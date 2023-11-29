ອາສາສະໝັກຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ກຽມພ້ອມທໍານຽບຂາວສໍາລັບວັນຄຣິສມາສ

ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ, ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຈາກທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ມາເປັນອາ ສາສະໝັກ ສໍາລັບປະສົບການວັນພັກທີ່ພິເສດ, ໂອກາດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຕົກແຕ່ງທໍານຽບຂາວສໍາລັບວັນຄຣິສມາສ. ​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ຜູ້​ໂຊກ​ດີ​ພຽງ 300 ຄົນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ. ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ໂດຣາ ເມຄະວາ (Dora Mekouar) [meh-kwar] ມີລາຍງານ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມມະຫັດສະຈັນທີ່ພິເສດ ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະວັນພັກ ແລະນັ້ນ ຂອບໃຈກັບອາສາສະໝັກຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ທີ່ຕົກແຕ່ງທໍານຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ມີປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍພັນຄົນສະຫມັກເຂົ້າມາ, ແຕ່ມີຜູ້ທີ່ໂຊກດີພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວ, ເຊິ່ງເລືອກແຕ່ 300 ຄົນ.

ຄາໂລສ ເອລິຊອນໂດ (Carlos Elizondo), ເລຂາທິການສັງຄົມຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ບັນດາອາສາສະຫມັກຂອງພວກເຮົາຖືກເລືອກສໍາລັບ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ບາງຄົນຍ້ອນພອນສະຫວັນຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ບາງຄົນ, ຍ້ອນບົດເລື້ອງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຂຽນ."

“ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ອອກ​ແບບ, ຖືກ​ແລ້ວ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ພວກເຂົາແມ່ນ, ພວກເຂົາເປັນຄູ່ສົມລົດຂອງພວກທະຫານ, ຫຼື ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນແມ່ບ້ານ. ປີນີ້, ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຜູ້ທີ່ມີການສຶກສາຫຼາຍຄົນ”

ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເລືອກຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງປີນີ້ ຄວາມມະຫັດສະຈັນ, ຄວາມສຸກ ແລະ ສິ່ງອັດສະຈັນຂອງວັນພັກ ດັ່ງທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍໄດ້ຮັບປະສົບການ. ອາສາສະຫມັກມີປະສົບການທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ ແລະຄວາມປະຫຼາດໃຈນ້ອຍໆເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ.

ທ່ານແອນດຣິວ ໂບຊາ (Andrew Boza), ອາສາສະໝັກຈາກລັດນິວຢອກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຍ່າງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເດີ່ນ​ຫຍ້າທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຫນ້າ, ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເບິ່ງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປທາງຫຼັງ ແລະ ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກເວລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີກ​ດ້ານ​ຫນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຕູ, ການແນມເບິ່ງ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ສວຍ​ງາມຫຼັງ​ນີ້. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ມີຊ່ວງເວລານີ້​ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້ບຸນຄຸນ.”

ທ່ານນາງມາໄລທ໌ ແອັສປີໂນຊາ ຊານເຊສ (Marite Espinoza Sanchez), ອາສາສະໝັກຈາກລັດເທັກຊັສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນພົນລະເມືອງອາເມ​ຣິກັນຄົນນຶ່ງ, ໃນຖານະເປັນຜູ້ເຂົ້າເມືອງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ, ທ່ານມັກແນມເບິ່ງທໍານຽບຂາວ ແລະຄິດວ່າ 'ໂອ້ພະເຈົ້າ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ນີ້ແມ່ນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ.’ ບາງທີຄິດວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າມາໄດ້ ແລະມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ສະນັ້ນ ມັນພິເສດສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍຫຼາຍ.”

ແຕ່​ເມື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຜ່ານ​ຜ່າ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບຂາວ, ບັນດາອາສາ​ສະໝັກ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ປະດັບ​ປະດາ ​ໃນຊ່ວງ​ອາທິດຂອງວັນ​ຂອບ​ຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງຊາຣອທ ສມິດທ໌ (Charlotte Smith), ອາສາສະໝັກຈາກລັດ ຄອນເນັກຕິກັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ມີເວລາສອງສາມມື້ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ອື່ນເພື່ອກະກຽມງານຝີມືຕ່າງໆທັງຫມົດ. ບັດນີ້ ມັນ​ເບິ່ງຄືເຫຼື້ອມ ແລະ​ສວຍ​ງາມ ເມື່ອ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ມັນ, ແຕ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມັກ ແມ່ນທຸກ​ໆສິ່ງເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ແຜ່ນ​ເຈ້ຍ, ໄມ້​ກາວ, ມີດ​ຕັດ ​ແລະ​ໂບ.”

ທ່ານນາງມາໄລທ໌ ແອັສປີໂນຊາ ຊານເຊສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທຸກຄົນຈະຕ້ອງເບິ່ງທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະຄິດວ່າ 'ໂອ້ພະເຈົ້າ, ທຸກຢ່າງແມ່ນ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ຄືສົມບູນແບບຫຼາຍແທ້.' ແຕ່ມີລາຍລະອຽດຫຼາຍ, ງານຝີມືຫຼາຍ, ທີ່ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນການຕົກແຕ່ງຕ່າງໆ.”

ທ່ານເດັນນິສ ເຊດເຕດູຄາຕີ (Dennis Setteducati), ອາສາສະໝັກຈາກລັດນິວຢອກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ພວກເຮົາມີບາງຄົນທີ່ເປັນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະການແຕ່ງຕົ້ນໄມ້, ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກໍ່ມີບາງຄົນທີ່ເກັ່ງໃນການສ້າງອາຄານ ແລະຍົກຫນັກ."

ທ່ານແອນດຣິວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພິ​ເສດ​ແທ້ໆ​ແມ່ນ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຂອງມື້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເປັນເວລາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ. ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນນີ້. ມັນຮູ້ສຶກຄືກັບວິນຍານຂອງຄຣິສມາສແທ້ໆ.”

ບັນດາອາສາສະໝັກກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຈື່ຈຳຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກສາຂອງມິດຕະ ພາບ ແລະຄວາມສຳເລັດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພາກັນຕົບແຕ່ງທຳນຽບຂາວສຳລັບວັນພັກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານຊາຣອດທ໌ ສມິດທ໌ (Charlotte Smith), ອາສາສະໝັກຈາກລັດຄອນເນັກຕິກັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ມັນເປັນທຸກສິ່ງຈາກຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈຂອງແຕ່ລະຄົນ ທີ່ຈະເຫັນເຄື່ອງປະດັບ ນ້ອຍໆທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າເຮັດຂຶ້ນມາ ຫຼືພວງຫ້ອຍນ້ອຍໆທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າຫ້ອຍ, ແຕ່ກໍາລັງຄິດເບິ່ງວ່າ ມີຈັກຄົນທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າມາໃນທີ່ນີ້ ແລະຮູ້ສຶກອັດສະຈັນກ່ຽວກັບລະດູການດັ່ງກ່າວ."

ທ່ານເດັນນິສ ເຊດເຕດູຄາຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບມືຖືຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໄດ້, ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຖືກຕັດສາຍ, ແຕ່ມັນເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະເວົ້າກັບເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ປະທ້ວງການສົນທະນາ, ແລະ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຄືກັບວ່າພວກເຮົາແບ່ງແຍກກັນຫຼາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍພົບເຫັນເປັນພິເສດແມ່ນພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຄ້າຍຄືກັນຫຼາຍກ່ວາທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄິດ."

ບັນດາອາສາສະໝັກບາງຄົນໄດ້ເຄີຍແຕ່ງທຳນຽບຂາວມາກ່ອນແລ້ວ ແລະຫວັງວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ປະສົບກັບສິ່ງທີ່ວິເສດ ໃນວັນພັກນີ້ອີກຄັ້ງ.

Every year, thousands of people from across the United States volunteer for a very exclusive holiday experience – the chance to decorate the White House for Christmas. Of all of those applicants, only 300 lucky people are chosen. VOA’s Dora Mekouar [meh-kwar] reports.

The White House is extra magical during the holidays and that’s thanks to hundreds of volunteers who decorate the presidential residence. Thousands apply, but only a lucky few, 300 people, are chosen.

Carlos Elizondo, White House Social Secretary

“Our volunteers are selected for, you know, some for their talent, some for, you know, for the essays that they write.”

“People that come from across America that aren't necessarily designers, right. They’re, you know, they’re military spouses, or they’re, you know, they’re housewives. This year, I feel like we had a lot of educators.”

First lady Jill Biden selected this year’s theme — the magic, joy and wonder of the holidays as experienced by children. The volunteers experience a little magic and wonder as well.

Andrew Boza, Volunteer from New York

“We walked on the front lawn, and I just looked back and, after years of being on the other side of the gate, you know, seeing this beautiful house. I just had this moment where it just filled me with such gratitude.”

Marite Espinoza Sanchez, Volunteer from Texas

“As an American citizen, as an immigrant as well, you always look at the White House and think ‘Oh my god, this is, you know, such a wonderful place.’ Maybe thinking that it's unattainable and being here so special for me.”

But once they get past the excitement of being at the White House, the volunteers get to work decorating during Thanksgiving week.

Charlotte Smith, Volunteer from Connecticut

“There's a couple of days that are spent in another location prepping all the crafts. It looks so polished and beautiful now when you see it, but what I love about it is that everything starts with sheets of paper and glue sticks and scissors and ribbon.”

Marite Espinoza Sanchez, Volunteer from Texas

“Everyone would look at the White House and think, ‘Oh my god, everything's, you know, like, so perfect.’ But there's so much detail, so much crafting, that goes into the decorations.”

Dennis Setteducati, Volunteer from New York

“We had some people that were, you know, specifically decorating the trees, and then we also had some people that were kind of doing the building and the heavy lifting.”

Andrew Boza, Volunteer from New York

“What’s really special is the energy of of the, workdays are very long hours. But there is just this excitement. It really feels like Christmas spirit.”

The volunteers say they’ll remember the sense of camaraderie and accomplishment they felt while decorating the White House for the holidays.

Charlotte Smith, Volunteer from Connecticut

“It's everything from individual pride to see the little ornament that you made or the little garland that you hung, but realizing how many people are going to come through here and feel the wonder of the season.”

Dennis Setteducati, Volunteer from New York

“We couldn't have our cell phones in here, so we were untethered, but it was so easy to speak to our neighbors.// Strike up a conversation, you know, and, you know, I feel like the we're so divided now, but what I found so special is that we're more alike than we think.”

Some of the volunteers have decorated the White House before and look forward to experiencing this particular piece of holiday magic again.