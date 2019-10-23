ສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຖອນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ມັກຈະມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເປັນເວລາເກືອບ 5 ເດືອນ.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ່ມເດີນຂະບວນຜ່ານຖະໜົນຕ່າງໆ ຂອງສູນກາງດ້ານການເງິນຢ້ອນກັບໄປເດືອນມິຖຸນາແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອຄັດຄ້ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ, ເຊິ່ງຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເປັນອາຊະຍາກອນ ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່, ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າ ມັນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນເສລີພາບທີ່ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຮັບນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ມອບສົ່ງດິນແດນດັ່ງກ່າວໃນປີ 1997.
ການນຳສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນຄະດີຂອງທ້າວ ແຈນ ຕົງ-ໄກ, ຜູ້ຊາຍຊາວ ຮົງກົງ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການຕົວໃນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ສຳລັບການຄາດຕະກຳແຟນຂອງລາວ. ທ້າວ ແຈນ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວອອກຈາກຄຸກໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກຖອນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ, ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກຂັງຄຸກສຳລັບການຟອກເງິນ. ໂດຍ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ສະເໜີທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຜູ້ແທນຄົນນຶ່ງໄປຈັບທ້າວ ແຈນ ແລະ ເອົາລາວກັບຄືນໄປເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ການຖອນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຕ່າງແດນນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນລວມຢູ່ໃນການຮຽກຮ້ອງຫ້າຢ່າງ ທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນຈາກການປະທ້ວງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບຮຽກຮ້ອງເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງສົມບູນຂອງ ຮົງກົງ. ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳການສືບສວນຢ່າງອິດສະຫຼະ ສຳລັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເກີນຂອບເຂດໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ, ໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດຢ່າງສົມບູນຕໍ່ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທຸກຄົນທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ແລະ ການລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແລມ.
Hong Kong's legislature has officially withdrawn a controversial extradition bill that sparked nearly five months of massive and often violent pro-democracy protests.
Demonstrators began marching through the streets of the financial hub back in June against the bill, which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, claiming it was a further attempt by Beijing to erode the freedoms Hong Kong has enjoyed since Britain handed over the territory in 1997.
The bill's introduction was sparked by the case of Chan Tong-kai, a Hong Kong man wanted in Taiwan for murdering his girlfriend.Chan was released from prison Wednesday, hours before the bill was officially withdrawn, after serving a sentence for money laundering.Taiwan has offered to send a delegation to arrest Chan and take him back to the self-ruled island, but Hong Kong has rejected the offer.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times is reporting that China is drawing up a plan to replace embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with an interim leader by next March.
The withdrawal of the extradition bill, was among the five demands that have emerged from the protests, which have evolved into a greater movement for full democracy for Hong Kong.The protesters are also calling for an independent inquiry into possible use of excessive force by police, complete amnesty for all activists arrested, and Lam's resignation.