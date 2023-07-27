ຄະດີພາສີ ທີ່ທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບຜິດ ຖືກພິກຜັນ ໃນການໄປຂຶ້ນສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້

ຄະດີພາສີທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກວາງແຜນໄວ້ ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ ລູກຊາຍຂອງປະ ທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຍອມຮັບຜິດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ພິກຜັນໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ພິພາກສາລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄດ້ສອບຖາມເຖິງເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ບັນລຸກັບໄອຍະການ ໂດຍທີ່ລູກຊາຍຫຼ້າຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ປ່ຽນທິດທາງໃໝ່ ແລະສາລະພາບວ່າ ບໍ່ຍອມຮັບຜິດ.

ທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໄປຂຶ້ນສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນເມືອງວີລລິງຕັນ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງລັດເດລາແວ ເພື່ອຍອມຮັບຜິດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ຈ່າຍພາສີໃນປີ 2017 ແລະ 2018 ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ໂດລາ ຂອງລາຍໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນໂດລາ ໃນທັງສອງປີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ໃນຄະດີນຶ່ງອີກຕ່າງຫາກ ກໍຍອມຮັບຕໍ່ການມີປືນໃນຄອບຄອງ ທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຕິດຢາໂຄເຄນຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ຖືກຕິດຄຸກ.

ແຕ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ ມາຣີແອລເລນ ນໍເຣກາ (Maryellen Noreika) ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ສອບຖາມເຖິງຂອບເຂດຂອງການຕົກລົງທີ່ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງຈຳເລີຍ ໄດ້ບັນລຸກັບບັນດາໄອຍະການ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ມັນເປັນການປ້ອງກັນແບບຄອບຄຸມທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານພົ້ນການຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນອະນາຄົດ ຈາກການສືບສວນສອບສ່ວນອື່ນໆດ້ວຍຫຼືບໍ່ ທີ່ລວມທັງການຕົກລົງດ້ານທຸລະກິດໃດໆຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວຫາພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານວ່າ ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນພົວພັນ ແລະທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

A planned tax case guilty plea by Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, unraveled Wednesday after a federal judge questioned the terms of the deal his lawyers had reached with prosecutors, with the younger Biden then changing course and pleading not guilty.

Hunter Biden was in federal court in the eastern city of Wilmington, Delaware, to plead guilty to charges that he failed to pay more than $100,000 in taxes in 2017 and 2018 on more than $1.5 million income in both years, and, in a separate case, admit to illegally possessing a gun while he was addicted to cocaine. The deal would likely have spared him prison time.

But U.S. Judge Maryellen Noreika balked at the agreement.

She questioned the scope of the pact his defense lawyers had reached with prosecutors, especially whether it was a blanket immunity clearing him from future prosecution stemming from other investigations, including Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals that Republicans allege involved his father and benefited him financially before he was elected president.