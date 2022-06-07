ຜົນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພັກປະຊາຊົນກໍາປູເຈຍຂອງ ທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊັນ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

ການຄາດການໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພັກປະຊາຊົນກໍາປູເຈຍ ຫຼື CPP ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດ ກໍາລັງນໍາໜ້າໃນການເອົາຊະນະຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນສໍາ ລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນມື້ວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ອີງຕາມຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຂັ້ນຕົ້ນທີ່ອອກອາກາດໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຝ່າຍລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປະເທດ.

ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດລະບຸວ່າ ຈໍານວນ ຜູ້ອອກມາລົງຄະແນນສຽງທັງໝົດຢູ່ທີ່ 56.17 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນເວລາ 11 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ຕາມເວລາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ແລະຢູ່ທີ່ຈໍານວນ 80.19 ເປີເຊັນ ເມື່ອການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປິດລົງໃນເວລາ 3 ໂມງແລງ. ປະຊາຊົນຊາວກໍາປູເຈຍປະ​ມານ 9 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນລົງທະບຽນ ແລະມີສິດປ່ອນ​ບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ການນັບຄະ ແນນຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການຄາດວ່າ ຈະເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້​ຮູ້ຜົນໃນວັນທີ 26 ມິຖຸນາ ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໂດຍ​ການນໍາພາຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຮຸນເຊັນ, ຜູ້ນໍາຜະເດັດການທີ່ປົກ ຄອງປະເທດມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານ, ພັກ CPP ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ 9,000 ບ່ອນນັ່ງຂອງຈໍານວນ 11,622 ບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມແຂ່ງຂັນໃນ 1,652 ສໍານັກງານ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ, ຕາມຜົນກາ​ນນັບ​ຄະ​ແນນທີ່ປະ​ກາດອອກ​ມາໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນໃນມື້ວັນຈັນວານນີ້ໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດຖະບານ. ໃນຈໍານວນຜູ້ນໍາ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານ 1,652 ຕໍາແໜ່ງ, ພັກ CPP ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊ ຊະນະເຖິງ 1,648 ຕໍາແໜ່ງ.

ພັກແສງ​ທຽນ ຫລື ແຄນໂດລໄລທ໌ (Candlelight) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 4 ຕໍາແໜ່ງເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າເທດ​ສະ​ບານ, ໂດຍຮວບຮວມບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາຂັ້ນ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານປະມານ 2,176 ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພັກໃນມື້ວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້.

ໃນແຕ່ລະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານຂອງກໍາປູເຈຍ ເຂດປົກຄອງທຽບເທົ່າກັບເຂດ ຍ່ອຍ ຂອງເມືອງ ຫຼື ເຂດຍ່ອຍຂອງຂົງເຂດ, ສະພາ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານ ຖືກຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນເພື່ອ ປົກ​ຄອງໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ຂອງພັກ. ສະມາຊິກສະພາຈາກ ພັກທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈະເປັນຜູ້ນໍາໃນສະພາໃນຖານະຫົວໜ້າ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານ.

ໃນມື້ວັນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ແລະກຸ່ມສິດທິທ້ອງຖິ່ນ LICADHO ໄດ້ລາຍງານຄວາມຜິດປົກກະຕິກ່ຽວກັບຂັ້ນຕອນການນັບຄະແນນ ເມື່ອປິດການເລືອກຕັ້ງລົງໃນເວລາ 3 ໂມງແລງຕາມເວລາໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ພັກ​ນີ້ໄດ້ ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໄດ້ຈໍາກັດການເຂົ້າເຖິງຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ ໂດຍການອັດປະຕູ ແລະອັດປ່ອງຢ້ຽມຂອງສະຖານທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນເວລາມີການນັບຄະແນນຢ່າງລະອຽດ. ພ້ອມນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ມີການນໍາໃຊ້ຍຸດທະວິທີໃນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ໂຕແທນຂອງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

Early projections show the ruling Cambodian People’s Party is headed for a landslide victory in the local elections held Sunday, according to early results broadcast by pro-government officials and the nation’s election body.

According to the National Election Committee, voter turnout stood at 56.17% by 11 a.m. local time and at 80.19% when the polls closed at 3 p.m. Some 9.2 million Cambodians are registered and eligible to vote. An official tally is expected to be released June 26.

Led by longtime autocrat Prime Minister Hun Sen, the CPP won more than 9,000 of the 11,622 council seats being contested in 1,652 commune offices nationwide, preliminary results broadcast Monday by state media showed. Of the 1,652 commune chief positions, CPP won 1,648.

The opposition Candlelight Party is projected to win at least four commune chief positions, collecting some 2,176 commune council seats nationwide, according to the party’s officials Monday.

In each Cambodian commune – administrative territory equivalent to a sub-district or a sub-county – a commune council is formed to govern by the proportionate party-list elections. A councilor from the majority party will lead the council as commune chief.

On Sunday, the opposition and the local rights group LICADHO reported irregularities with the ballot-counting process when the polls closed at 3 p.m. local time. It alleged a number of polling stations restricted access to onlookers, closing the doors and windows of stations from scrutiny. It also alleged intimidation tactics against opposition party representatives.