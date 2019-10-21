ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ເດີນຂະບວນໃນ ຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ອັນເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂອງການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການພະຍາຍາມຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມເມືອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການປະທ້ວງໃນທ້າຍສັບປະດາ ລຽນຕິດມາໄດ້ 20 ຄັ້ງແລ້ວ. ການປະທ້ວງໃນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ ໄດ້ປະສົບກີດຂວາງຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໃຂ້ປືນສີດນ້ຳ ແລະແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ຕອບໂຕ້ພວກປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ.
ສ່ວນພວກປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ ກໍໄດ້ພາກັນອອກມາຢ່າງບໍ່ຂາດສາຍ ເປັນເວລາ 4 ເດືອນຜ່ານມາ.
ຝ່າຍຕຳຫຼວດ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການປະທ້ວງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ແລະຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດຫ້າມການໃສ່ໜ້າກາງປົກປິດໜ້າ ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ເຕົ້າໂຮມຂອງມະຫາຊົນ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ 5 ປະການ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ການມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນການກະທຳຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ການໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດແກ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະການຖອນອອກທັງໝົດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟແຫ່ງການຄັດຄ້ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຄົນຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ດຳເນີນຄະດີພວກຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ຊຶ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຖອນໄປແລ້ວ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຍອມຈຳນົນ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກົດດັນ ຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ກໍຕາມ.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ກອດຟຣີ ຫຼາວ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕອບຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆຈາກວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ຄຶດເລີຍວ່າ ມັນຜິດກົດໝາຍ.”
ວີໂອເອຖາມລາວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຢ້ານ ແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ຫຼື ລູກປືນຢາງບໍ່?”
ລາວຕອບວ່າ “ຢ້ານແທ້.”
ວີໂອເອຖາມອີກວ່າ ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ເປັນຫຍັງເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງອອກມານະທີ່ນີ້?
ລາວຕອບວ່າ “ອັນນີ້ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເຮັດ.”
ພວກປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ເລັງເປົ້າໝາຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃສ່ ພວກທຸລະກິດທີ່ເປັນມິດຕໍ່ປັກກິ່ງ ເຊັ່ນ ທະນາຄານ ແລະ ລະບົບລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນທີ່ກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ຂອງເມືອງ ຊຶ່ງພວກປະທ້ວງ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ຍອມຈຳນົນຕໍ່ການກົດດັນຈາກຄະນະລັດຖະບານຮົງກົງ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນປັກກິ່ງ ດ້ວຍວິທີຈຳກັດການບໍລິການ ຂອງລະບົບຂົນສົ່ງສາທາລະນະທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເມືອງນີ້ກາງຕໍ່ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາຢັບຢັ້ງພວກປະທ້ວງ.
ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ພວກປະທ້ວງຍັງໄດ້ຕັ້ງສິ່ງ ກີດກັນຫົນທາງຫຼາຍສາຍ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນການທຳລາຍສິ່ງຂອງບ້ານເມືອງ ຫາກແຕ່ເປັນການປ້ອງກັນຕົວ.
ນາງ ຮີລລາຣີ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ພະຍາຍາມຕໍ່ໄປ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງພວກເຮົາເອງ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ການກີດກັ້ນຫົນທາງທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນເປັນການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະກີດກັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາມາດ ສືບຕໍ່ປົກປ້ອງພວກເຮົາເອງໄດ້. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນການກະທຳຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ບໍ່ແມ່ນທຳລາຍສິ່ງຂອງ ຫາກແຕ່ພວກເຮົາພຽງປົກປ້ອງພວກເຮົາເອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”
Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Hong Kong on Sunday marking the 20th straight weekend of demonstrations against what they see as Beijing's attempt to control the city. This latest protest was met with strong opposition by police, who used water cannon and tear gas on the demonstrators.
The protests have been constant for four months.
Police did not authorize this most recent protest, and have also outlawed face coverings at public gatherings.
The protesters' five demands include universal suffrage, an investigation of police violence, amnesties for protesters and the full, official withdrawal of the spark that lit the fires of dissent at the beginning of this year: a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would allow mainland China to try people arrested in Hong Kong.
Protesters say they're not backing down, even under police pressure.
"I don't think it is illegal," said protester Godfrey Lau, who responded to several questions from VOA.
((Question)) Are you afraid of tear gas or rubber bullets?"
((Answer)) "Of course."
((Question)): So why did you come out here?"
((Answer))"This is what I have to do."
Protesters have directed their ire at specific targets: Beijing-friendly businesses, banks and the city's expansive subway system, which protesters say has folded to pressure from the pro-Beijing Hong Kong administration by restricting services in the public-transport dependent city to try to stifle the protests.
On Sunday, protesters also set up roadblocks -- which they say is not vandalism, but self-defense.
"Actually we just keep trying to protect ourselves because all the roadblocks are trying to block the police so we can keep protection for ourselves. It's not a violent act and we're not aiming for destroying things, but we're just protecting ourselves," said Hillary, a protester.