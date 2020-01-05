ການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີປີທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເບິ່ງຄືປາກົດວ່າຈະຖືກຈົດຈຳສຳລັບການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເພື່ອການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມີຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າສິ່ງອື່ນໆ. ແຕ່ເມື່ອເບິ່ງຢ້ອນກັບໄປໃນປີ 2019 ຜ່ານທາງເສດຖະກິດ ມັນໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ເຫັນເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການເວົ້າໂອ້ອວດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນທວິດເຕີຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໃນບາງຂົງເຂດຍັງປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມີຊ່ອງຫວ່າງສຳລັບຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນາຄົດກໍຕາມ.
ຕົວລະບຸທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງສຸຂະພາບຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ທີ່ຈະເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຕະຫຼອດປີ 2019, ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຜົນກະທົບໃນແງ່ລົບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສົງຄາມການຄ້າກັບ ຈີນ ທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ກໍຕາມ.
ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ການຕັດພາສີ ແລະ ການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງໜີ້ສິນຂອງປະເທດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວໄດ້ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການຈ່າຍດອກເບ້ຍຈະໄປຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສ່ວນແບ່ງທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ ຂອງງົບປະມານປະຈຳປີຂອງປະເທດ. ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ, ພາວະຕົກຕ່ຳໃນວົງຈອນທຸລະກິດ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ທະນາຄານກາງ ບໍ່ມີເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອຮອງຮັບຜົນກະທົບ.
ຄຳສັນຍາທີ່ຈະສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໃໝ່ ໄດ້ເປັນສ່ວນທີ່ເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດຕະຫຼອດມາໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນປີ 2016, ແລະ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນມັງກອນ 2017, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເດືອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງນັ້ນ, ປະເທດແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມວຽກເຮັດງານທຳປະມານ 6 ລ້ານ 8 ແສນຕຳແໜ່ງ, ອີງຕາມສະຖິຕິຂອງຫ້ອງການແຮງງານ ສະຫະລັດ.
ໃນປີ 2019 ພຽງປີດຽວ, ປະເທດໄດ້ເພີ່ມວຽກເຮັດງານທຳປະມານ ນຶ່ງລ້ານ ເກົ້າແສນ ເຈັດສິບພັນຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ການເຕີບໂຕຂອງວຽກງງານທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນ ແລະ ໝັ້ນຄົງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອັດຕາການຫວ່າງງານໃນເດືອນພະຈິກເປັນ 3.5 ເປີເຊັນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຕົວເລກທີ່ຕ່ຳທີ່ສຸດໃນຊົ່ວອາຍຸຄົນນຶ່ງ. ອັດຕາຂອງການເຕີບໂຕໃນວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ. ໃນຕົ້ນຂອງທົດສະວັດ, ປະເທດແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະຟື້ນຕົວຈາກການພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ແລ້ວ. ຈາກປີ 2011, ເປັນປີເຕັມຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງການຟື້ນຕົວທາງເສດຖະກິດ, ຮອດປີ 2016, ເສດຖະກິດແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມວຽກເຮັດງານທຳສະເລ່ຍ ສອງລ້ານສີ່ແສນສາມສິບພັນຕຳແໜ່ງຕໍ່ປີ. ໃນການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສອງປີທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ນັ້ນເສດຖະກິດໄດ້ເພີ່ມວຽກ ສອງລ້ານສີ່ແສນຊາວພັນຕຳແໜ່ງຕໍ່ປີ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສອງປີທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ນັ້ນ, ການເຕີບໂຕໂດຍລວມຂອງເສດຖະກິດໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ໃນລະຫວ່າງປີ 2011-2016, ຍອດຜະລິດຕະພັນລວມພາຍໃນ ຫຼື GDP ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສະເລ່ຍ 2.07 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ປີ. ໃນສອງປີທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ນັ້ນ, ອັດຕາສະເລ່ຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 2.09 ເປີເຊັນ.
ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ໃນປີ 2019, GDP ປາກົດວ່າຈະເຕີບໂຕ 2.1 ເປີເຊັນໃນທ້າຍປີ.
ບັນດານັກເສດຖະສາດໄດ້ແນະນຳວ່າ ການຊັກຊ້າໃນການຜະລິດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍຈະເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຍ້ອນນະໂຍບາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນ ຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ເປັນເອກະລັດອີກອັນນຶ່ງຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຄື: ການຄ້າຕ່າງປະເທດ.
The third year of Donald Trump's presidency appears likely to be remembered more for a looming impeachment vote than for anything else. But a look back at 2019 through an economic lens reveals an economy that validates much of the president's Twitter-based boasting, even though some areas leave room for worries about the future.
The main indicators of economic health have continued to move in a positive direction in the U.S. throughout 2019, despite the negative effect of the ongoing trade war with China.
However, a tax cut and a sharp increase in the national debt practically guarantee that interest payments will take up an ever-increasing share of the country's annual budget. At the same time, a downturn in the business cycle could find the Federal Reserve without the tools needed to cushion the impact.
Jobs, jobs, jobs
A promise to create new jobs was a constant feature of Trump's campaign rhetoric in 2016, and since January 2017, the month in which he took office, the country has indeed added jobs — about 6.8 million of them, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In 2019 alone, the country added an estimated 1.97 million jobs.
The strong, sustained job growth drove the unemployment rate in November to 3.5%, the lowest point in a generation. The rate of job growth in the U.S. has not actually changed during Trump's presidency. At the beginning of the decade, the country was starting to recover from the "Great Recession." From 2011, the first full year of the economic recovery, through 2016, the economy added an average 2.43 million jobs per year. In Trump's first two years in office, the economy added 2.42 million jobs per year.
Growth
During Trump's first two years in office, overall economic growth increased significantly. Between 2011 and 2016, the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP)increased by an average 2.07% per year. In Trump's first two years, that average increased to 2.9%.
In 2019, however, GDP appeared likely to end the year at a 2.1% rate of growth.
Economists suggest the slowdown is at least partially due to the administration's policies in another of the president's signature interests: foreign trade.
