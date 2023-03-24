ຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນທະວີບ ອາຟຣິກາ ແລະ ອາເມຣິກາ ລາຕິນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ໄດ້ເປີດໂຄງການລິເລີ່ມທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູແມ່ນ້ຳຍາວ 300,000 ກິໂລແມັດພາຍໃນປີ 2030, ພ້ອມກັບທະເລສາບ ແລະ ເຂດດິນທາມທີ່ຊຸດໂຊມລົງຍ້ອນກິດຈະກຳຂອງມະນຸດ.
ໂຄງການ “ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍນ້ຳຈືດ,” ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໂດຍພັນທະມິດຂອງລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆລວມມີ ໂຄລອມເບຍ, ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຄອງໂກ, ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະ ກາບົງ, ແມ່ນໂຄງການຟື້ນຟູແມ່ນ້ຳ ແລະ ເຂດດິນທາມທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກໃນປະຫວັດສາດ.
ມັນຈະແນເປົ້າໃສ່ການຟື້ນຟູແມ່ນ້ຳທີ່ເຊື່ອມເສຍທີ່ຍາວເຖິງ 7 ເທົ່າຂອງໄລຍະອ້ອມຂອງໂລກ ແລະ ເຂດດິນທາມ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າປະເທດ ອິນເດຍ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030, ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມນ້ຳຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ.
ໂຄງການລິເລີ່ມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງທຸກລັດຖະບານໃຫ້ຕັ້ງເປົ້າໝາຍການຟື້ນຟູແມ່ນ້ຳແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູລະບົບນິເວດນ້ຳຈືດ ທີ່ແຂງແຮງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການນ້ຳຂອງມວນມະນຸດ ແລະ ຊີວະນານາພັນ.
ລາຍລະອຽດແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວ່າຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວຈະໄດ້ຮັບທຶນແນວໃດ.
Several African and Latin American countries on Thursday launched a major initiative to restore 300,000 kilometers of rivers by 2030, as well as lakes and wetlands degraded by human activity.
The "Freshwater Challenge," led by a coalition of governments that includes Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mexico and Gabon, is the largest river and wetland restoration project in history.
It aims to restore degraded rivers as long as seven times the Earth's circumference and an area of wetlands larger than India by 2030, according to a statement from the U.N. Water Conference that ends Friday in New York City.
The initiative calls on all governments to set national river restoration targets to restore healthy freshwater ecosystems critical to humanity's water needs and biodiversity.
No details were given on how the effort will be funded.