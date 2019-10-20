ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຊາວໜຸ່ມ ແລະ ອາວຸໂສຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນອອກໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ຖະໜົນຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ, ເປັນການຝ່າຝືນຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍສຸກເສີນທີ່ຫ້າມການປິດໜ້ານັ້ນ.
ຕຳຫຼວດບໍ່ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຈັດການຊຸມນຸມສຳລັບວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້, ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຜູ້ປະທ້ວງສາມາດຖືກຈັບໄດ້.
ຜູ້ຈັດການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ, ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງເມືອງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນສິດທິຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະປະທ້ວງໂດຍບໍ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະຖືກຈັບ.
ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຂອງທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້, ເມື່ອວັນສຸກ ແລະ ວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍການປະທ້ວງທ້າຍອາທິດທີ 20 ຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ.
ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຫຼັກຂອງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງລວມມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງທົ່ວໄປ, ການສືບສວນສອບສວນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ, ໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດຕໍ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ, ແລະ ຖອນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ເຊິ່ງຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສານທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ດຳເນີນຄະນະປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຖືກຈັບໃນຮົງກົງ.
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເກີດຈາກຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນທີ່ມີບັນຫານັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍໄປເປັນການຮຽກຮ້ອງທີ່ກວ້າງອອກຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ສຳລັບປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງສົມບູນ ແລະ ການສືບສວນ ສຳລັບຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ.
ນາງ ຈຶ່ງ ອາຍຸ 33 ປີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີ ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຊິບອກໃຫ້ເມືອງທີ່ມີເສລີພາບແລ້ວ ຍ່າງຖອຍຫຼັງບໍ່ໄດ້.”
ການປະທ້ວງແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກວາງແຜນໄວ້ສຳລັບທຸກທ້າຍອາທິດໄປຈົນໝົດປີ ຫຼື ຈົນກວ່າຝ່າຍໃດຝ່າຍນຶ່ງຈະຍອມແພ້.
Thousands of young and elderly protesters descended on Hong Kong's streets Sunday.
Many of the demonstrators wore masks, in defiance of emergency laws prohibiting the facial covers.
Police have not granted permission for Sunday's rally, meaning protesters couldbe arrested.
Organizers say, however, that the city's constitution upholds their right to protest without risking arrest.
This weekend's anti-government demonstrations on Friday and Saturday mark the 20th straight weekend of protests.
The protesters' main demands include universal suffrage, an investigation of police violence, amnesty for protesters and the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill which would allow mainland China's Communist-controlled courtsto try people arrested in Hong Kong.
The protests sprang from the controversial extradition bill and quickly mushroomed into broader demands for full democracy and an inquiry into alleged police brutality.
"You can't ask a city that already has freedom to walk backward," Cheung, a 33-year-old woman, told Reuters.
Protests are planned for every weekend for the rest of the year,or until one side gives in.