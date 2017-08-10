ພວກ​ນັກ​ພະຍາກອນ​ອາກາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ​ Franklin ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ລົມພາຍຸ​ຫົວ

​ທຳ​ອິດ ໃນ​ມະຫາ​ສະໝຸດ​ແອັດ​ແລນ​ຕິກ ພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເສັ້ນທາງ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພັດ​ຜ່ານພາກ

​ກາງຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ລົມພາຍຸ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ

Franklin ຈະ​ພັດ​ເຂົ້າປະ​ທະ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ ໃນ

ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ເມືອງ Lechuguilas ປະມານ 110 ກິ​ໂລແມັດ

​ໄປ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຫາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກສຽງ​ເໜືອ ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ທ່າ Veracruz.

ລົມພາຍຸ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ທາງ​ທິດຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ແລະ​ຈະມີ​ລົມ​ແຮງ​ເຖິງ

140 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ຈັດວ່າ​ເປັນ​ລົມພາຍຸ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ລະດັບ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​

ອາດ​ສາມາດ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ພະຍາກອນ​ອາກາດ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ​ແລະ​ລົມພາຍຸ

​ເຂດ​ຮ້ອນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫລາຍໆ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ຊຶ່ງ​ຄາດວ່າ​ລົມ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ

Franklin ຈະ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຝົນຕົກ​ໜັກ ​ໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ 10 ຫາ 20 ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ບາງ​ເຂດ​ ອາດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຝົນຕົກ ​ຫຼາຍ​ເຖິງ 38 ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ ​ແລະ ​ຈະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມຊຸ

​ແລະ​ ດິນ​ເຈື່ອນ.

ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ມີ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ໃຫ້​ປະຊາຊົນ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະວັງ ລົມ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ເຖິງ

120 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

​ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ພວກນັກ​ພະຍາກອນ​ອາກາດ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ພາຍຸ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ຈະ​ສູນ

​ເສຍ​ກຳລັງ ຫຼັງຈາກພັດ​ຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ​ແລ້ວ.

​ເຮີຣິ​ເຄນ Franklin ​ໄດ້​ພັດ​ເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມ ​ແຫຼມ Yucatan ຂອງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ​ໃນ​ຖານະ

​ລົມ​ພາຍຸ​ເຂດຮ້ອນ​ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນອາທິດ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສົາ​ໄຟຟ້າ ​ແລະ​ ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້

ຫັກ​ໄປ​ຕາມໆ​ກັນ.

