປາກແມ່ນໍ້າ

ມິສຊີຊິບປີ ຢູ່ຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງລັດ ລຸຍເຊຍນາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະ

ເທດ.

ສູນກາງພາຍຸ Nate ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຄື່ອນເຂົ້າໃນຝັ່ງຜ່ານເລິກເຂົ້າໄປເຂດພາກໃຕ້, ຫ່ອມພູ

ລັດ ເທັນເນັສຊີ ແລະ ໃຈກາງພູ ອັບປາລາຊຽນ ຈົນຮອດວັນຈັນມື້ອື່ນນີ້, ອີງຕາມ

ການກ່າວຂອງສູນພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ເມືອງ ນິວ ອໍລີນສ ທີ່ຖືກນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ໂດຍພາຍຸ ຄາທຣີນາ ໃນປີ 2005, ໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມ

ຮັບມື ກັບການຈູ່ໂຈມຂອງພາຍຸທີ່ວ່ານີ້, ແຕ່ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຫຼີກເວັ້ນຈາກການພັດ

ໂຈມຕີໂດຍກົງ. ການເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ ແລະ ພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນສຳລັບເມືອງ

ນິວ ອໍລີນສ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກແລ້ວ.

ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງຊາຍຝັ່ງ St. Bernard Parish ຂອງລັດ

ລຸຍເຊຍນາ ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເມືອງ ນິວ ອໍລີນສ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້

ອົບພະຍົບອອກຈາກພືນທີ່ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໃນການຄາດວ່າພາຍຸ Nate ຈະ

ພັດເຂົ້າໄປ.

ທ່າເຮືອຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນທົ່ວຊາຍຝັ່ງອ່າວ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງປິດໃນວັນເສົາວານ

ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພາຍຸໄດ້ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ ຖ່າມກາງການຄາດວ່າ ຄື້ນນໍ້າທະເລຈະ

ສູງເຖິງເກືອບ 3 ແມັດ.

ພາວະສຸກເສີນໄດ້ຖືກປະກາດໃນລັດ ລຸຍເຊຍນາ, ມິສຊີຊິບປີ, ແລະ ອາລາບາມາ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົບໃນບໍລິເວນພື້ນທີ່ຕໍ່າຂອງລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ

ແລະ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ບ່ອນລີ້ໄພຊົ່ວຄາວແມ່ນມີໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງການມັນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດແຈ້ງການສຸກເສີນ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານມີພ້ອມໄວ້ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ບັນເທົາຜົນກະທົບຂອງພາຍຸ.

ໃນຕົ້ນສັບປະດານີ້, ພາຍຸ Nate ທີ່ເວລານັ້ນ ຍັງແມ່ນພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນຢູ່ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຊີ

ວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 25 ຄົນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເຄື່ອນຕົວຜ່ານເຂດ ອາເມຣິ

ກາກາງ.

Tropical Storm Nate is moving inland over Mississippi and Alabama Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hours, according the the National Hurricane Center.



Weather forecasters say further rapid weakening is expected.



Nate made landfall twice while it was still a hurricane -- early Sunday near Biloxi, Mississippi and on Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River on the southeastern Louisiana coast.



Nate's center will continue to move inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley and the central Appalachian Mountains through Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.



The city of New Orleans flooded by Katrina in 2005, had been bracing for the onset of this storm, but the city was been spared a direct hit. Hurricane and Tropical Storm warnings for New Orleans have been discontinued.



Still can be dangerous



Residents in parts of Louisiana's coastal St. Bernard Parish, east of New Orleans, were ordered to evacuate Friday in anticipation of Nate's arrival.



Major shipping ports across the central U.S. Gulf Coast were closed Saturday as the storm intensified amid expected storm surges of up to nine feet.



States of emergency were declared in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Officials issued evacuation orders in low-lying areas of those states and announced shelters are available for anyone who needs them.



President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration allowing federal aid to be made available to help mitigate the storm's impact.



Earlier this week, Nate -- then a tropical storm -- claimed at least 25 lives as it moved across Central America.

