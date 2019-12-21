ຕຳຫຼວດຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກັກເງິນປະມານ 9 ລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ກຸ່ມບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ ໄດ້ຫາເງິນ
ມາເພື່ອຊ່ວຍພວກປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈັບສະມາ
ຊິກສີ່ຄົນຂອງກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ອັນເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກປະນາມ ໂດຍພວກຕຳນິຕິ
ຕຽນວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຫາທາງຄວບຄຸມ ຂະບວນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງ
ພວກປະທ້ວງໃນຮົງກົງແລະເພື່ອທຳລາຍຊື່ສຽງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ກ່າວຫາກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດ Spark Alliance HK ຊຶ່ງ
ຫາເງິນມາສະໜັບສະໜູນພວກປະທ້ວງ ສຳລັບໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນດ້ານກົດໝາຍແລະ ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ
ຄ່າປິ່ນປົວນັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນກຸ່ມຟອກເງິນ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເຊື່ອມ
ໂຍງກັບກຸ່ມຫາເງິນທາງອິນເຕີແນັດທີ່ “ອ້າງວ່າເກັບເງິນການບໍລິຈາກເພື່ອສະໜັບ
ສະໜູນພວກ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບໃນການປະທ້ວງຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ແລະກິດຈະການກໍ່ຄວາມ
ຮຸນແຮງ.”
ຮັກສາການຊົ່ວຄາວຜູ້ບັນຊາການອະວຸໂສ ທ່ານຈັນ ໄຫວ-ເກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບ
ສວນດ້ານການເງິນ ຂອງຫ້ອງການຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດຮົງກົງກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ
ສີ່ຄົນ ອາຍຸລະຫວ່າງ 17 ຫາ 50 ປີ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາຟອກເງິນ ແລະໄດ້ກັກເງິນປະມານ 9 ລ້ານ
ໂດລາ ຢູ່ໃນກອງທຶນ ແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນປະກັນໄພຕ່າງໆ.
ທ່ານຈັນກ່າວວ່າ ການບໍລິຈາກທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເງິນ 10 ລ້ານໂດລາໃນຫົກ
ເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແຕ່ວ່າຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ ການໂອນເງິນ ທີ່ໜ້າ “ສົງໄສ” ໃຫ້ແກ່ບໍລິ
ສັດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ “ເງິນຈຳນວນ
ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ” ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງທຶນໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນຜະລິດຕະພັນການປະກັນໄພສ່ວນໂຕ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ
ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ທຳການຈັບກຸມໂດຍຖືວ່າເປັນກິດຈະການຟອກເງິນ ທີ່ສຳຄັນ.
ຕຳຫຼວດຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍຶດເງິນສົດ 16,675 ໂດລາ ແລະພົບເຫັນໃບຄູປອງ
ຮັບເງິນສຳລັບໄປຈ່າຍຕະຫຼາດໃນມູນຄ່າ 21,165 ໂດລາ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ວ່າ ທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກ
ໃຊ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລາງວັນຊຸກຍູ້ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມໃຫ້ອອກມາແລະ ພາກັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນ ການ
ກໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ.”
ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດ Spark Alliance ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການປະນາມ
ຕຳຫຼວດ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າໄດ້ທຳການກ່າວຫາທີ່ຜິດພາດເພື່ອທຳລາຍຊື່
ສຽງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
Hong Kong police have frozen about $9 million held by a non-profit group that raises money to help pro-democracy protesters, and they have arrested its four members — a move decried by critics as an attempt to clamp down on the city's protest movement and to smear its reputation.
Police on Thursday accused Spark Alliance HK, which raises money to support protesters who incur legal and medical bills, of being a money laundering syndicate. Authorities say the group is linked to a crowd-funding online platform that "claims to collect donations to support people arrested in recent protests and violent activities."
Acting Senior Superintendent Chan Wai-kei, a financial investigator of Hong Kong's Narcotics Bureau, said police have arrested four people between the ages of 17 and 50 for alleged money laundering offenses and have frozen roughly $9 million in funds and insurance products.
Chan said the online platform has raised $10 million in the past six months, but police had found "suspicious" financial transactions in a shell company linked to the group. He said they also discovered "a large amount of money" had been invested in personal insurance products. He said police made the arrests as these were hallmarks of money-laundering activities.
Police also said they confiscated $16,675) in cash and found receipts for supermarket coupons worth $21,165.
"We do not rule out the possibility that the fund was used as a reward to encourage teenagers to come out and join in the civil unrest," he said.
In response, Spark Alliance issued a statement condemning the police, saying authorities were making false allegations to smear its reputation.