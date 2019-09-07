ສູນກາງເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື NHC ກ່າວວ່າເຮຣິເຄນໂດຣຽນກຳລັງ “ມູ້ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ເຂດ
ໂນວາ ສະໂກເຕ່ຍ (Nova Scotia) ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນດິນແດນຂອງການາດານັ້ນຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ”
ແລະຄາດວ່າຈະໄປເຖິງທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໂດຍມີ
ລົມແຮງສຸດໃນລະດັບ 150 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ໂດຣຽນໄດ້ປະທະເຂົ້າໄປໃນຜ່ນດິນຢູ່ໃນເຂດເຄບ ແຮັດເຕີຣາສ (Cape Hatteras),
ລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນສຸກວານນີ້ພາຍຫຼັງໄດ້ອ່ອນກຳລັງລົງເປັນເຮີຣິ
ເຄນລະດັບ 1 ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີລົມຫົວກຸດ ຫລື ທໍເນໂດ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຟອງນ້ຳທະ
ເລທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະນ້ຳມາຖ້ວມເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລ ລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ແລະລັດ
ຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້.
ສູນກາງ NHC ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນເຂດແຜ່ນດິນແລ້ວ ເຮີຣິ ເຄນ
ໂດຣຽນ ກໍເລີ້ມເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍອອກໄປສູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດແອັດແລນຕິກ ແລະສືບຕໍ່ ຂຶ້ນໄປ
ສູ່ຝັ່ງທະເລຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມພິນາດໃຫ້ແກ່
ເກາະບາຮາມາສ ໃນຫຼາຍມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ.
NHC ກ່າວວ່າພາຍຸໄດ້ເກີດຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກເຄບ ຮັດເຕີຣາສ (Cape Hatteras) ປະມານ
200 ກິໂລແມັດໄປທາງຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ໃນຕອນສວຍວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໂດຍມີ
ລົມແຮງໃນລະດັບ 150 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ຫົວລົມດັ່ງກ່າວຄາດວ່າຈະຄ່ອຍຊ້າໆ
ລົງຕະຫລອດວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ທ່ານຣອຍ ກູບເປີ ກ່າວວ່າໄດ້ມີ “ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຕໍ່
ຄົນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນທີ່ຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ “ເກາະໂອກຣາຄົກ” (Ocracoke Island)” ຢູ່ນອກຂົງ
ເຂດຝັ່ງອາວເຕີ ແບງ (Outer Bank) ນັ້ນຫລາຍ.
ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານຂາຍປື້ມຢູ່ເກາະໂອກຣາຄົກ” (Ocracoke Island)ດ ນາງແລສລີ
ລາເນຍ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມອອກມາວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງ.” “ຂ້ອຍຢູ່
ທີ່ນີ້ມາໄດ້ 32 ປີແລ້ວ ແລະບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນແບບນີ້ຈັກເທື່ອ.”
ທ່ານສະຕີບ ແຮຣິສທີ່ໄດ້ໄປເກາະໂອກຣາຄົກມາເປັນເວລາເກືອບ 19 ປີ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ຫັ້ນທຳອິດເກືອບວ່າບໍ່ມີນ້ຳເລີຍ ບັດນີ້ນ້ຳໄດ້ຂຶ້ນມາເຖິງຫົກຟິດ ພາຍໃນ
ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດນາທີ.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian is "heading for Nova Scotia in a hurry" and is expected to arrive there late Saturday as it moves with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour.
Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Friday morning after weakening into a Category 1 storm and generating tornadoes, severe storm surges and flooding in coastal areas in North and South Carolina.
After landfall, Dorian began moving out into the Atlantic ocean and continued its trek up the U.S. eastern seaboard, the NHC said. The storm had devastated much of the Bahamas days earlier.
The NHC said the storm was located about 200 kilometers northeast of Cape Hatteras Friday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour. The winds are expected to slowly weaken through Saturday.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said there was "significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island" in the Outer Banks region.
"We are flooding like crazy," Ocracoke Island bookstore owner Leslie Lanier texted. "I have been here 32 years and not seen this."
Steve Harris, who has been on Ocracoke for most of the last 19 years, said, "We went from almost no water to four to six feet in a matter of minutes."