ຫຼາຍໝື່ນຄົນ ອອກມາປະທ້ວງ ໃນຮົງກົງ ເລື່ອງຄຳຕັດສິນ ໃສ່ຄຸກ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍໝື່ນຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນອອກມາເດີນຂະບວນ ໃນ ຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນອາທິດ

ວານນີ້ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ 3 ຄົນ

ຜູ້ທີ່ນຳພາ ຂະບວນການ ຄັນຮົ່ມ ຫຼື Umbrella Movement ເມື່ອປີ 2014 ນັ້ນ.

ທ້າວ Joshua Wong ທ້າວ Nathan Law ແລະ ທ້າວ Alex Chow ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນ

ໃສ່ຄຸກ ໄລຍະ 6 ຫາ 8 ເດືອນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມານີ້ ສຳລັບບົດບາດຂອງພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ ໃນການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ຂອງຂະບວນການ ຄັນຮົ່ມ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ຍາວນານ

ຫຼາຍເດືອນ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຕິຮູບ ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ການລົງໂທດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ພົບກັບ ຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຫຼາຍ ຈາກກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິ

ແລະ ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທັງຫຼາຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາພົນລະເຮືອນ ໃນການ

ເດີນຂະບວນ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຈາກເມືອງ Wan Chai ໄປຫາ ສານອຸທອນຂັ້ນ

ສຸດທ້າຍ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງໂທດຈຳຄຸກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ຈັດແຈງ ການເດີນຂະບວນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຈຳນວນຕົວເລກ ກະປະມານຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ອອກ

ມາປະທ້ວງ ແຕ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມີ 22,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເດີນຂະບວນ

ໃນເວລາສູງສຸດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ເປັນການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນຮົງກົງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່

ຂະບວນການຄັນຮົ່ມ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ

Tens of thousands marched in Hong Kong Sunday to protest the sentencing of three democracy activists who lead the 2014 Umbrella movement.



Joshua Wong, Nathan Law, and Alex Chow were sentenced to six to eight months Thursday for their role in the Umbrella Movement rallies, months-long demonstrations calling for democratic reforms.



Their sentence was met with outrage from rights groups and activists, who joined civilians in the march Sunday from the district of Wan Chai to the Court of Final Appeal to protest the jail terms.



Organizers of the march did not give an estimate of numbers, but police said 22,000 people attended the march at its peak, making it the biggest rally Hong Kong has seen since the original Umbrella Movement rallies.



Wong, Law, Chow, and a number of other activists were informed in March that they would be arrested for their involvement in the student protests of the Umbrella Movement of 2014 and charged with creating a public nuisance.



Wong was arrested during a rally in June ahead of a visit from China's Xi Jinping, demanding the release of now deceased Nobel laureate, Liu Xiaobo.



Tens of thousands of student protesters took to the streets in 2014 in what became known as the Umbrella Movement to demand full democracy for Hong Kong.