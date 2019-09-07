ສູນ​ກາງ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊ​າດ ຫຼື NHC ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຮ​ຣິ​ເຄ​ນ​ໂດ​ຣຽນກຳ​ລັງ “​ມູ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປສູ່ເຂດ

ໂນ​ວາ ສະ​ໂກ​ເຕ່ຍ (Nova Scotia) ຊຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ດິນ​ແດນຂອງ​ກາ​ນາ​ດານັ້ນຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ”

ແລະ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄປເຖິງທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ໂດຍ​ມີ

​ລົມ​ແຮງ​ສຸດໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ 150 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

ໂດ​ຣຽນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ທະ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນ​ຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດເຄບ​ ແຮັ​ດ​ເຕີ​ຣາ​ສ (Cape Hatteras),

ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານນີ້​ພາຍຫຼັງໄດ້​ອ່ອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລົງ​ເປັນ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​

ເຄນລະ​ດັບ 1 ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ມີ​ລົມ​ຫົວ​ກຸດ ຫລື ທໍ​ເນ​ໂດ ທີ່​ໄດ້ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຟອງ​ນ້ຳ​ທະ​

ເລທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ມາຖ້ວມເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງທະ​ເລ ​ ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອ ແລ​ະ​ລັດ​

ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ໃຕ້.

ສູນ​ກາງ NHC ກ່າ​ວ​ອີກວ່າ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນແລ້ວ ເຮີ​ຣິ ເຄນ

ໂດ​ຣຽນ ກໍ​ເລີ້ມ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກໄປ​ສູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ແອັດ​ແລນ​ຕິກ ແລະສືບ​ຕໍ່ ຂຶ້ນໄປ​

ສູ່ຝັ່​ງ​ທ​ະ​ເລຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ພ​າ​ຍຸ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ພິ​ນາດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​

ເກາະ​ບາ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ ໃນຫຼາຍ​ມື້​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ.

NHC ກ່າວ​ວ່າພາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້ເກີດຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ຈາກເຄບ​ ຮັ​ດ​ເຕີ​ຣາ​ສ (Cape Hatteras) ປະ​ມານ

200 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດໄປທາງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ສວຍ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ ໂດຍ​ມີ

ລົມ​ແຮງໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ 150 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ. ຫົວລົມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະຄ່ອຍ​ຊ້າໆ​

ລົງຕະ​ຫລອດ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ຣອຍ ກູບ​ເປີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າໄດ້​ມີ “​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງຕໍ່

​ຄົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່ “​ເກາະໂອກ​ຣາ​ຄົກ” (Ocracoke Island)” ຢູ່ນອກ​ຂົງ

ເຂດ​ຝັ່ງ​ອາວ​ເຕີ ແບງ (Outer Bank) ນັ້ນ​ຫລາຍ.

ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ປື້ມ​ຢູ່​ເກາະໂອກ​ຣາ​ຄົກ” (Ocracoke Island)ດ ​ນາງ​ແລ​ສ​ລີ

ລາ​ເນຍ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມອອກ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຖືກ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ໜ່ວງ.” “ຂ້ອຍ​ຢູ່

​ທີ່​ນີ້​ມາ​ໄດ້ 32 ປີ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຫັນ​ແບບ​ນີ້ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ.”

ທ່ານ​ສະ​ຕີບ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ໄປ​ເກາະໂອກ​ຣາ​ຄົກມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເກືອບ 19 ປີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ພວກ​ເຮົາຢູ່​ຫັ້ນທຳ​ອິດ​ເກືອບວ່າບໍ່​ມີ​ນ້ຳເລີຍ ​ບັດ​ນີ້ນ້ຳ​ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຫົກ​ຟິດ ພາຍ​ໃນ

​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ນາ​ທີ.”



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian is "heading for Nova Scotia in a hurry" and is expected to arrive there late Saturday as it moves with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour.



Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Friday morning after weakening into a Category 1 storm and generating tornadoes, severe storm surges and flooding in coastal areas in North and South Carolina.



After landfall, Dorian began moving out into the Atlantic ocean and continued its trek up the U.S. eastern seaboard, the NHC said. The storm had devastated much of the Bahamas days earlier.



The NHC said the storm was located about 200 kilometers northeast of Cape Hatteras Friday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour. The winds are expected to slowly weaken through Saturday.



North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said there was "significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island" in the Outer Banks region.



"We are flooding like crazy," Ocracoke Island bookstore owner Leslie Lanier texted. "I have been here 32 years and not seen this."



Steve Harris, who has been on Ocracoke for most of the last 19 years, said, "We went from almost no water to four to six feet in a matter of minutes."

