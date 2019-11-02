ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ເພື່ອຂັບ​ໄລ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 22 ໃນທ້າຍ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາຢ່າງ​ລຽນ​ຕິດ ຂອງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງພາ​ກັນ​ລົງ​ສູ່ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ເຊນ ຈຸນ​ຢົກ (Shen Chunyoak) ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງ​ການຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບເລື້ອງ ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ມາ​ກາວ ແລະ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການພື້ນ​ຖານດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນ​ຈີນຈະ​ບໍ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ໃດໆ ທີ່ຊຸ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກດິນ​ແດນ ຫຼື​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ເຝົ້​າ​ລະ​ວັງ ແລະປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ ຢູ່ໃນກິດຈະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ແລະ​ມາ​ກາວ ແລະ​ກາ​ນກະ​ທຳ​ທີ​ເປັນ​ການເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກດິນ​ແດນ ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ການແຊກ​ຊືມ ແລະ​ການ​ກໍ່​ວິ​ນາດ​ສະ​ກໍ​າ.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ສິບ​ແປດ​ປີ ທ້າວ​ກໍເດິນ ຊົວ (Gordon Tsoi) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວຝ​ຣັ່ງ AFP ວ່າ “ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຫົວ​ຊາ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຮັບ​ຟັງຄຳ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​.”

​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຂດເຄິ່ງ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ ໄດ້​ມີການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫ້າ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ເລີ້ມ​ມາ​ຈາກ ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ໄປ​ຈີນແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່.



Hong Kong police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters Saturday.



Saturday marks the 22nd consecutive weekend pro-democracy demonstrators have taken to the territory's streets.



Friday, Shen Chunyaok, the director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Basic Law Commission warned that China "absolutely will not permit any behavior encouraging separatism or endangering national security and will resolutely guard against and contain the interference of foreign powers in the affairs of Hong Kong and Macao and their carrying out acts of separatism, subversion, infiltration and sabotage."



Eighteen-year-old protester Gordon Tsoi told the French news agency AFP: "The government and the police have been ignoring and suppressing the people's demands so we need to continue the movement to show them we still want what we are asking for."



The semi-autonomous city has been mired in five months of massive and oftentimes violent protests since June, sparked by a proposed bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.