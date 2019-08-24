ຮົງກົງປະສົບກັບການປະທ້ວງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ
ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ເດືອນທີສາມ.
ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ປະທະກັບພວກປະທ້ວງ ແລະໄດ້ໃຊ້ແກັສນໍ້າຕາຂັບໄລ່ຝຸງຊົນທີ່ໂຮມ
ຊຸມນຸມກັນ ຢູ່ນອກປ້ອມຕຳຫຼວດໃນເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ພວກປະທ້ວງຍັງໄດ້ພາກັນຕັດ “ກົກເສົາໄຟຟ້າສະຫຼາດ” ເພາະຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ຖືກໃຊ້
ໃນການສິ້ງຊອມເບິ່ງໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນ.
ລັດຖະບານຮົງກົງກ່າວວ່າ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີກົກເສົາໄຟຟ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ພຽງແຕ່ເກັບກຳ
ເອົາຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບການສັນຈອນ ດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະຄຸນນະພາບອາກາດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ຈະອັດເສັ້ນທາງໄປຫາ
ສະໜາມບິນຂອງຮົງກົງ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະລົບກວນສະໜາມບິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖ້າຫາກມີຈຳ
ນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍພາກັນອອກມາປະທ້ວງ.
ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ສະໜາມບິນຮົງກົງໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປິດລົງເວລາພວກປະທ້ວງ
ເຂົ້າຍຶດອາຄານຕ້ອນຮັບຜູ້ໂດຍສານ. ຈີນເອີ້ນການກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ເກືອບສ່ຳ
ການກະທຳຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ແລະພວກປະທ້ວງບາງຄົນ ໄດ້ຂໍຂະມາໂທດ
ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ.
ຕຳຫຼວດຮົງກົງ ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ສານສູງຂອງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງ
ຈຳກັດການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມບິນ.
“ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ເຮັດຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຫຼືຕັ້ງໃຈຂັດຂວາງ ຫຼືແຊກແຊງກັບກັນປະຕິບັດ
ງານທີ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິຂອງສະໜາມບິນ” ຈະຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກ່າວ
ຫາກະທຳຄວາມຜິດ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານຟູ ຍັດ-ຈິງ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງຕຳ
ຫຼວດໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກເກົາລູນ ຂອງຮົງກົງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດປະຈຳສະໜາມບິນຮົງກົງ ຍັງໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່າຄຳເຕືອນເຄິ່ງ
ໜ້າ ຢູ່ໃນໜັງສືພິມ ຮຽກຮ້ອງຜູ້ຄົນໃຫ້ “ຮັກຮົງກົງ” ແລະຢ່າຂັດຂວາງການປະຕິ
ບັດງານຂອງສະໜາມບິນ.
ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ພວກປະທ້ວງໃນຮົງກົງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຈັບມືກັນເປັນຕ່ອງໂສ້
ມະນຸດ ໃນການປະທ້ວງແບບສັນຕິ ເຮັດເປັນຄືກັນກັບ “ສາຍໂສ້ບອລຕິກ” ທີ່ພວກ
ປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດເມື່ອ
ສາມທົດສະວັດກ່ອນ.
Hong Kong is experiencing another Saturday of protests, as the rallies enter their third month.
Police clashed with demonstrators and used tear gas to disperse the crowd outside a police station Saturday.
Protesters also cut down a "smart lamppost" because they feared it was being used for surveillance by Chinese authorities.
Hong Kong's government said, however, that the lamppost only collected data on traffic, weather and air quality.
Protesters have called for an attempt Saturday to blockade routes to the city's airport, which could disrupt the complex if large numbers turn out.
Last week, Hong Kong's airport was forced to close when protesters occupied terminals. China called the behavior "near-terrorist acts" and some protesters later issued an apology.
Hong Kong police said Friday said the city's high court extended an order restricting protests at the airport.
"Any person who unlawfully or willfully obstructs or interferes with the normal operation of the airport" is liable to face criminal charges, said Foo Yat-ting, the senior superintendent of Hong Kong Police Force's Kowloon East Region.
Hong Kong's Airport Authority also published a half-page notice in newspapers urging people to "love Hong Kong" and not to block the airport.
On Friday, thousands of Hong Kong protesters joined hands to form human chains in a peaceful protest, recreating a "Baltic Chain" that pro-democracy demonstrators used against the Soviet Union three decades ago.