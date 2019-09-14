ທ້າວ​ຈາ​ຊົວ ວອງ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນຜູ້​ນຳ​ ທີ່​ເຫັນໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ຂອງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ

​ໄຫວໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະໜູນ

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເບີ​ລິນ.

ທ້າວວອງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຕ່າງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໂຕ

​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຂໍ້​ຫາມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນກວ່າ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ການປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​

ປະ​ຊ​າ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ມື້​ທາງ​ໜ້າ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສ​ະ​ພາ ພວກ​ສະ​

ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວ ຢອກ ແລະ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ​ແມ່ນຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຟັງທ້າວວອງ ອາ​ຍຸ 22 ປີ

ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເພື່ອນ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ໃສ່​ການເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ ໃນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຂອງ​

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ແວ່​ຢູ່ ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ​ (Columbia University) ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ ແລະ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດຈະ​ໄປປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ

ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຈອຣ໌​ຈທາວ​ນ໌ (George Town University) ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ

ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ທ້າ​ວອງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຍັງຈະ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ ຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍ​ຄະ​ນະ

​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ປະ​ກ​ອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທັງສອງພັກກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​

ຈີນ​ຫຼື CECC ທີ່ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອກວດ​ສອບ​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ

ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ ໃນອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ອົງ​ການ Freedom House ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະກ່ຽວ​ກັບອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​

ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ໄດ້ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ພິ​ເສດໃນ​ການລ​າຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວວອງ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ “​ພວກນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫ​ວ​ແ​ຖ​ວ​ໜ້າ” ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານນີ້​.

Joshua Wong, one of the most visible leaders of the Hong Kong protest movement, has arrived in the United States to rally support following a whirlwind visit to Berlin.

Wong, who has been permitted to travel internationally while on bail facing charges stemming from more than three months of pro-democracy protests, will spend the next several days speaking to legislators, human rights advocates and students in New York and Washington.

College students are among the audiences Wong, 22, and fellow protest leaders are aiming to address on their U.S. tour, with a stop at New York's Columbia University on Friday and an appearance scheduled for Wednesday at Georgetown University in Washington.

Wong and other protest leaders will also testify at a hearing organized by the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), aimed at examining recent developments in Hong Kong and the future of U.S.-Hong Kong relations.

Joshua Wong, 2nd right, stands with, from left, Mark Lagon, then-president of Freedom House; Benny Tai, law professor in Hong Kong; and Martin Lee, Hong Kong Democratic Party founder, at a 2015 event in Washington. (Courtesy of Mark Lagon)

Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization that monitors the status of freedom around the world, is hosting a special briefing featuring Wong and other "front-line activists" Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.