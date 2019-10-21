ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນໃນ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍຂອງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມເມືອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງໃນທ້າຍ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ ລຽນ​ຕິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້ 20 ​ຄັ້ງ​ແລ້ວ. ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດນີ້ ໄດ້​ປະສົບກີດ​ຂ​ວາງຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນ ໂດຍເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໃຂ້​ປືນ​ສີດ​ນ້ຳ ແລະ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທັງຫຼາຍ.

ສ່ວນ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ຂາດ​ສາຍ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 4 ເດືອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ຝ່າຍ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້ ແລະ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາງ​ປົກ​ປິດ​ໜ້າ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ຊົນ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ໄດ້ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ 5 ປະ​ການ ທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ ການ​ມີ​ສິດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ການ​ໃຫ້​ອະ​ໄພ​ຍະ​ໂທດແກ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະ​ການ​ຖອນ​ອອກທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ຕໍ່ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ໄຟ​ແຫ່ງການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີນີ້ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຄົນ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຖອນ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນຈະ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ ຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ​ ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຊື່​ວ່າ ກອດ​ຟ​ຣີ ຫຼາວ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຈາກວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ບໍ່​ຄຶດ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.”

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ຖາມ​ລາວ​ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ຢ້ານ ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ຫຼື ລູກ​ປືນ​ຢາງບໍ່?”

ລາວ​ຕອບ​ວ່າ “ຢ້ານ​ແທ້.”

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ຖາມ​ອີກວ່າ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງອອກ​ມາ​ນະ​ທີ່ນີ້?

ລາວ​ຕອບ​ວ່າ “ອັນ​ນີ້ ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ.”

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້​ເລັງ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງໃສ່ ພວກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ມິດ​ຕໍ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ເຊັ່ນ ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ແລະ ລະ​ບົບ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນທີ່ກວ້າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຈຳ​ນົນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຈາກຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນປັກ​ກິ່ງ ດ້ວຍວິ​ທີຈຳ​ກັດ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ ຂອງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງນີ້ກາງ​ຕໍ່ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ເພື່ອ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ສິ່ງ ກີດ​ກັນ​ຫົນ​ທາງຫຼາຍ​ສາຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມັນບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການທຳ​ລາຍ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ບ້ານ​ເມືອງ ຫາກ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົວ.

ນາງ ​ຮີ​ລ​ລາ​ຣີ ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອງ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ການ​ກີດກັ້ນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກີດ​ກັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ ​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາ​ມາດ ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອງ​ໄດ້. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ ຫາກ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພຽງ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.”

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Hong Kong on Sunday marking the 20th straight weekend of demonstrations against what they see as Beijing's attempt to control the city. This latest protest was met with strong opposition by police, who used water cannon and tear gas on the demonstrators.



The protests have been constant for four months.



Police did not authorize this most recent protest, and have also outlawed face coverings at public gatherings.



The protesters' five demands include universal suffrage, an investigation of police violence, amnesties for protesters and the full, official withdrawal of the spark that lit the fires of dissent at the beginning of this year: a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would allow mainland China to try people arrested in Hong Kong.



Protesters say they're not backing down, even under police pressure.



"I don't think it is illegal," said protester Godfrey Lau, who responded to several questions from VOA.



((Question)) Are you afraid of tear gas or rubber bullets?"



((Answer)) "Of course."



((Question)): So why did you come out here?"



((Answer))"This is what I have to do."



Protesters have directed their ire at specific targets: Beijing-friendly businesses, banks and the city's expansive subway system, which protesters say has folded to pressure from the pro-Beijing Hong Kong administration by restricting services in the public-transport dependent city to try to stifle the protests.



On Sunday, protesters also set up roadblocks -- which they say is not vandalism, but self-defense.



"Actually we just keep trying to protect ourselves because all the roadblocks are trying to block the police so we can keep protection for ourselves. It's not a violent act and we're not aiming for destroying things, but we're just protecting ourselves," said Hillary, a protester.