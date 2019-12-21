ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ກັກ​ເງິນ​ປະ​ມານ 9 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່​ກຸ່ມບໍ່​ຫວັງ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ ໄດ້ຫາ​ເງິນ

​ມາ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປ​ະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ສະ​ມາ​

ຊິກ​ສີ່​ຄົນຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ອັນ​ເປັນການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຖືກປະ​ນາມ​ ໂດ​ຍ​ພວກ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ຕິ

​ຕຽນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຄວາມພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ ຂະ​ບວນກ​ານ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​

ພວກປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງແລະ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາຕຳ​ຫຼວດໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາກຸ່ມພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ Spark Alliance HK ຊຶ່ງ

ຫາ​ເງິນ​ມາ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍແລະ ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ

​ຄ່າ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມຟອກເງິນ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແມ່ນເຊື່ອມ​

ໂຍງກັບ​ກຸ່ມຫາ​ເງິນ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດທີ່ “ອ້າງວ່າ​ເກັບ​ເງິນການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​

ສະ​ໜູນ​ພວກ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມ​າ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການກໍ່ຄວ​າມ

​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.”

​ຮັກ​ສາການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ ທ່ານ​ຈັນ ໄຫວ-ເກ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສືບ​

ສວນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການຕ້ານ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດຮົງ​ກົງກ່​າວ​ວ່າ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​

ສີ່​ຄົນ ອາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 17 ຫາ 50 ປີ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຟອ​ກ​ເງິນ ແລ​ະ​ໄດ້ກັກເງິນ​ປະ​ມານ 9 ລ້ານ

​ໂດ​ລ​າ ຢູ່ໃນ​ກອງ​ທຶນ ແລະ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ​ຈັນກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເງິນ 10 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ໃນ​ຫົກ

​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ ການ​ໂອນ​ເງິນ ທີ່​ໜ້າ “ສົງ​ໄສ” ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບໍ​ລິ

​ສັດ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ “ເງິນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ

​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໄວ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພສ່ວນ​ໂຕ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້ທຳ​ການ​ຈັບກຸມໂດຍ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ຟ​ອກ​ເງິນ ທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຍັງກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍຶດ​ເງິນ​ສົດ 16,675 ໂດ​ລາ ແລະ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ໃບ​ຄູ​ປອງ

ຮັບເງິນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໄປ​ຈ່າຍ​ຕະ​ຫຼ​າດ​ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 21,165 ໂດ​ລາ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ວ່າ ​ທຶນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້ຖືກ

ໃຊ້ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ລາງວັນຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ແລະ ​ພາ​ກັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ການ

​ກໍ່ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ.”

ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ ກຸ່ມພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ Spark Alliance ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ປະ​ນາມ

​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ພາດເພື່ອທຳ​ລາຍ​ຊື່

​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

Hong Kong police have frozen about $9 million held by a non-profit group that raises money to help pro-democracy protesters, and they have arrested its four members — a move decried by critics as an attempt to clamp down on the city's protest movement and to smear its reputation.



Police on Thursday accused Spark Alliance HK, which raises money to support protesters who incur legal and medical bills, of being a money laundering syndicate. Authorities say the group is linked to a crowd-funding online platform that "claims to collect donations to support people arrested in recent protests and violent activities."



Acting Senior Superintendent Chan Wai-kei, a financial investigator of Hong Kong's Narcotics Bureau, said police have arrested four people between the ages of 17 and 50 for alleged money laundering offenses and have frozen roughly $9 million in funds and insurance products.



Chan said the online platform has raised $10 million in the past six months, but police had found "suspicious" financial transactions in a shell company linked to the group. He said they also discovered "a large amount of money" had been invested in personal insurance products. He said police made the arrests as these were hallmarks of money-laundering activities.



Police also said they confiscated $16,675) in cash and found receipts for supermarket coupons worth $21,165.



"We do not rule out the possibility that the fund was used as a reward to encourage teenagers to come out and join in the civil unrest," he said.



In response, Spark Alliance issued a statement condemning the police, saying authorities were making false allegations to smear its reputation.