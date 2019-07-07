ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ

ກົດໝາຍທີ່ຈະອະນຸດຍາດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ຖືກສົ່ງໄປດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນດິນ

ໃຫຍ່ ບ່ອນທີ່ສານຕ່າງໆຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພັກຄອມມູນິສ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້​ ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ດ່ວນ West Kowloon

ທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ເກາະຮົງກົງ ກັບ ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່. ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເວົ້າ

ໂດຍກົງກັບຜູ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມຈາກ ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອແຈ້ງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກົດ

ໝາຍທີ່ມີບັນຫານັ້ນ.

ການ​ຖ່າຍ​ທອດ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ດົນ​ເຖິງ​ເດືອນ​ໃນ​ເກາະ ຮົງ​ກົງ ຢູ່ ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​

ດິນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຼາຍ.

ກ​ານ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ​ຜ່ານ​

ມາ ເມື່ອຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດຂອງ ຮົງກົງ, ສ້າງຄວາມ

ເສຍຫາຍ ແລະ ເປ່ເພໃຫ້ແກ່ສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຫ້ອງ​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ບັນ​ຫາ ຮົງ​ກົງ ແລະ ມາ​ເກົ້າ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​

ການກະທຳຂອງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາດັ່ງກັບ ການໂຈມຕີໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ກົດເກນ

“ນຶ່ງປະເທດ, ສອງລະບົບ” ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີເສລີພາບໃນເກາະຮົງກົງ ດັ່ງກັບເຂດ

ແດນທີ່ພິເສດ ໃນປະເທດພັກຄອມມູນິສນັ້ນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ບຸ​ກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​

ຕິບັນຍັດ ແມ່ນການກະທຳທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ

ຂອງເມືອງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ.

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters staged another demonstration Sunday against a law that would allow people to be extradited for trial to mainland China where courts are controlled by the Communist Party.



The demonstration Sunday targeted the West Kowloon Express rail station, that connects Hong Kong with mainland China.The demonstrators said they want to talk directly to mainland Chinese visitors to inform them about the controversial proposed law.



There has been very little media coverage on the mainland about the month-long demonstrations in Hong Kong.



Sunday's protest is the first major demonstration since last week when protesters stormed the Hong Kong's legislative building, damaging and defacing the chambers.



The Chinese government's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office described the protesters' action last week as a direct attack on the "one country, two systems" principle that allows Hong Kong freedom as a special territory in the Communist-party state.



A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said the storming of the legislative council complex was an unlawful act that trampled on the city's rule of law.