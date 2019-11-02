ຕຳຫຼວດຮົງກົງໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ພວກປະທ້ວງໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍການປະທ້ວງຄັ້ງທີ 22 ໃນທ້າຍສັບປະດາຢ່າງລຽນຕິດ ຂອງການສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງພາກັນລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ.
ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ທ່ານເຊນ ຈຸນຢົກ (Shen Chunyoak) ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງ ຮົງກົງ ມາກາວ ແລະຄະນະກຳມະການພື້ນຖານດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນຈີນຈະບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການປະພຶດໃດໆ ທີ່ຊຸຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ຫຼືເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງປະເທດ ແລະເຝົ້າລະວັງ ແລະປົກປ້ອງບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການແຊກແຊງຂອງມະຫາອຳນາດ ຢູ່ໃນກິດຈະການຂອງຮົງກົງ ແລະມາກາວ ແລະການກະທຳທີເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ ການແຊກຊືມ ແລະການກໍ່ວິນາດສະກໍາ.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງອາຍຸສິບແປດປີ ທ້າວກໍເດິນ ຊົວ (Gordon Tsoi) ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ AFP ວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດບໍ່ໄດ້ຫົວຊາ ແລະບໍ່ຮັບຟັງຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ເພາະສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະທຳການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຍັງຕ້ອງການໃນອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮ້ອງຂໍ.”
ຮົງກົງຊຶ່ງເປັນເຂດເຄິ່ງປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ ໄດ້ມີການປະທ້ວງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ມາເປັນເວລາຫ້າເດືອນແລ້ວ ແລະມັກຈະເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມມາຈາກ ການສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ອາດຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສົ່ງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສກະທຳຜິດໄປຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່.
Hong Kong police fired tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters Saturday.
Saturday marks the 22nd consecutive weekend pro-democracy demonstrators have taken to the territory's streets.
Friday, Shen Chunyaok, the director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Basic Law Commission warned that China "absolutely will not permit any behavior encouraging separatism or endangering national security and will resolutely guard against and contain the interference of foreign powers in the affairs of Hong Kong and Macao and their carrying out acts of separatism, subversion, infiltration and sabotage."
Eighteen-year-old protester Gordon Tsoi told the French news agency AFP: "The government and the police have been ignoring and suppressing the people's demands so we need to continue the movement to show them we still want what we are asking for."
The semi-autonomous city has been mired in five months of massive and oftentimes violent protests since June, sparked by a proposed bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.