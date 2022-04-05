ຫົວ​ໜ້າຝ່າຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ນາງແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ (Carrie Lam) ໄດ້ປະກາດ

ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະ​ບໍ່ສະ​ໝັກ​ເຂົ້າ​ ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງອີກ​ເປັນ

​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ​ສອງ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຫ້າ​ປີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ ສົບ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​.

ທ່ານ​ນາງແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຮົງກົງ ໃນປີ 2017 ຫລັງ ຈາກຮັບໃຊ້ລັດ

ຖະບານມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດດ. ການກຳໜ້າ ທີ່ຜູ້ນຳຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍ

ໃຕ້​ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມທັບມ້າງ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ທີ່ບໍ່

ເຫັນດີ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ຄື້ນຟ​ອງການລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ໂຄ​ວິດ-19.

ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາ

ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແລະເຫດຜົນຂອງທ່ານ ນາງ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ

ເນັ້ນໜັກຢາກຢູ່ກັບຄອບຄົວ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໝົດ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງຫ້າປີຂອງຂ້າພະ

ເຈົ້າໃນນາມຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃນວັນທີ 30 ເດືອນມິຖຸນາປີນີ້ ແລະຍັງຈະຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການຮັບ

ໃຊ້ສາທາລະນະ ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 42 ປີ ຂອງຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານນາງແລມ ອາຍຸ 64 ປີ ໄດ້ກໍ່​ໃຫ້ເກີດບັນຫານອງ​ນັນໃນປີ 2019 ເວລາທ່ານນາງ

ໄດ້ສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ໃຫ້ສົ່ງຄົນທີ່ປະເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຫາອາ​ຍາຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ໄປແຜ່ນດິນ

ໃຫຍ່ຈີນ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນຄະດີ. ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດເລື້ອງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນຮົງ​ກົງ

ໂດຍ​ພາໃຫ້ເກີດການເດີນ ຂະ​ບວນປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງກວ້າ​ງ​

ຂວາງ ເປັນ ເວລາຫລາຍເດືອນ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ຊຶ່ງບາງຄັ້ງໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມ

ນແຮງ.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Monday that she would not run for a second term in office after a turbulent five years at the helm.

Lam became chief executive in 2017 after serving as a government bureaucrat for decades. The Hong Kong leader’s tenure has been overshadowed by political unrest, a crackdown on dissent and the city’s recent struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told reporters in Hong Kong on Monday that Beijing had accepted her decision and that her reasons were that she wanted to focus on being with her family.

“I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on the 30th of June this year, and I will also call an end to my 42 years of public service,” she said.

Pro-democracy backlash

Lam, 64, sparked controversy in 2019 when she proposed a bill that would see people who face criminal charges in Hong Kong extradited to mainland China for trial. The bill caused a huge backlash in the city, triggering months of widespread pro-democracy street demonstrations, which sometimes turned violent.