ເຖົ້າຊໍ່າໃດ ຈຶ່ງແມ່ນເຖົ້າໂພດ ສຳລັບຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ນຳພາ ອາເມຣິກາ?

ດ້ວຍປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸສູງທີ່ສຸດສອງຄົນຂອງປະເທດມີທ່າທີວ່າຈະລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງໃນປີ 2024 ນັ້ນ, ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ພາກັນຖາມຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າວ່າ ເຖົ້າປານໃດຈຶ່ງວ່າເຖົ້າໂພດທີ່ຈະນຳພາປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແມ່ນມີອາຍຸລະຫວ່າງ 30 ປີກວ່າ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອານິຕາ ພາວ ມີລາຍງານຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນການເມືອງ, ອາຍຸແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າຕົວເລກ. ມັນໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ການສົນທະນາ. ເມື່ອພິຈາລະນາເຖິງການຕອບຄຳຖາມເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມແຂງແຮງຂອງທ່ານສຳລັບການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກດີຫຼາຍ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຍັງປ່ຽນແປງ. ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຮູບຮ່າງທີ່ດີ. ແລະ ສະນັ້ນ, ພວກທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງທີ່ຈະສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນເກີດ 58 ປີຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າຢອກ, ອາຍຸແທ້ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນ 80 ປີ. ນັ້ນ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເປັນນຶ່ງ ໃນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ມີອາຍຸສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງຢ່າງເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.
ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານ, ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ແມ່ນ 76 ປີ.
ແລະ ຈົນກວ່າຈະຮອດເດືອນໜ້າ, ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຖືກເລືອກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບສາມ ກໍແມ່ນ
ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ອາຍຸ 82 ປີ. ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ປະກາດລົງຈາກບົດບາດ ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳຂອງທ່ານນາງ.
ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ພະຍາຍາມແຂ່ງຂັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນຜູ້ນຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນລັດຖະສະພາຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປອີກ. ສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ເວລາແມ່ນໄດ້ມາເຖິງສຳລັບຄົນລຸ້ນໃໝ່ທີ່ຈະນຳພາກອງປະຊຸມພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເຄົາລົບຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກເປັນໜີ້ບຸນຄຸນ ທີ່ຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນພ້ອມ ແລະ ຍິນດີທີ່ຈະແບກຮັບຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບທີ່ສຸດຍອດນີ້.”
ບັນດານັກປະຫວັດສາດກ່າວວ່າອາຍຸໄດ້ຖືກໃຊ້ເປັນກະບອງໃນການເມືອງລະດັບສູງຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອາວຸດທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ໂດຍທຸກຝ່າຍຕໍ່ຄຳຖາມທີ່ວ່າຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດບັນລຸສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງວຽກງານທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການສູງນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່. ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ, ບັນຫາທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າແມ່ນຜົນກະທົບຂອງຜູ້ນຳທີ່ອາຍຸສູງກວ່າມີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຕໍ່ເນື່ອງທາງການເມືອງ.
ທ່ານ ເຈເຣມີ ຊູຣີ, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເທັກຊັສ ຢູ່ນະຄອນ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນຫາກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຢູ່ດົນຫຼາຍແມ່ນເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະບໍ່ອົບຮົມສັ່ງສອນຜູ້ສືບທອດຕຳແໜ່ງ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸກາງຄົນຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບ ເພາະວ່າຖ້າຜູ້ສືບທອດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ແລະ ມີອຳນາດ ແລະ ກຳອຳນາດຢູ່, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະມາທົດແທນຜູ້ທີ່ມາກ່ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນການກ້າວກະໂດດຈາກຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 70 ກວ່າປີ ໄປຫາຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 40 ກວ່າປີຫຼາຍຄົນໃນພັກຂອງເຮົາ.”
ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ກວ່າພວກນີ້ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຢູ່ໃນຮູບຮ່າງທີ່ດີ. ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເວົ້າວ່າລາວແມ່ນແຂງແຮງພໍທີ່ຈະລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ
ແລະ ມັນແມ່ນທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອ່ອນແອລົງ. ການກ່າວອ້າງທັງສອງນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດເປັນສ່ວນຕົວຢ່າງສູງ.
ທ່ານ ໂຮແກນ ກິດລີ, ຈາກສະຖາບັນນະໂຍບາຍອາເມຣີກັນມາກ່ອນໝູ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຄວາມຮອບຮູ້ຂອງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ມາຢູ່ກ່ອນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ. ແລະນັ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຮ່າງກາຍໄວໜຸ່ມທີ່ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ມີນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າຍັງຕ້ອງການຄວາມຮອບຮູ້, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກໍມີເຊັ່ນກັນດ້ວຍ.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າອາຍຸແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ປັ້ນແຕ່ງຂຶ້ນມາ.
ໂດຍອະທິບາຍວ່າ, “ມັນມີຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນອາຍຸ 80 ປີກວ່າ, ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັງ 90 ປີກວ່າ, ທີ່ວ່າເກັ່ງ ແລະ ແນ່ ນອນກວ່າແຕ່ກ່ອນ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຍັງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອາຍຸຂອງທ່ານ. ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, ຊີວິດຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຕອນອາຍຸ 80 ປີ.”
ແລະ ທ່ານ ຊູຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງອາຍຸລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີບັນຫາ.
ທ່ານ ເຈເຣມີ ຊູຣີ, ກ່າວວ່າ “ນຶ່ງໃນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມີແມ່ນຍ້ອນທ່ານແມ່ນແກ່ກວ່າຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງເດໂມແຄຣັດທີ່ມີອາຍຸກາງຄົນຫຼາຍ, ບາງເທື່ອທ່ານຈະມີບັນຫາໃນການສ້າງຄວາມຕື່ມເຕັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນປະຊາຊົນໄວໜຸ່ມລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ປາກົດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.”
ຄວາມຈິງຂອງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາເມຣິກາ ແມ່ນມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າເຖົ້າໄວຫຼາຍ.
ພິຈາລະນານີ້ແມ່ນຄົນອາຍຸ 47 ປີ ຫຼືຄົນ 46 ປີນີ້.
ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ຫຼັງຈາກການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ 8 ປີສຳລັບວຽກງານທີ່ຍາກທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ຄືການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ.
In politics, age is much more than a number. It’s a talking point. Consider President Joe Biden’s recent response to a question about his fitness for office.
"I feel great. Nothing's changed. We're in good shape. And so, you know, I'm looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday."
Jokes aside, Biden is 80. That makes him one of the world’s oldest democratically elected leaders.
His biggest rival, former President Donald Trump, is 76.
And until next month, the third-ranking elected post is held by 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi. She recently announced she will step down from her role as House speaker.
"I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect. And I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”
Historians say age has long been used as a cudgel in high-level American politics, a weapon wielded by all sides to question whether opponents can meet the challenges of a demanding job. The bigger issue, experts say, is the effect older leaders have on political continuity.
“The problem with leaders who hang on so long is they tend not to nurture effective middle-aged successors because if those successors were there and powerful and in power, they would replace those who came before them. So we're going to see a jump from those who are in their 70s to those who are in their 40s in many of our parties.”
Some of these older candidates say they’re still in top shape. Supporters of Donald Trump say that he’s fit to run …
… and it’s Biden who is frail. Both claims are highly subjective.
“You need the wisdom of someone who's been around the block several times. And so while you need the physical youth that Donald Trump has, you also need the wisdom, which Donald Trump also has.”
Trump maintains that age is a construct,
Explaining, "There are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!”
In actuality, the average American lives to just over 76 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
And Suri says the wide age gap between voters and leaders raises problems.
“One of the challenges that Biden has is because he is so much older than the median Democratic voter, he sometimes has trouble generating excitement. We did see more young people vote in this midterm election, but it doesn't appear that they were voting as great accolades of Joe Biden.”
A truism of the American presidency: It ages you fast.
Consider this 47-year-old
– or this 46-year-old.
And here they are after eight years in one of the toughest jobs in the world, the U.S. presidency.