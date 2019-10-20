ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້​ວງ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ ແລະ ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ອ​ອ​ກ​ໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮ​ມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນຂ​ອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ, ເປັນ​ການ​ຝ່າ​ຝື​ນ​ຕໍ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ທີ່​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ປິດ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້, ໝາຍ​ຄວາມວ່າ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້.

ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້, ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ສຸກ ແລະ ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທ້າຍອາ​ທິດ​ທີ 20 ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ.

ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຫຼັກ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ, ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ຕຳຫຼວດ, ໃຫ້​ອະ​ໄພ​ຍະ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ, ແລະ ຖອນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນ ເຊິ່ງ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ສານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ອອກ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຢ່າງ​ສົມ​ບູນ ແລະ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ຕຳຫຼວດ.

ນາງ ຈຶ່ງ ອາ​ຍຸ 33 ປີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ຣອຍ​ເຕີ ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ຊິບອ​ກ​ໃຫ້​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ແລ້ວ ຍ່າງ​ຖອຍຫຼັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.”

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຸກ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໄປ​ຈົນ​ໝົດ​ປີ ຫຼື ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃດ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈະຍອມ​ແພ້.

Thousands of young and elderly protesters descended on Hong Kong's streets Sunday.



Many of the demonstrators wore masks, in defiance of emergency laws prohibiting the facial covers.



Police have not granted permission for Sunday's rally, meaning protesters couldbe arrested.



Organizers say, however, that the city's constitution upholds their right to protest without risking arrest.



This weekend's anti-government demonstrations on Friday and Saturday mark the 20th straight weekend of protests.



The protesters' main demands include universal suffrage, an investigation of police violence, amnesty for protesters and the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill which would allow mainland China's Communist-controlled courtsto try people arrested in Hong Kong.



The protests sprang from the controversial extradition bill and quickly mushroomed into broader demands for full democracy and an inquiry into alleged police brutality.



"You can't ask a city that already has freedom to walk backward," Cheung, a 33-year-old woman, told Reuters.



Protests are planned for every weekend for the rest of the year,or until one side gives in.











