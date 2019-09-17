ຜູ້ນຳຂອງຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ບໍ່

ເຫັນດີ ກັບບໍລິສັດ ຈັດອັນດັບ​ສິນ​ເຊື່ອ ມູດດີ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົດ​ລະດັບ ສະພາບສິນເຊື່ອ ຂອງ

ຮົງ​ກົງ ຈາກທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ໃຫ້ເປັນ ບໍ່ດີ.

ທ່ານນາງແລມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານບໍ່ເຫັນດີ ກັບ ເຫດຜົນຂອງບໍລິສັດມູດີ ໃນການ

ປະເມີນຜົນ. ທ່ານນາງຍັງໄດ້ຍອມຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ການປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາາຍໄດ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊື່ສຽງ

ຂອງຮົງກົງ ມີຮອຍດ່າງ.

ທ່ານນາງແລມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄຳແນະນຳທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ເວລາຍັງບໍ່ເໝາະ

ສົມ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຍັງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຂອງສັງຄົມຢູ່ ການລົບກວນ ການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະການຈະລາຈົນ ເປັນຕົ້ນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຕະຫຼອດມາ. ບາງ

ທີ ມັນຈະບໍ່ເປັນທາງ ທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບ ຕໍ່ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ໃນການໃຊ້ງົບປະມານ ຂອງລັດ

ຖະບານ ເພື່ອເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການບູລະນະສ້າງສາ ຮົງກົງຄືນໃໝ່. ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄວກໍຊ້າ ພວກເຮົາກໍ

ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ. ຍ້ອນວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຫຼາຍ ໃນພື້ນຖານຂອງ

ຮົງກົງ.”

ທ່ານນາງແລມ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງບໍລິສັດມູດດີ ນັ້ນ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານ

ຂອງພວກເຮົາແລ້ວ ຍັງຄົງແຂງແກ່ນຫຼາຍ ບໍ່ວ່າ ຈະເປັນເລື້ອງ ນຶ່ງປະເທດ ສອງລະບົບ

ການປົກຄອງດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ບົດກົດໝາຍ ​ການເຊື່ອມໂຍງຕໍ່ກັນ ໂອກາດທັງຫຼາຍ ຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະເກີດຈາກໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ ໂຄງການອື່ນໆ ເວລານັ້ນ ຈະມາ

ເຖິງ ສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະສ້ອມແປງ ຄວາມເສັຍຫາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ ຕໍ່ຊື່ສຽງ

ຂອງຮົງກົງ.”

ທ່ານນາງແລມ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ການປຶກສາຫາລື ກັບຊຸມຊົນ ໃນ

ສັບປະດາໜ້າ ໂດຍໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ມະຫາຊົນ ສະແດງອອກ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃດໆ ຂອງ

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່ໜ້າທີມງານ ຄະນະປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານນາງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຍ້ອນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈຮະເຂົ້າສູ່ການປົກຄອງແບບໃໝ່ທີ່ ເປັນ

ແບບເປີດກວ້າງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະແບບເພື່ອເຈາະຈົງໃສ່ພວກຄົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດ

ວ່າ ການປຶກສາຫາລືແບບນີ້ ຈະມີປະໂຫຍດຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງການຈັດຕັ້ງ

ການປຶກສາຫາລືແບບນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດ ຮັບປະກັນໃຫ້ທ່ານ ວ່າ ອັນນີ້ ບໍ່ເປັນແບບ

ອັນ ທີ່ເປັນພຽງປະເພດວຽກງານໂຄສະນາລ້າໆ ມັນ ມີເຈດຕະນາ ທີ່ຈະເປັນການຈັດ

ຕັ້ງທີ່ດີແທ້ໆ ທີ່ຈະຍື່ນຍົງ ແລະບາງທີ ໃນຂັ້ນໄລຍະຍາວ.”

ທ່ານນາງແລມ ຍັງໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງການກະທຳຂອງພວກຕຳຫຼວດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຖືກ

ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນ ຈາກບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະພວກປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເກີດຂອບເຂດ.

ຂະບວນການປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ເລີມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍການບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ສົ່ງຄົນ

ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສົ່ງຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາ ໄປໃຫ້ຈີນ ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່

ດຳເນີນຄະດີ ແລະໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນກາຍເປັນຂະບວນການປະທ້ວງ ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່

ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີເສລີພາບ ແລະປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said her administration disagrees with Moody's credit rating company,downgrading the city's rating from stable to negative.



Lam said the government disagrees with the justification of Moody's assessment. She also acknowledged the protests have stained Hong Kong's reputation.

Lam said:

"The advise we had been given is that the time is not right, because we are still in this social unrest, disturbance, violent acts, and vandalism on such a regular basis. It is perhaps not the most cost effective way to use a government resource to launch any campaign to rebuild Hong Kong reputation. But sooner or later we will have to do it. Because I have every confidence in Hong Kong's fundamental. Similarly in responding to Moody's decision, our fundamental remain very strong, whether is 'one country, two systems', rule of law, connectivity, our many opportunities rising from national initiative, and so on and so on, the time will come for us to restore some of the damage done to Hong Kong's reputation."



Lam said she will begin a community dialogue next week, giving the public a chance to express their concerns before her governing team.



" since we are going into a new style governance, that is more open and more people oriented I think this sort of dialogue will be very helpful, so that's the purpose of creating this dialogue. I can assure you that this is not the sort of one-off gimmick type of function it is intended to be a very organized, on a very sustainable, and perhaps long-term basis."



Lam also defended police action which has drawn criticism from local reporters and protesters on using excessive violence.



The protest movement began with an opposition to an extradition bill that would have allowed individuals convicted of a crime to be sent to China for trial and grew into a broader anti-government movement pushing for greater freedom and democracy.