ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ​ຢູ່

​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ໂດຍ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ

​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ ອັງ​ກິດ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ເພື່ອ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ການ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ​ໃນ​ປີ 1967. ນັກ​

ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ບຣາຍ​ອັນ ແພດ​ເດັນ ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ໜ້າ​

ກາກ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບສະ​ໜຸນ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ມາ

​ຊິກ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​

ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ

ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຄື​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ. ພຸດ​ທະ​

ສອນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ເກາະ ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ

​ວ່າ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ໜ້າ​ກາກ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລ້ວນີ້

ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ເຈ​ຕະ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ ຫຼື ຜູ້​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ສວຍ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​

ແຮງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນຫຼາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ

​ແຮງ ແລະ ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ສູ່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ເຮົາ ໃຫ້​ໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້.”

​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ໄດ້ຖືກຄອບ​ງຳ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່

​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ກົນ​ລະ​ຍຸດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່

​ສູ້​ກັບ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ

​ຕົນ​ເອງ ແລະ ສິດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຈຳ​ກັດສຸກ​ເສີນ​ ນັ້ນວ່າ

ແມ່ນຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອ​ລິ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ຄວາດ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເວົ້າ​ ແມ່ນການແກ້​ໄຂ​ການ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ, ການ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ. ສະ​

ນັ້ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ຊີ​ວິດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​

ຊາ​ຊົນ ແລະ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ປາກ​ເວົ້າ ແລະ ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​

ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ຮົງ​ກົງ.”

ໃນ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ

ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ເພື່ອ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ​ໃນ​ລະ​

ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ຕອນ​ກິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ທ່ຽງ.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ. ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ

​ໂຕ້​ກັບ​ນັ້ນ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ທໍ່​ສີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງ, ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ ຍິງ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ຢາງ​ໃສ່​

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ, ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ອາ​ຍຸ

18 ດ້ວຍ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ, ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ

​ການ​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ຈີນ.

ຜູ້​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ໜ້າ​ກາກ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍັບ​ຢັ້ງ

​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.

ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ໄດ້ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຈາກ​

ຜູ້​ຈ້າງງານ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ໂຕ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດ ຮົງ​ກົງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ລັດ​ວິ​ສະ​ຫະ​ກິດ ຈີນ ໃນ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ ອາດ​ຢາກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ຫງົບ. ແຕ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​

ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ຖືກ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຄືນ ຫຼື ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ໂດຍ​ນັກ​ລົງ​ທຶນ ຈີນ ທີ່​ຢູ່​

ເບື້ອງ​ຫ​ລັງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດ ຮົງ​ກົງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​

ໄຕ​ຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ເສື່ອມ​ເສຍ.

ທ່ານ ເດັນ​ນິ​ສ ຄວັອກ, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຍັດ ຮົງ​ກົງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່

​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ ແລະ ສິດ​ທິ​

ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ຮົງ​ກົງ, ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຂອງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການກ​ວດ​

ສອ​ບ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເລີຍ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຮົງ​ກົງ

ອາດ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ.

The Hong Kong government on Friday banned people from wearing masks at public protests by invoking a British colonial eraEmergency Regulations Ordinance that was last used to quell riots in 1967. VOA's Brian Padden reports the controversial anti-mask law is strongly supported by pro-Beijing elements in the legislature that view the increasingly violent democracy protests as a threat to law and order, while opponents see the measure as a way to deter peaceful dissent.



Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Friday the new anti-mask law that will take effect on Saturday is intended to target rioters or those that resort to violence."



"It is essential for us to stop violence and restore calmness in society as soon as possible,"



For the last four months the city has been engulfed in unrest as democracy advocates engaged in increasingly confrontational tactics to fight against what they see as China's efforts to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy and civil liberties.



Hong Kong governmentsupporters defend the restrictive emergency measure as a need to protect public safety.



"What we are talking about is pinpointing a riot, an illegal assembly. So what we think that is the law will not affect the daily lives of people, and will not affect the freedom of speech and freedom of demonstration by Hong Kong citizens."



In central Hong Kong on Friday thousands ofpro-democracy demonstrators responded in defiance of the new law by wearing masks during a lunchtime rally.



Some protesters have attacked police and destroyed property. Police in turn, have used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets against the demonstrators.



This week, for the first time, a police officer shot an 18 year old student using lethal ammunition, during a massive protest on China's Communist Party anniversary.



Opponents of the anti-mask lawsay the measure will not deter radical elements in the democracy movement.



Instead they say, the anti-mask law is meant to expose peaceful protesters to intimidation and repercussions from China affiliated employers.



"People like working in the Chinese state enterprise company in Hong Kong may want to protest peacefully. But they have a good reason that they don't want to be retaliated or single out by the Chinese investor behind the company,"



Hong Kong legislators who have not been allowed to vote on the measure say this use of emergency powers erodes Hong Kong's democracy.



"This is a further draconian step, an attempt to restrict the freedoms and rights of the Hong Kong people, to damage to the rule of law, and there'll be no legislative scrutiny at all. So I think that this is a dangerous step."



Lam also said if the unrest continues the Hong Kong government could consider further emergency measures.