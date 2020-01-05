ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ປີ​ທີ​ສາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຈົດ​ຈຳ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຟ້ອ​ງ​ຮ້ອງ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ. ແຕ່​ເມື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ຢ້ອນ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ ມັນໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ໂອ້ອວດສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ບາງ​ຂົງເຂດ​ຍັງ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ຕົວ​ລະ​ບຸ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ແງ່ບວກ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕະຫຼອດ​ປີ 2019, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ລົບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກັບ ຈີນ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ການ​ຕັດ​ພາ​ສີ ແລະ ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ໜີ້ສິນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຈ່າຍດອກ​ເບ້ຍຈະ​ໄປ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ສ່ວນ​ແບ່ງ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ ຂອງ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ພາ​ວະ​ຕົກ​ຕ່ຳ​ໃນ​ວົງ​ຈອ​ນ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ອາ​ດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ກາງ ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຮອງ​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກ​ະ​ທົບ.

ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ໃໝ່ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ເດັ່ນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ມາ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ປີ 2016, ແລະ ນັບ​ຕັ້​ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ 2017, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງນັ້ນ, ປະ​ເທດ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ປະ​ມານ 6 ລ້ານ 8 ແສນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ແຮງ​ງານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ພຽງ​ປີ​ດຽວ, ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ປະ​ມານ ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ ເກົ້​າ​ແສນ ເຈັດ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕຂອງວຽກ​ງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ ແລະ ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອັດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ​ເປັນ 3.5 ເປີ​ເຊັນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ທີ່​ຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຊົ່ວ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ. ອັດ​ຕາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ໃນ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ. ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ, ປະ​ເທດ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພາ​ວະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຕົກ​ຕ່ຳ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ. ຈາກ​ປີ 2011, ເປັນ​ປີ​ເຕັມ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ, ຮອດ​ປີ 2016, ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ສ​ະ​ເລ່ຍ ສອງ​ລ້ານ​ສີ່​ແສນ​ສາມ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ປີ. ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ສອງ​ປີ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ນັ້ນ​ເສ​ດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ວຽກ ສອງ​ລ້ານ​ສີ່​ແສນ​ຊາວ​ພັນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ປີ.

ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ສອງ​ປີ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ນັ້ນ, ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ໂດຍ​ລວມ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປີ 2011-2016, ຍອດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ລວມ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ ຫຼື GDP ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ 2.07 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຕໍ່​ປີ. ໃນ​ສອງ​ປີ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ນັ້ນ, ອັດ​ຕາ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 2.09 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ໃນ​ປີ 2019, GDP ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ 2.1 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ໄດ້​ແນະ​ນຳ​ວ່າ ກາ​ນ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າໃນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ ຍ້ອນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃນ ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ລັດ​ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄື: ການ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

The third year of Donald Trump's presidency appears likely to be remembered more for a looming impeachment vote than for anything else. But a look back at 2019 through an economic lens reveals an economy that validates much of the president's Twitter-based boasting, even though some areas leave room for worries about the future.



The main indicators of economic health have continued to move in a positive direction in the U.S. throughout 2019, despite the negative effect of the ongoing trade war with China.



However, a tax cut and a sharp increase in the national debt practically guarantee that interest payments will take up an ever-increasing share of the country's annual budget. At the same time, a downturn in the business cycle could find the Federal Reserve without the tools needed to cushion the impact.



Jobs, jobs, jobs



A promise to create new jobs was a constant feature of Trump's campaign rhetoric in 2016, and since January 2017, the month in which he took office, the country has indeed added jobs — about 6.8 million of them, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



In 2019 alone, the country added an estimated 1.97 million jobs.



The strong, sustained job growth drove the unemployment rate in November to 3.5%, the lowest point in a generation. The rate of job growth in the U.S. has not actually changed during Trump's presidency. At the beginning of the decade, the country was starting to recover from the "Great Recession." From 2011, the first full year of the economic recovery, through 2016, the economy added an average 2.43 million jobs per year. In Trump's first two years in office, the economy added 2.42 million jobs per year.



Growth



During Trump's first two years in office, overall economic growth increased significantly. Between 2011 and 2016, the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP)increased by an average 2.07% per year. In Trump's first two years, that average increased to 2.9%.



In 2019, however, GDP appeared likely to end the year at a 2.1% rate of growth.



Economists suggest the slowdown is at least partially due to the administration's policies in another of the president's signature interests: foreign trade.