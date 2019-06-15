ລ​ະດູ​ການພາ​ຍຸ​ເຮີ​ລິ​ເຄນ​ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ແອັດ​ແລນຕິກສຳ​ລັບປີ 2019 ກຳ​ລັງ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງເປັນ​ທາງ​ການແລ້ວ ແຕ່​ວ່າຜູ້​ຄົນທັງ​ຫລາຍ​ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ຟື້ນ​ຄືນ​ຈາກ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸບາງ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້​ເທື່ອ. ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ​ພາ​ຍຸໂທເນ​ໂດ (tornado) ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ລ້າງ​ຫຼາຍພາກຂອງ ​ລັດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ສາມອາ​ທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້​ວມ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໄປ​ອີກ. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ Carol Pearson ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີໂ​ອ​ເອ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາ, ສະ​ພາບທັງ​ໝົດເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດຄວາມ​ໜັກ​ໜ່ວງ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຈິດໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ​ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດແລະ​ຢູ່​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນ​ອີກ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ, ພາ​ຍຸໂທເນ​ໂດ (tornado), ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ແລະ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນໄປ ..... ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ກໍ​ທຳ​ລາຍປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ຢ່າງ​ຮາບ​ຄາບ​ເລີຍ.



ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ໂອກ​ລາ​ໂຮ​ມາ (Oklahoma) ນັ້ນ ທ້າວ ແພ​ຣັ​ສ​ຕັນ ແບ​ລກ​ຄ໌ (Preston Black) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພາ​ຍຸໂທເນ​ໂດ (tornado) ໄດ້ຍົກ​ເອົາ​ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນລົດພ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ເທິງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຫລາຍ​ແມັດ. ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ລາວ, ເມຍແລະ​ລູກໆ​ຂອງ​ລາວແມ່ນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫັ້ນ ​ຕອນນັ້ນ. ຈາກນັ້ນ ລາວ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເມຍ​ຂອງ​ລາວນອນຢູ່​ກ້ອງຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ທ້າວແບ​ລກ​ຄ໌ ທີ່​ລອດຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກພາ​ຍຸໂທເນ​ໂດ (tornado) ເວົ້າ​ສູ່​ຟັງທ້າມ​ກາງ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ອຶ້ນ​ວ່າ:

"ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ລາວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບນັ້ນ...ໃນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ສຶກເສຍ​ໃຈ​ຫລາຍ..ມັນເປັນ ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂີ້ຮ້າຍທີ່​ສຸດ ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ເບິ່ງ​ໄດ້."



ເມຍລາວ​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ບໍ່​ເຫລືອ​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ.

ສ່ວນ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິດານັ້ນ, ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຍັງ​ພວມ​ຟື້ນ​ຄືນ​ຈາກ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນທີ່​ພັດ​ເຂົ້າປະ​ທະ​ໃສ່​ລັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້.

ນາງແຈ​ລ​ແນ​ລ ຄ​ຣັອສ​ບີ (Janelle Crosby) ແມ່ນອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອນຫລັງ ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ.

"​ໜູ, ໝັດ-ເມັນ​ຕ່າງໆ. ອຶ້ຍ! ເບິ່ງ​ລະ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ຕາ​ໜ່າຍ​ຫລາຍ. ການ​ຕົກໂໝກ. ອັນ​ນີ້ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອົາ​ມັນ​ເອົາ​ມາ​ຕອກໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຕົກ​ໂໝກ. ແຕ່​ກ່ອນມັນ​ເປັນ​ສີ​ບົວ, ດຽວນີ້​ເປັນ​ສີ​ດຳ."



ໄພພິ​ບັດ​ທາງ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ແຕ່​ລະ​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ຄື​ກັນ. ມັນມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ ຈາກ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີທັນ​ໃດ​ໂລດ.ທ້າວ ເກວນ ເອີ​ຊຈ໌ (Gwen Oesch), ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ໄຟປ່າ​ໄໝ້​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ​ເວົ້າໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ຫັນ​ໃຈ​ໃຫຍ່​ວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອກ່ອນຂ້ອຍບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກວ່າເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍຕໍ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ."



ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນກໍ​ມີ​ການ​ໃຫ້ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃຈ ແລະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອກັນຫລາຍກວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ຖືກ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໂດຍ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ.

ດ​ຣ. ຈອນ ໂລ​ຣຽ​ລ​ໂລ (John Lauriello) ຈາກ​ພະ​ແນກ​ການ​ແພດໃນມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລລັດມິ​ສ​ຊູ​ຣີກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ນຳ​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມຮູ້​ສຶກບອບ​ຊ້ຳ​ທາງ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ ຊຶ່ງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ ເພາະ​ຄົນຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຄື​ວ່າ ມັນ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ຄົນ​ໃນປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ກໍ​ຈະເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ແລະການກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ກໍຈະເຮັດຮ່ວ​ມກັນ. ມັນ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​ຫລາຍ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ການມີ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ເຮືອນ​ຫລັງ​ນຶ່ງ ກັບສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເຮືອນ​ຫລາຍ​ຫລັງ​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍຍ້ອນ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ໂທ​ເນ​ໂດ."

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດມິ​ສ​ຊູ​ຣີນັ້ນ ບັນ​ດາມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍໄດ້ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເຮືອນ​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ໃຫ້ເພ​ພັງ​ໄປ.

ທ້າວດາ​ແຣ​ລ ບອນ​ເນີ (Darrell Bonner) ທີ່​ເຮືອນ​ຖືກພາ​ຍຸ​ໂທ​ເນ​ໂດທຳ​ລາຍ ເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້ກໍ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ບຸນ​ຫລາຍ. ການ​ແບກ​ຫາບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຜ່ອນ​ເບົາ​ລົງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ. ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມ​ຫວັງ. ມີ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຢູ່ຫັ້ນ."



ຄົນ​ເອົາ​ທຸກສິ່ງທີ່​ຕົນ​ມີມາ​ແບ່ງ​ກັນກິນ ກັນໃຊ້​.



ນາງແຈ​ລ​ແນ​ລ ຄ​ຣັອສ​ບີ (Janelle Crosby)ດ ຜູ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຈາກ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ເຮ​ຣິ​ເຄນເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່​າ:"ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ລ້ວນ​ແຕ່​ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ​ກັນ. ມັນ​ລຳ​ບ​າກ ແຕ່ວ່າ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ເວົ້າໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ກ່ອນ ຖ້​າ​ຫາກວ່າ ມີ​ໃຜ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃສ່​ຈັກ​ປັ່ນ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ຫລື ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີຖັງ​ແກັ​ສ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໝົດ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ກິນ. ຖ້າບໍ່​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍຈະ​ພາ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ມາດັງ​ໄຟ​ໃສ່​ເຕົາໄຟ ແລະພາ​ກັນ​ເຮັດ​ກິນຢູ່ນອກໜີ້. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ລອດ​ໄດ້. ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້​ສຶກຄື​ຈັ່ງວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ງ່າຍ​ຂຶ້ນ, ແຕ່​ຂ້ອຍກໍ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ເຕີບ​ຢູ່."



ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດກໍ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເຊັ່​ນ​ກັນ.



ດ​ຣ. ເລນ ຢັງ-ວອກ​ເກີ (Laine Young-Walker) ຈາກ​ພະ​ແນກ​ການ​ແພດ ໃນມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລລັດມິ​ສ​ຊູ​ຣີໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ: "ເມື່ອ​ມີ​ໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ແບບ​ນີ້ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຂົາໄດ້​ຖືກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ຊານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນຕໍ່​ໄປອີກ​ແລ້ວ, ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ກໍຖືກ​ປິດ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ບໍ່​ມີສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ອັນ​ນັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ວັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນອັນ​ນັ້ນ, ບໍ່​ມີຄວາມສະ​ໝ່ຳ​ມະ​ເໝີອັນ​ນັ້ນ. ແລະ​ມັນອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຕຶງ​ຄຽດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກເຂົາກໍ​ເປັນໄດ້."

"ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າຄຳ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມກັບ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ 'ເທື່ອ​ລະ​ເລັກ​ລະ​ນ້ອຍ’ ໃຫ້​ຂ້ອຍ​ຟັງ​ໄດ້​ບໍ່"



ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້, ທ່ານນາງ ເຊີ​ຣີ ໄອ​ຈາ (Sheri Eichar) ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເອົາ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາໄວ້​ໃນ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ເມື່ອ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ສອນ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.



ນາງ ອີ​ເລ​ນໍ ເວດ​ດິກ​ຈ໌ (Eleanor Weddig) ອາ​ຍຸ 8 ປີ​ເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່າ:"ຂ້ອຍ​ມັກ​ຫລາຍ. ມັນ​ຄື​ວ່າ ສະບາຍກວ່າຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົານີ້​ຫລະ, ຕັ່ງ​ນັ່ງກໍ​ນຸ້ມ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ມັກ. ແລະ​ຈັ່ງໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ມັນກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເຮືອນ ສະ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ກາ​ຄື​ວ່າງາມກວ່າ ແລະ​ທັງ​ນີ້ ທັງນັ້ນ ແລະ​ເພິ່ນກໍ​ເຮັດ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທ່ຽງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກິນ. ຄື​ວ່າມັນເປັນ​ອາ​ຫານ​ທ່ຽງ​ທຸກ​ຄາບ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ມັກ​ຫລາຍ.”

ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ເລືອກເອົາສິ່ງ​ຂອງຕ່າງໆພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດໝົດ​ໄປ.

ທ້າວ ເອີ​ຊຈ໌ (Oesch), ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ໄຟປ່າ​ໄໝ້​ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ​ເວົ້າສູ່​ຟັງ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ມັນ​ເກືອບຄື​ກັບ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ບຳ​ບັດນີ້​ຫລະ, ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ບໍ່? ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ແລະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າເຖິງພວກ​ທີ່​ສູນ​ເສຍເຮືອນ​ໄປ ແລະມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເສົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຫລາຍ​ຊ່ຳ​ໃດ. ແຕ່​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ບໍ່​ວ່າ ມີຫຍັງ? ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານຫລາຍ."

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway, yet many people haven’t recovered from some of last year’s storms. Meantime, tornados have torn up swaths of several U.S. states in the past few weeks, and floodwaters have wreaked even more damage.

Across the U.S. and elsewhere, tornados, flooding and fires have destroyed homes, sometimes entire communities. Victim after victim describes the trauma.

Preston Black in Oklahoma says a tornado threw his trailer home several meters into the air. His parents, wife and children were all inside. Then, he saw his wife in the debris.

“To see her like that. ... It was awful,” he said. “The worst thing I could ever see.”

She survived. But they lost everything they had.

Hurricane Michael

Last October, Hurricane Michael destroyed entire towns in Florida. Some people are still living in tents. Janelle Crosby lives in a trailer home full of health hazards.

“Rats. Critters. It’s disgusting. Mold. This they put up to try to contain the mold. It was pink, it’s now black.”

Natural disasters affect everyone differently. In California, Gwen Oesch found that the immediate impact of loss can’t always be anticipated.

“I didn’t realize how much my home means to me,” she said, with a sigh.

Solace in numbers

When a community is hit by a disaster, it can be less traumatic than an individual disaster like an accident, according to Dr. John Lauriello, a psychiatrist at the University of Missouri Health Care.

“I think there’s a shared understanding of the trauma, which I think can be very, very helpful because people feel like it wasn’t just them. It occurred to their community and, therefore, the community is going to work together, and the rebuilding will happen together.”

In Missouri, universities are housing people whose homes were destroyed by massive flooding and a tornado. Darrell Bonner says he’s grateful for a place to stay.

“It’s a blessing living here. A lot of financial burden has been let loose a little bit. There’s hope. There are people out there willing to help,” he said.

Crosby says in her Florida community, people share whatever they have.

“We just all take care of each other. It’s hard, but like I said earlier, if one of us has generator gas, or if we have propane, we all get to cook that night. If not, we get out here and make fires on the grill and cook.”

For children, routine key

Psychiatrist Laine Young-Walker at the University of Missouri Health Care says the sooner parents can get their children back into a normal routine, the better off they will be.

“They thrive in and survive on structure and routine,” Young-Walker said. “So when a natural disaster like this happens and they get displaced, they’re not in their home anymore, their school is closed, they’re not able to go to the school. They don’t have that structure. They don’t have that routine and that consistency. And it can cause a lot of stress for them.”

If schools are destroyed, Young-Walker suggests finding ways to do class work.

Last year, a teacher turned her California home into a classroom when her students’ school was destroyed by fire. Eight-year-old Eleanor Weddig thought it was better than school.

“I love it. It’s like more comfortable than our classroom, the chairs are cushy, that’s one thing that I like. And anyway it’s a house so it’s, like, more fancy and stuff and she cooks us great lunches. Like every lunch I love,” Eleanor said.

Californian Gwen Oesch credits community support with helping people who had lost their homes during the wildfires.

“It’s almost like a therapy thing, you know?” she said. “We’re all in the same place, and dealing with the same thing. We’re talking about the people who lost their homes and how sad it is. But, you know what? We’re resilient.”