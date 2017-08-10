ພວກນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮີຣິເຄນ Franklin ຊຶ່ງເປັນລົມພາຍຸຫົວ
ທຳອິດ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດແອັດແລນຕິກ ພວມຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນທາງ ທີ່ຈະພັດຜ່ານພາກ
ກາງຂອງປະເທດເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.
ສູນກາງຄຸ້ມຄອງລົມພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ເຮີຣິເຄນ
Franklin ຈະພັດເຂົ້າປະທະແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນ
ຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃກ້ໆກັບເມືອງ Lechuguilas ປະມານ 110 ກິໂລແມັດ
ໄປທາງພາກເໜືອຫາຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງເມືອງທ່າ Veracruz.
ລົມພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຈະມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະຈະມີລົມແຮງເຖິງ
140 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຊຶ່ງຖືກຈັດວ່າເປັນລົມພາຍຸທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງລະດັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່
ອາດສາມາດສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໄດ້ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.
ພວກນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບເຮີຣິເຄນແລະລົມພາຍຸ
ເຂດຮ້ອນ ຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍໆເຂດຂອງພາກກາງເມັກຊິໂກ ຊຶ່ງຄາດວ່າລົມເຮີຣິເຄນ
Franklin ຈະພາໃຫ້ມີຝົນຕົກໜັກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ 10 ຫາ 20 ຊັງຕີແມັດ ຊຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນ
ບາງເຂດ ອາດຈະມີຝົນຕົກ ຫຼາຍເຖິງ 38 ຊັງຕີແມັດ ແລະ ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດນ້ຳຖ້ວມຊຸ
ແລະ ດິນເຈື່ອນ.
ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີການເຕືອນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນລະມັດລະວັງ ລົມທີ່ອາດມີຄວາມແຮງເຖິງ
120 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງນຳດ້ວຍ.
ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ພວກນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດຄາດວ່າ ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຈະສູນ
ເສຍກຳລັງ ຫຼັງຈາກພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງແລ້ວ.
ເຮີຣິເຄນ Franklin ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມ ແຫຼມ Yucatan ຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນຖານະ
ລົມພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ໂດຍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເສົາໄຟຟ້າ ແລະ ຕົ້ນໄມ້
ຫັກໄປຕາມໆກັນ.
Forecasters say Hurricane Franklin, the first of the Atlantic hurricane season, is on a path that will take it across central Mexico Thursday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Franklin made landfall on Mexico's east coast early Thursday morning near the town of Lechuguillas, located about 110 kilometers north-northwest of the port city of Veracruz.The storm was heading west, carrying maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers an hour, making it a Category 1 storm on the scale that measures a storms potential destructive power.
Forecasters have issued hurricane and tropical storm warnings for parts of central Mexico, with Hurricane Franklin predicted to produce rainfalls between 10-20 centimeters, with some areas getting as much as 38 centimeters of rain, triggering life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
Residents have also been warned to expect winds of around 120 kilometers per hour.
But the forecasters say they expect the storm to quickly lose its power as in moves across land.
Franklin struck Mexico's Yucatan peninsula as a tropical storm earlier this week, knocking out power and blowing down trees.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ