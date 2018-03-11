ການໂຈມຕີ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ກູຕ້າ ຕາເວັນອອກ, ປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ

ກອງກຳລັງລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ຍຶດເອົາເຂດທີ່ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ກູຕ້າ ຕາເວັນອອກເພີ່ມ

ຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາມາສກັສ ທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມ ໂດຍກອງ

ກຳລັງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ.

ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະເທດ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານ

ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງລັດຖະບານໄດ້ ຍຶດເອົາເມືອງ ເມັສຣາບາ

"Mesraba," ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາມາສກັສ ຫ່າງໄປປະມານ

10 ກິໂລແມັດ. ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ ແນ່ນອນ, ແຕ່ຖ້າວ່າເປັນເລື່ອງຈິງ, ຄວາມ

ກ້າວໜ້າດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ຈະ ແບ່ງແຍກພາກພື້ນ ກູຕ້າ ເປັນ 3 ພາກສ່ວນໂດດດ່ຽວ, ເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ການ ຍຶດຄອງຂອງພວກກະບົດໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວອ່ອນແອລົງ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊີເຣຍ,​ ທ່ານ ບາຊາ ອາລ-ອາຊາດ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ການ ໂຈມຕີເກືອບວ່າບໍ່

ຢຸດບໍ່ເຊົາໃສ່ພາກພື້ນ ກູຕ້າ ໃນສອງສາມສັບປະດາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ

ເພື່ອກົດດັນໃຫ້ພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຍອມວາງອາວຸດຂອງພວກເຂົາ ແລະ ໜີອອກ

ໄປ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງອົບພະຍົບ.”

ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ສະແດງ ວິດີໂອສາມຕອນ

ຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍມີໜວດ 13 ຄົນ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ເປັນນັກຮົບຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານກຸ່ມທຳ

ອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ມອບປືນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ແລະ ອາສາສະໝັກໜີອອກໄປຈາກຂົງເຂດນັ້ນ.

ວິດີໂອໄດ້ສະແດງ ໃຫ້ເຫັນພວກຜູ້ຊາຍດັ່ງກ່າວຂຶ້ນລົດເມທີ່ມີກອງທະຫານ ຣັດເຊຍ

ຢູ່ດ້ວຍ. ຣັດເຊຍ ເຊິ່ງສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ອາຊາດ, ໄດ້ສະໜອງເສັ້ນ ທາງທີ່ປອດໄພ

ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກນັກຮົບຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃນພາກພື້ນ ກູຕ້າ ຜູ້ທີ່ ໄດ້ຍອມຈຳນົນຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານ.

ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ບັນດາພະນັກງານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ລໍ ຖ້າຊ່ົວຄາວ

ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນຢ່າງໜັກ ເພື່ອສົ່ງຂະບວນລົດຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ໃຫ້ແກ່

ພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມາດີນີ "Robert Mardini" ຜູ້ອຳນວດການປະຈຳພາກພື້ນ ສຳລັບຄະ

ນະ ກຳມະການສາກົນຂອງອົງການກາແດງ ໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງໄດ້ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ພະນັກງານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງສ່ຽງຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອສົ່ງສິ່ງຂອງຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອ.”

ທ່ານ ມາດີນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ກຸ່ມພະນັກງານຂອງ ທ່ານໄດ້ພາກັນສັບ

ສົນ ແລະ ຕົກໃຈ, ໃນເມື່ອກຸ່ມມະນຸດສະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບປະກັນຈາກຝ່າຍ

ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນຄວາມຂັດ ແຍ້ງຄັ້ງນີ້ວ່າ ຂະບວນລົດຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດ

ສະທຳ ຈະຖືກອະນຸ ຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເມືອງຕ່າງຂອງພາກພື້ນ ກູຕ້າ ຕາເວັນອອກ.

ອົງການ ICRC ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍສາມາດທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອາດ ແລະ ສະບຽງອື່ນໆ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ

12,000 ຄົນ.

Syrian government forces have captured more ground in eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb controlled by rebel forces.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Saturday that government forces captured the town of Mesraba, 10 kilometers east of Damascus. The report is disputed, but if true, such a development would divide Ghouta into three isolated parts, weakening the rebels' hold on the area.



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has maintained a near-relentless assault on eastern Ghouta in recent weeks in an effort to pressure rebels to give up their guns and leave in what it terms "evacuation deals."



OnFriday, Syrian state TV showed video of 13 bearded men it said were the first rebel fighters to hand over their weapons and leave the area voluntarily. The video showed the men boarding a bus that also held Russian troops. Russia, which is supporting Assad, has offered safe passage for the opposition fighters in Ghouta who surrender to the government.



On Friday, aid workers were forced to wait for a pause in the heavy fighting to deliver a convoy of humanitarian aid to civilians trapped in the area.



"Aid workers should not have to risk their lives to deliver assistance," said Robert Mardini, regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Middle East.



Mardini said Friday his group was taken aback by the fighting, since humanitarian groups had guarantees from the parties involved in this conflict that humanitarian aid convoys would be allowed to enter the towns of eastern Ghouta. The ICRC eventually managed to deliver the food and other supplies for 12,000 people.