ເຖົ້າຊໍ່າໃດ ຈຶ່ງແມ່ນເຖົ້າໂພດ ສຳລັບຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ນຳພາ ອາເມຣິກາ?

ດ້ວ​ຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2024 ນັ້ນ, ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຖາມຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ​ວ່າ ເຖົ້າ​ປານ​ໃດ​ຈຶ່ງວ່າ​ເຖົ້າ​ໂພດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ພາ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຊິ່ງ​ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 30 ​ປີກວ່າ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ອາ​ນິ​ຕາ ພາວ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ອາ​ຍຸ​ແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ຕົວ​ເລກ. ມັນ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ. ເມື່ອ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ແຂງ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ດີຫຼາຍ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ຮ່າງ​ທີ່​ດີ. ແລະ ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ຮູ້ບໍ່, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ເຫຼີ​ມ​ສະຫຼອງວັນ​ເກີດ 58 ປີ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ຢອກ, ອາ​ຍຸ​ແທ້​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແມ່ນ 80 ປີ. ນັ້​ນ ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.

ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ, ແມ່ນ 76 ປີ.

ແລະ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ຈະ​ຮອດ​ເດືອນ​ໜ້າ, ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສາມ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ອາ​ຍຸ 82 ປີ. ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ລົງ​ຈາກ​ບົດ​ບາດ ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ.

ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ພະຍາ​ຍາມ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ, ເວ​ລາ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນ​ລຸ້ນ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ພາ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້​າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ. ແລະ​ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ເປັນ​ໜີ້​ບຸນ​ຄຸນ​ ທີ່ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ພ້ອມ ແລະ ຍິນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແບກ​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ທີ່​ສຸດຍອດນີ້.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເປັນ​ກະ​ບອງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ໂດຍ​ທຸກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການສູງນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່ອາ​ຍຸ​ສູງກວ່າ​ມີ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

ທ່ານ ເຈ​ເຣ​ມີ ຊູ​ຣີ, ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ຫາ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ດົນຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແນວ​ໂນ້ມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ອົບ​ຮົມ​ສັ່ງ​ສອນ​ຜູ້​ສືບ​ທອດ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ກາງ​ຄົນ​ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ຖ້າ​ຜູ້​ສືບ​ທອດ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ຢູ່​ຫັ້ນ ແລະ ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ ແລະ ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຢູ່, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ມາ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ການ​ກ້າວ​ກະ​ໂດດ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ 70 ກວ່າ​ປີ ໄປ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ 40 ກວ່າ​ປີ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ.”

ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ແກ່ກວ່າ​ພວກນີ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ຮ່າງ​ທີ່​ດີ. ພວກ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ແມ່ນ​ແຂງ​ແຮງ​ພໍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ

ແລະ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ລົງ​. ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງ.

ທ່ານ ໂຮ​ແກນ ກິດ​ລີ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣີ​ກັນ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ໝູ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ຮອບ​ຮູ້​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຢູ່​ກ່ອນຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ. ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ໄວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ມີ​ນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄວາມ​ຮອບ​ຮູ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກໍ​ມີ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ​ດ້ວຍ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ປັ້ນ​ແຕ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ.

ໂດຍ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ, “ມັນ​ມີຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ຍຸ 80 ປີກວ່າ, ແລະ ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັງ 90 ປີກວ່າ, ທີ່​ວ່າ​ເກັ່ງ ແລະ ແນ່ ນອນກວ່າ​ແຕ່​ກ່ອນ. ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ, ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຕອນ​ອາ​ຍຸ 80 ປີ.”

ແລະ ທ່ານ ຊູ​ຣີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ແລະ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຈະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ.

ທ່ານ ເຈ​ເຣ​ມີ ຊູ​ຣີ, ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ “ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ມີ​ແມ່ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ແກ່ກວ່າ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ກາງ​ຄົນຫຼາຍ, ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ມ​ເຕັ້ນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ກາງ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ.”

ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແມ່ນ​ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ເຖົ້າ​ໄວຫຼາຍ.

ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ຍຸ 47 ປີ ຫຼືຄົນ 46 ປີ​ນີ້.

ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ 8 ປີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ, ຄື​ການ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

In politics, age is much more than a number. It’s a talking point. Consider President Joe Biden’s recent response to a question about his fitness for office.

"I feel great. Nothing's changed. We're in good shape. And so, you know, I'm looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday."

Jokes aside, Biden is 80. That makes him one of the world’s oldest democratically elected leaders.

His biggest rival, former President Donald Trump, is 76.

And until next month, the third-ranking elected post is held by 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi. She recently announced she will step down from her role as House speaker.

"I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect. And I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

Historians say age has long been used as a cudgel in high-level American politics, a weapon wielded by all sides to question whether opponents can meet the challenges of a demanding job. The bigger issue, experts say, is the effect older leaders have on political continuity.

“The problem with leaders who hang on so long is they tend not to nurture effective middle-aged successors because if those successors were there and powerful and in power, they would replace those who came before them. So we're going to see a jump from those who are in their 70s to those who are in their 40s in many of our parties.”

Some of these older candidates say they’re still in top shape. Supporters of Donald Trump say that he’s fit to run …

… and it’s Biden who is frail. Both claims are highly subjective.

“You need the wisdom of someone who's been around the block several times. And so while you need the physical youth that Donald Trump has, you also need the wisdom, which Donald Trump also has.”

Trump maintains that age is a construct,

Explaining, "There are many people in their 80s, and even 90s, that are as good and sharp as ever. Biden is not one of them, but it has little to do with his age. In actuality, life begins at 80!”

In actuality, the average American lives to just over 76 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

And Suri says the wide age gap between voters and leaders raises problems.

“One of the challenges that Biden has is because he is so much older than the median Democratic voter, he sometimes has trouble generating excitement. We did see more young people vote in this midterm election, but it doesn't appear that they were voting as great accolades of Joe Biden.”

A truism of the American presidency: It ages you fast.

Consider this 47-year-old

– or this 46-year-old.

And here they are after eight years in one of the toughest jobs in the world, the U.S. presidency.