ທ້າວຈາຊົວ ວອງ ນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ນຳ ທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ຂອງຂະບວນການເຄື່ອນ
ໄຫວໃນການປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາເຖິງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາການສະໜັບສະໜູນ
ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນເບີລິນ.
ທ້າວວອງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເດີນທາງໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຖືກປະກັນໂຕ
ໃນຫຼາຍໆຂໍ້ຫາມາເປັນເວລາດົນກວ່າສາມເດືອນແລ້ວ ໃນການປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນ
ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ທາງໜ້າ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ພວກສະ
ໜັບສະໜຸນສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະພວກນັກຮຽນຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນນິວ ຢອກ ແລະວໍຊິງຕັນ.
ພວກນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ຟັງທ້າວວອງ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ
ແລະບັນດາເພື່ອນໃນການປະທ້ວງ ແມ່ນແນໃສ່ການເຜີຍແຜ່ ໃນການເດີນທາງຂອງ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ດ້ວຍການຢຸດແວ່ຢູ່ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໂຄລອມເບຍ (Columbia University) ທີ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ໃນວັນສຸກ ແລະມີກຳນົດຈະໄປປາກົດໂຕ ໃນວັນພຸດ
ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອຣ໌ຈທາວນ໌ (George Town University) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ
ວໍຊິງຕັນ.
ທ້າວອງ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຄົນອື່ນໆຍັງຈະກ່າວ ໃນການລາຍງານ ຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍຄະນະ
ກຳມາທິການບໍລິຫານຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍສະມາຊິກທັງສອງພັກກ່ຽວກັບ
ຈີນຫຼື CECC ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອກວດສອບເບິ່ງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ
ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນ ໃນອະນາຄົດ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຮົງກົງ.
ອົງການ Freedom House ທີ່ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສະຖານະກ່ຽວກັບອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ຢູ່ໃນ
ທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບພິເສດໃນການລາຍງານຂອງທ້າວວອງ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆຂອງ “ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວແຖວໜ້າ” ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງຢ້ຽມຢາມລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານນີ້.
Joshua Wong, one of the most visible leaders of the Hong Kong protest movement, has arrived in the United States to rally support following a whirlwind visit to Berlin.
Wong, who has been permitted to travel internationally while on bail facing charges stemming from more than three months of pro-democracy protests, will spend the next several days speaking to legislators, human rights advocates and students in New York and Washington.
College students are among the audiences Wong, 22, and fellow protest leaders are aiming to address on their U.S. tour, with a stop at New York's Columbia University on Friday and an appearance scheduled for Wednesday at Georgetown University in Washington.
Wong and other protest leaders will also testify at a hearing organized by the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), aimed at examining recent developments in Hong Kong and the future of U.S.-Hong Kong relations.
Joshua Wong, 2nd right, stands with, from left, Mark Lagon, then-president of Freedom House; Benny Tai, law professor in Hong Kong; and Martin Lee, Hong Kong Democratic Party founder, at a 2015 event in Washington. (Courtesy of Mark Lagon)
Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization that monitors the status of freedom around the world, is hosting a special briefing featuring Wong and other "front-line activists" Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.