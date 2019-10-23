ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ເຊິ່​ງ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ມັກ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເກືອບ 5 ເດືອນ​.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຜ່ານ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ຂອງ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຢ້ອນ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກອນ ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່, ໂດຍ​ອ້າງວ່າ ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ທີ່​ຈະຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ທີ່ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ມອບ​ສົ່ງ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ປີ 1997.

ການ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ແຈນ ຕົງ-ໄກ, ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຊາວ ຮົງ​ກົງ ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຕົວ​ໃນ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ແຟນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ທ້າວ ແຈນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຄຸກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້, ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຖອນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຟອກ​ເງິນ. ​ໂດຍ​ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄປ​ຈັບ​ທ້າວ ແຈນ ແລະ ເອົາ​ລາວ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ເກາະ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ການ​ຖອນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຕ່າງ​ແດນ​ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນ​ລວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຫ້າ​ຢ່າງ ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ຂຶ້ນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງເພື່ອປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຢ່າງ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ. ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ອິດ​ສະຫຼະ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເກີນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ໂດຍ​ຕຳຫຼວດ, ໃຫ້​ອະ​ໄພ​ຍະ​ໂທດຢ່າງ​ສົມ​ບູນຕໍ່​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ແລະ ການ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ.

Hong Kong's legislature has officially withdrawn a controversial extradition bill that sparked nearly five months of massive and often violent pro-democracy protests.



Demonstrators began marching through the streets of the financial hub back in June against the bill, which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, claiming it was a further attempt by Beijing to erode the freedoms Hong Kong has enjoyed since Britain handed over the territory in 1997.



The bill's introduction was sparked by the case of Chan Tong-kai, a Hong Kong man wanted in Taiwan for murdering his girlfriend.Chan was released from prison Wednesday, hours before the bill was officially withdrawn, after serving a sentence for money laundering.Taiwan has offered to send a delegation to arrest Chan and take him back to the self-ruled island, but Hong Kong has rejected the offer.



Meanwhile, the Financial Times is reporting that China is drawing up a plan to replace embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with an interim leader by next March.



The withdrawal of the extradition bill, was among the five demands that have emerged from the protests, which have evolved into a greater movement for full democracy for Hong Kong.The protesters are also calling for an independent inquiry into possible use of excessive force by police, complete amnesty for all activists arrested, and Lam's resignation.