ນັກຂ່າວຮົງກົງ ຫາຍສາບສູນ ຢູ່ໃນຈີນ ຫຼັງຈາກເດີນທາງໄປປັກກິ່ງ ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່າວ

ນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນຈາກໜັງສືພິມ South China Morning Post ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ຈີນ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນຕຸລານີ້ ດັ່ງທີ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ກຽວໂດ (Kyodo) ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານ ໃນວັນພະ ຫັດວານນີ້, ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງພວກຄົນ ທີ່ບໍ່ລະບຸຕົວຕົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຊິດກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງມິນນີ ແຊນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານຂ່າວດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະການທູດໃນຈີນ ປາກົດວ່າບໍ່ສາມາດຕິດຕໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບ ກອງປະຊຸມສົນທະນາ ຊຽງສານ. ການສົນທະນາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ໄລຍະສາມວັນນີ້ ໄດ້ສະຫລຸບລົງໃນວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາ.

ບົດລາຍງານສຸດທ້າຍຂອງທ່ານນາງແຊນ ກ່ຽວກັບການໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບຂອງຈີນ ຕໍ່ສົງຄາມອິສຣາແອລ ແລະຮາມາສກໍໄດ້ຖືກພິມອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນທີ 1 ພະຈິກ.

ໜັງສືພິມ South China Morning Post, ຊຶ່ງເປັນໜັງສືພິມພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງຮົງກົງ, ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບໃນທັນທີ່ ຕໍ່ອີເມລ ຂໍຄວາມເຫັນ ຂອງວີໂອເອ.

ເພື່ອນມິດທັງຫຼາຍຂອງທ່ານນາງແຊນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວກຽວໂດ ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຫ່ວງນັກຂ່າວທ່ານນີ້ ທີ່ອາດຈະຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການສືບສວນສອບສວນໂດຍທາງການຈີນ.

ສະຖານທູດຈີນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ຕົນ “ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງນີ້.”

ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳ ໜັງສືພິມ South China Morning Post ເປັນເວລາເກືອບສອງທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ ທ່ານນາງແຊນ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ລາຍງານໃຫ້ ໜັງສືພິມ Apple Daily ຂອງຮົງກົງ ຊຶ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງແລ້ວ, ອີງຕາມໜ້າຂອງ LinkedIn ຂອງທ່ານນາງແຊນ. ທາງການຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ປິດໜັງສືພິມເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໃນປີ 2021 ແລະໄດ້ຄຸມຂັງຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງໜັງສືພິມ ທ່ານຈິມມີ ລາຍ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຖືກມອງເຫັນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງວ່າ ເປັນການແກ້ແຄ້ນ.

ປັກກິ່ງ ມີປະຫວັດຂອງການແນເປົ້າໝາຍ ໃສ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິລັດຖະ ບານຂອງຈີນ.

An award-winning reporter from the South China Morning Post has gone missing following a work trip to China at the end of October, the Japanese news outlet Kyodo News reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people close to the issue.

Minnie Chan, who covers defense and diplomacy in China, has become unreachable after traveling to Beijing to report on the Xiangshan Forum. The three-day international security forum concluded on October 31.

Chan’s last story, about China’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, was published on November 1.

The South China Morning Post, Hong Kong’s largest English-language newspaper, did not immediately reply to VOA’s email requesting comment.

Chan’s friends told Kyodo News that they were concerned the journalist might be under investigation by Chinese authorities.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington told VOA it had “no information on this specific case.”

A reporter at the South China Morning Post for nearly two decades, Chan previously reported for Hong Kong’s now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, according to Chan’s LinkedIn page. Authorities shut down the pro-democracy newspaper in 2021 and jailed the founder, Jimmy Lai, on charges that are widely viewed as retaliatory.

Beijing has a history of targeting journalists who are critical of the Chinese government.

China ranks among the world’s worst jailers of journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. At least 43 journalists were imprisoned in China at the end of 2022, the last time the press freedom group reported the figures.