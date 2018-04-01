ນັກສຶກສາ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຮາວຫວາດ ປະທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສໍ້ໂກງທຶນ

ບັນດານັກສຶກສາໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ທີ່ມີຄົນຜິວດຳຮຽນຢູ່ເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໃນນະ

ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ການນັ່ງປະທ້ວງຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ຕຶກຫ້ອງບໍລິຫານຂອງ

ມະຫະວິທະຍາໄລດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ການນັ່ງປະທ້ວງທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຮາວຫວາດ "Howard" ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກມີ

ຂ່າວວ່າ ພະນັກງານ 6 ຄົນຂອງມະຫາໄລໄດ້ຖືກໄລ່ອອກ ຍ້ອນ “ການກະທຳຜິດຢ່າງ

ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ລະເລີຍຕໍ່ໜ້າທີ່.” ພວກນັກຮຽນໄດ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນໄດ້

ຄົ້ນພົບວ່າ ກອງທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານການເງິນສຳລັບນັກສຶກສາທີ່ມີຄວາມຂາດແຄນ

ໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ, ແລະ ວ່າມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນຕ່າງໆຈາກລາຍງານນັ້ນ ໃນປີ

2017.

ປະທານມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຮາວຫວາດ ທ່ານ ເວນ ເຟຣເດີຣິກ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການກະທຳ

ຜິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ການ

ສືບສວນສອບສວນ ໄດ້ກວດພົບວ່າ ຈາກປີ 2007 ຫາ 2016, ເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມະຫາວິ

ທະຍາໄລ ໄດ້ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ພະນັກງານບາງຄົນຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບ

ການຍົກເວັນຄ່າຮຽນເຊັ່ນກັນ. ນັກກວດສອບບັນຊີໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມະ

ຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແລະ ການຍົກເວັ້ນຄ່າຮຽນກລວມເຂົ້າກັນແມ່ນເກີນຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນ

ການສຶກສາທັງໝົດ. ຜົນທີ່ອອກມາ, ບຸກຄົນບາງຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຊົດເຊີຍຄືນຢ່າງ

ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ.”

ຖະແຫຼງການຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເປັນສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ

ແລະ ໜ້າຜິດຫວັງນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ຊຸມຊົນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຂອງພວກເຮົາຄວນ

ໄດ້ຮັບສິ່ງທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນວ່າ” ແຕ່ລະຫ້ອງ

ການຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈະປະຕິບັດການດ້ວຍຄວາມຊື່ສັດ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ມີເງິນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຈຳນວນເທົ່າໃດ.

ພວກນັກສຶກສາໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໂມໂຫ ຍ້ອນຂ່າວນອງນັ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ດ້ານການເງິນ. ນັກສຶກສາປີທີນຶ່ງ ນາງ ມາຢາ ແມັກຄອລລຳ “Maya McCollum”

ອາຍຸ 19 ປີ, ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ຈັດການປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໜັງສືພິມ New York Times ໃນວັນ

ສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ວ່າ ມັນ “ເກີນຄວາມເຫຼືອອົດແລ້ວ.”

ນັກສຶກສາບາງຄົນໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພວກນັກຮຽນທີ່

ຕ້ອງໄດ້ອອກຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຍ້ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີເງິນສຳລັບຄ່າຮຽນ.

Students at a predominantly black university in Washington, D.C., continued their sit-in at the school's administration building Saturday.



The sit-in at Howard University began after news that six university employees had been fired for "gross misconduct and neglect of duties." Students learned an investigation found financial aid funds for students in need had been misappropriated, and that the university had received results from the report in 2017.



Howard University President Wayne Frederick confirmed the mishandling of funds Wednesday in a statement: "The investigation found that from 2007 to 2016, university grants were given to some university employees who also received tuition remission. The audit revealed that the combination of university grants and tuition remission exceeded the total cost of attendance. As a result, some individuals received inappropriate refunds."



"While this has been a very difficult and disappointing situation, I know our campus community deserves better and I am committed to ensuring" each campus office operates with integrity, his statement said.



University officials did not say how much money was involved.



Students said they were angered by news of the financial aid scandal. It was "the straw that broke the camel's back," 19-year-old freshman Maya McCollum, one of the protest organizers, told The New York Times on Friday.



Some students told local media they knew of students who had to leave the university because they lacked the funds for tuition.