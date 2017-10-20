ຫົວໜ້າ ປະຊາຄົມ ກຳປູເຈຍ ປະເຊີນກັບ ການຖືກຍຸບ ບໍ່ດົນ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກ

ລັດຖະບານ ກຳປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ເລັ່ງຮັບຜ່ານ ການແກ້ໄຂນິຕິບັນຍັດຫຼາຍສະບັບໃນວັນຈັນ

ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຍົກເວັ້ນແຕ່ການຮັບຮອງເອົາຊະຕາກຳຂອງບັນດາຫົວໜ້າພັກສັງຄົມນິຍົມ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 480 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກພຽງນຶ່ງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພາຍໃຕ້ຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງພັກ

ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ກູ້ຊາດ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຫຼື CNRP, ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄະນະກຳມະການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປແຂວງຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອລົງທະບຽນຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດສຳລັບການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໃນປີໜ້າ, ຕອນນີ້ຫຼາຍຄົນເຫັນວ່າ ບໍ່ມີປະໂຫຍດຫຍັງທີ່

ຈະຕ້ອງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ David Boyle ແລະ Tum Malis ມີລາຍງານ

ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພະນົມເປັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ

ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນແມ່ນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ຜູ້ເດີນທາງຈາກແຂວງ Kandal ທີ່ຕັ້ງ

ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ພາກັນຂ້າມແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງຜ່ານຂີ້ຝຸ່ນຂະໜາດ

ໃຫຍ່.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຟ້າວຟັ່ງໄປເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄະນະກຳມະການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກໍແມ່ນກຳລັງພາກັນຫຍຸ້ງຢູ່ກັບການລົງທະບຽນຜູ້ທີ່ຈະໄປປ່ອນບັດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວ

ເມືອງນີ້ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີໜ້າ.

ແຕ່ດ້ວຍວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທີ່ມີການນຳພາຂອງພັກ CPP ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຜ່ານນິຕິບັນຍັດ

ເພື່ອຈັດສັນປັນຄືນ ບ່ອນນັ່ງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານສັງຄົມນິຍົມໃນຂົງເຂດຕ່າງໆຄືແຫ່ງນີ້,

ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຄົນຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຟ້າວໄປລົງທະບຽນ.

ການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງໃຫຽ່ຫຼວງ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປ່ອນບັດໄປໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງພຽງສອງ

ສາມເດືອນຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະຖືກກຳຈັດໄປ.

ນາງ Touch Ratha ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Kandal ແຂວງ Kandal ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຄື

ກັບການຊົກມວຍ. ຖ້າມັນມີພຽງພັກການເມືອງພັກດຽວ, ມັນກໍບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ. ມັນຕ້ອງມີຜູ້

ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດເທົ່າທຽມກັນ. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສັງເກດເບິ່ງສະຖານະການໃນ

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະເຫັນວ່າພັກ CNRP ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກຍຸບ.”

ໃນແຂວງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ອ້ອມນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພະນົມເປັນ ນັ້ນ, ພັກປະຊາຊົນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຫຼື

CPP, ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງພັກສັງຄົມນິຍົມໃນປີ 2012, ແຕ່ໄດ້ເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມໃນປີນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ Touch Savuth ເຄີຍເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງພັກກູ້ຊາດ

ກຳປູເຈຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ອຸທິດຕົນ ໃນການສະແດງຂໍ້ຄິດເຫັນ

ທາງການເມືອງ ໃນຮູບແບບກອງປະຊຸມກາງແຈ້ງເປັນເວລາ 15 ປີ.

ທ່ານນາງ Touch Savuth ຫົວໜ້າພັກ CNRP ຊຸມຊົນ Akrei Ksat ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າ

ພວກເຮົາຖືກປັດເຂ່ຍອອກ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະຫຼົງທາງ ແລະ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາ

ມາດເຊື່ອໃຜໄດ້ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າປ່ອນບັດເອົາພວກເຮົາເພື່ອ

ຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແມ່ນໃຜຈະຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢູ່?”

ໃນຊຸມຊົນ Sarikakeo ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງນັ້ນ, ຮອງຫົວໜ້າຄົນທີສອງຂອງພັກ CPP ທ່ານ

Thong Lok ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີບັນຫາກັບຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນການເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມ

ບ່ອນນັ່ງ.

ທ່ານ Thong Lok ກ່າວວ່າ “ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ມັນເປັນຕາເສຍໃຈ, ແຕ່ເຮົາຈະເຮັດຫຍັງໄດ້?

ຖ້າມັນແມ່ນຄຳສັ່ງຈາກຂັ້ນເທິງ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດຕາມລະບຽບ ແລະ ກົດໝາຍ.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຄັດຄ້ານໄດ້ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເສຍໃຈ ເພາະວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ

ວຽກນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ.”

ດ້ວຍດິນແດນທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນ, ຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມສຸກ ແລະ ການເມືອງທີ່ໜ້ານັບຖືກຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ພາກສ່ວນຂອງເມືອງ Kandal ນີ້ຈຶ່ງສາມາດເປັນຕົວແທນໃນບາງຢ່າງ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິໄສທັດທີ່ເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນາຄົດຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ.

ແຕ່ໜ້າເສົ້າໃຈ, ດ້ວຍພັກ CNRP ທີ່ຢູ່ພຽງບາດກ້າວດຽວ ຫ່າງຈາກການຖືກລົບລ້າງ

ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນຮູບພາບທີ່ໃນໄວໆນີ້ ອາດປາກົດອອກມາວ່າ ເປັນຄືກັນ

ກັບພາບລວງຕາໃນໄລຍະຊົ່ວຄາວ.



The Cambodian government rushed through legislative amendments on Monday all but sealing the fate of more than 480 commune chiefs elected just months ago under the banner of the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party, or CNRP. And as the National Election Committee hits the provinces to register voters for next year's parliamentary elections, many now see no point in participating. David Boyle and Tum Malis report from Phnom Penh.



It's early on Wednesday morning and commuters from Eastern Kandal province are crossing through the Mekong into the big smoke.



((Mandatory Credit: Drone footage shot by Claudio Montesano Casillas))

As they scurry off to work, National Election Committee officials are busy registering voters across this district for next year's national election.



But with the CPP-led government pushing forward with legislation to redistribute hundreds of opposition commune seats in areas like this, few are rushing to sign up.



Dramatic changes they voted for at elections just a few months ago are set to be swept away.



((TOUCH RATHA, KANDAL RESIDENT, KANDAL PROVINCE ( Female in Khmer) ))

"It is like boxing. If there is only one party, it is not fair. There needs to be competitors with the same capabilities. If we look at the current situation, CNRP should not be dissolved."



In this province, which circles Phnom Penh, the Cambodian People's Party, or CPP, swept the board in the 2012 commune election, but lost more than a third of those seats this year.



Touch Savuth was one of the Cambodia National Rescue Party Candidates who broke through after 15 years of dedicated town hall style politics like this.



((TOUCH SAVUTH, CNRP CHIEF, AKREI KSAT COMMUNE (female in Khmer) ))

"If we were kicked out, they will be lost and would not know who they can trust to solve their problems. They voted for us to serve them. Who will serve them when we are gone?"



At the adjacent commune of Sarikakeo, CPP Second Deputy Chief Thong Lok has'nt had a problem with his electoral opponents taking control of the seat.



((CPP SECOND DEPUTY CHIEF, THONG LOK(male in Khmer) ))

"Yes, it is regretful, but what can I do? If it was an order from the upper class, we have to follow the order and the law. I can't object but yes I regret it because I have been working with them for many years."



With its productive land, happy communities and respectful politics, this part of Kandal could represent something of a utopian vision of a future Cambodia.



Sadly, with CNRP just one step away now from dissolution, that's an image that might soon be exposed as a short lived mirage.