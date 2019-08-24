ຮົງ​ກົງ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມນຸມ

​ກ້າວເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເດືອນ​ທີ​ສາມ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ທະ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ແກັ​ສ​ນໍ້າ​ຕາ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ຝຸງ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ໂຮມ​

ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ກັນ ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ປ້ອມຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຕັດ “ກົກ​ເສົາ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າສະ​ຫຼ​າດ” ເພາະ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​

ໃນ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ເບິ່ງ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈີນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ​ກົກ​ເສົາ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເກັບ​ກຳ

​ເອົາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ ​ດິນ​ຟ້າອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃນວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທີ່​ຈະອັດ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຫາ

​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຂອງຮົງ​ກົງ ຊຶ່ງ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ລົບ​ກວນສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມີຈຳ​

ນວນຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ພາ​ກັນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ປິດ​ລົງເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​

ເຂົ້າ​ຍຶດ​ອາ​ຄານ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ. ຈີນ​ເອີ້ນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເກືອບ​ສ່ຳ​

ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ” ແລະ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຂະ​ມາໂທດ​

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ສານ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ

ຈຳ​ກັດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ.

“ຜູ້​ໃດກໍ​ຕາມ​ທີ່ເຮັດ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຫຼື​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈຂັດ​ຂວາງ ຫຼື​ແຊກ​ແຊງກັບ​ກັນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​

ງານ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ” ​ຈະຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກ່າວ

​ຫາ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ຟູ ຍັດ-ຈິງ ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ກຳ​ລັງຕຳ

​ຫຼວດໃນເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ເກົາ​ລູນ ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຕຳ​ຫຼວດປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນຮົງ​ກົງ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​າ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ເຄິ່ງ

​ໜ້າ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຜູ້ຄົນ​ໃຫ້ “ຮັກ​ຮົງ​ກົງ” ແລະ​ຢ່າ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງການ​ປະ​ຕິ

​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ມື​ກັນ​ເປັນຕ່ອງໂສ້

​ມະ​ນຸດ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ແບບ​ສັນ​ຕິ ເຮັດ​ເປັນ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ “ສາຍ​ໂສ້ບອ​ລ​ຕິກ” ທີ່​ພວກ

​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ໃຊ້ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ ສະ​ຫະ​ພ​າບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ​ເມື່ອ​

ສາມ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ກ່ອນ.



Hong Kong is experiencing another Saturday of protests, as the rallies enter their third month.



Police clashed with demonstrators and used tear gas to disperse the crowd outside a police station Saturday.



Protesters also cut down a "smart lamppost" because they feared it was being used for surveillance by Chinese authorities.



Hong Kong's government said, however, that the lamppost only collected data on traffic, weather and air quality.



Protesters have called for an attempt Saturday to blockade routes to the city's airport, which could disrupt the complex if large numbers turn out.



Last week, Hong Kong's airport was forced to close when protesters occupied terminals. China called the behavior "near-terrorist acts" and some protesters later issued an apology.



Hong Kong police said Friday said the city's high court extended an order restricting protests at the airport.



"Any person who unlawfully or willfully obstructs or interferes with the normal operation of the airport" is liable to face criminal charges, said Foo Yat-ting, the senior superintendent of Hong Kong Police Force's Kowloon East Region.



Hong Kong's Airport Authority also published a half-page notice in newspapers urging people to "love Hong Kong" and not to block the airport.



On Friday, thousands of Hong Kong protesters joined hands to form human chains in a peaceful protest, recreating a "Baltic Chain" that pro-democracy demonstrators used against the Soviet Union three decades ago.