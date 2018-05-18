ມີຄວາມຫວັງ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ໃນການປະຕິຮູບ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຢູ່ສະພາ

ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ບີບບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ສະພາ​ຕໍ່າ ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງກ່ຽວກັບການ​ປະຕິ​ຮູ​ບ

ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງສຳລັບການ​ເອົາມາດຕະການໃນ

ຂອບເຂດ ທີ່​ກວ້າງຂວາງ ​ຂອງ​ສະພາ ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້ໄຂຖານະ​ ຂອງ​ ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ

ເມືອງ​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍ ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ທີ່ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ອາ​ເມຣິການັ້ນ ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​

ສູງ​ຈາກທັງ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ​ສັງກັດ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນຈາກ​ລັດ​ຄາໂລ​ໄລນາ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ທອມທິລ

ລິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ດີໃຈ​ ທີ່​ສະພາ​ຕໍ່າໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີຄວາມ

ຫວັງໄປ ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີ ທີ່​ຂ້າພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ມາ ​ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ເວ​ລາ​ຄົນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ບ້າ.”

ສ່ວນທ່ານ​ທິມ ​ເຄນ ທີ່ສັງກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຂ້າພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ

​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ ​ຈະ​ເກີ​ດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນສະພາ​

ຕໍ່າ ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວກ່ຽວກັບຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​.”

ທ່ານ​ທິລິ​ສ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ເຄນ ແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່​ໃນກຸ່ມ​ຂອງ​ບັນດາ​ສະ​ມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ ຈາກ

ທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງທີ່​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໃຫ້ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້

ຖືກ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາສະ​ຫະລັດ ​ເວລາ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນ​ເດັກນ້ອຍນັ້ນ ມີຖານະ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມ

ກົດໝາຍຢ່າງເປັນການຖາວອນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໃນປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້

​ຍຸຕິໂຄ​ງການສະ​ໄໝ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາທີ່​ປົກປ້ອງ​ ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງ​ວ່າ “ພວກ

ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຝັນ” ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສານ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ

ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງບໍ່​ມີ​ເອກ​ກະສາ​ນ ຫຼື DACA ຢູ່ໃນສະ

ຫະລັດໄດ້ຕໍ່.

​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຈາກ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດງານ​ຂອງ

ສະພາ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກປ້ອງ​ ພວກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໂຄງການ DACA ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ

ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່​ສາມ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍ ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ແກ້ໄຂກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໃນຕົ້ນ

ປີ​ນີ້.

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ສະພາ​ຕໍ່າ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ດຽວ​ງກັນ​ຍັງ​ ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້

ມີການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃດໆ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​. ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ອາດ​ຈະມີການປ່ຽນແປງ.

ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ​ ທີ່ນິຍົມແນວທາງປານ​ກາງ ຂອງ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ​ ກຳລັງ​ພະຍາຍາມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ສະ

ສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ຜ່ານ​ຄະນະນຳພາ​ ​ແລະ​ບັງຄັບ ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ລົງຄ​ະ​

ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຜ່ານ​ວິທີການທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ discharge petition ນັ້ນ. ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ພະຫັດວານ

​ນີ້ ການ​ດຳເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວ​ ເປັນ​ທີ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າເປັນ​ພຽງ​ລາຍ​ເຊັນໃນຈຳນວນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດ

ຂອງ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍທີ່​ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້​ສຳ​ເລັດ ໂດຍສັນນິຖານ​ວ່າ​ ສະມາຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ

ແຄຣັດທັງ​ໝົດໄດ້​ເຊັນ.

ປະທານ​ສະພາ​ຕໍ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ພອນ ຣາຍອັນ ສັງກັດ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ​ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ວິສຄັນຊິ​ນ

​ໄດ້​ອະທິບາຍ​ກ່ຽວກັບຂັ້ນຕອນນີ້ວ່າ “​ບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນ” ​ເພາະ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ຂາດ​ການ​ຄໍ້າປະກັນ​ທີ່

ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍນີ້ຈະ​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ກົດໝາຍໄດ້ ຕໍ່ໜ້າ​ການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ໃນການ​ໃຊ້ສິດຍັບ​ຢັ້ງ

ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງໝາຍເລກ 2 ຂອງພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດ ທ່ານດິກ ​ເດີ​ບິນ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ອີ​ລ

ລີ​ນອຍ ຮ້ອງ​ການນຳສະເໜີ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍຢູ່ສະພາ​ຕໍ່າ​ວ່າ “​ເປັນ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ທີ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​

ຫວັງ” ​ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວ​ເພີ້​ມອີກວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ “ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ຈາກປະຕິກິລິຍາ​ຂອງ​ປະທານ​ສະພາ​

ຕໍ່າ​ທ່ານຣາຍອັນ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ໃດໆ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ບັນຫານີ້

​ມາລົງຄະແນນສຽງຢູ່ສະພາຕ່ຳ.”

“I’m glad the House is moving,” North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said. “I’m optimistic I have been, even when people said, ‘You’re crazy.’”

“I’m hopeful, I’m hopeful something happens on the House side that might shake [an immigration bill] free,” Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine said.

Tillis and Kaine are among a bipartisan group of senators advocating permanent legal status for undocumented immigrants brought to America as children.

President Donald Trump last year ordered an end to an Obama-era program that shielded so-called “Dreamers” from deportation, but federal courts have intervened to extend core elements of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

Despite bipartisan support for congressional action to safeguard DACA recipients, the Senate rejected three bills that would have done so earlier this year.

House Republican leaders, meanwhile, have not allowed any immigration votes to go forward. But that could change.

A group of moderate Republicans is attempting to bypass their leadership and force a floor vote through a rare procedural tactic known as a discharge petition.

As of Thursday, the petition was believed to be only a handful of signatures shy of the majority required to succeed, assuming all House Democrats sign on.

Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, described the discharge petition as “futile” because it lacks any guarantee that a bill will become law in the face of a threatened presidential veto.

The Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, called the House petition “a hopeful sign” but added he was “disappointed by the reaction of Speaker Ryan, who has discouraged any effort to bring this issue to the floor.”

Tillis, meanwhile, disputes any notion that immigration reform is a lost cause on Capitol Hill.

“We’ve had meetings among members in the Senate, multiple meetings [on a DACA fix],” the North Carolina Republican said. “I think there are reasonable people on both sides [Republicans and Democrats] that think we can find a compromise. And we need to.”

Tillis said a DACA solution paired with some U.S. border security enhancements demanded by President Trump remains the best formula for getting an immigration bill through Congress.

Kaine noted that Trump first endorsed, then rejected a bipartisan bill on DACA and border security earlier this year.

“We have a deal that we think is a good deal, and the president trashed it,” the Virginia Democrat said. “If he [Trump] would return to his original position, we could make something happen.”

The White House has said legal status for DACA recipients must be paired with a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and an overhaul of America's legal immigration system, which Democrats do not support.

The Senate’s No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, told VOA he has yet to see an immigration bill that can pass both houses of Congress and get Trump’s signature, making Senate action unlikely for the foreseeable future.

“I’m not aware of any consensus being achieved. If there was, it might be worth expending the effort [to debate it on the Senate floor]. But just to go through the same exercise without any results strike me as futile,” Cornyn said.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ