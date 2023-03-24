ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ທະ​ວີບ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ລາ​ຕິນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ລິ​ເລີ່ມ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຍາວ 300,000 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2030, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ທະ​ເລ​ສາບ ແລະ ເຂດ​ດິນ​ທາມທີ່​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ​ຍ້ອນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

ໂຄງ​ການ “ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ນ້ຳ​ຈືດ,” ທີ່​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໂດຍ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ລວມ​ມີ ໂຄ​ລອ​ມ​ເບຍ, ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຄອງ​ໂກ, ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແລະ ກາ​ບົງ, ແມ່ນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ແລະ ເຂດ​ດິນ​ທາມ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ.

ມັນ​ຈະ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ເສຍ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ເຖິງ 7 ເທົ່າ​ຂອງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ອ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ແລະ ເຂດ​ດິນ​ທາມ ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ ອິນ​ເດຍ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2030, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ນິວຢອກ.

ໂຄງ​ການ​ລິ​ເລີ່ມ​ນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ທຸກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃຫ້​ຕັ້ງ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ເພື່ອ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ລະ​ບົບ​ນິ​ເວດ​ນ້ຳ​ຈືດ ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ແຮງ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ​ມວນ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ ຊີ​ວະ​ນາ​ນາ​ພັນ.

ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ທຶນ​ແນວ​ໃດ.

