ລັດຖະບານ ຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ຫ້າມປະຊາຊົນຈາກການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຢູ່
ການປະທ້ວງສາທາລະນະ ໂດຍການນຳໃຊ້ກົດລະບຽບສຸກເສີນສະໄໝເປັນຫົວເມືອງ
ຂຶ້ນຂອງ ອັງກິດ ທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍເພື່ອປາບປາມການຈະລາຈົນໃນປີ 1967. ນັກ
ຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ບຣາຍອັນ ແພດເດັນ ລາຍງານວ່າ ກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໃຊ້ໜ້າ
ກາກທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍສະມາ
ຊິກໃນສະພາທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ເຫັນວ່າການປະທ້ວງປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ຮຸນ
ແຮງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ກົດລະບຽບ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ຄັດຄ້ານເຫັນວ່າ
ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວຄືວິທີທີ່ຈະຂັດຂວາງການຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານທີ່ສະຫງົບ. ພຸດທະ
ສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງເກາະ ຮົງກົງ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ
ວ່າ ກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໃຊ້ໜ້າກາກ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້
ແມ່ນມີເຈຕະນາທີ່ຈະແນເປົ້າໃສ່ຜູ້ກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນ ຫຼື ຜູ້ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມສວຍໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນ
ແຮງ.
ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍສຳລັບພວກເຮົາທີ່ຈະຢຸດຄວາມຮຸນ
ແຮງ ແລະ ນຳເອົາຄວາມສະຫງົບກັບຄືນມາສູ່ສັງຄົມເຮົາ ໃຫ້ໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້.”
ໃນໄລຍະສີ່ເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຮົງກົງໄດ້ຖືກຄອບງຳໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ກົນລະຍຸດ ໃນການປະທະກັນ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເພື່ອຕໍ່
ສູ້ກັບສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ຈີນ ທີ່ຈະຈຳກັດການປົກຄອງ
ຕົນເອງ ແລະ ສິດເສລີພາບຂອງ ຮົງກົງ.
ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນມາດຕະການຈຳກັດສຸກເສີນ ນັ້ນວ່າ
ແມ່ນຄວາມຈຳເປັນເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງສາທາລະນະ.
ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ຄວາດ ສະມາຊິກສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່
ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເວົ້າ ແມ່ນການແກ້ໄຂການຈະລາຈົນ, ການຊຸມນຸມທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ສະ
ນັ້ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າແມ່ນກົດໝາຍ ຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຊີວິດປະຈຳວັນຂອງປະ
ຊາຊົນ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າ ແລະ ເສລີພາບໃນການ
ປະທ້ວງໂດຍປະຊາຊົນ ຮົງກົງ.”
ໃນຕົວເມືອງ ຮົງກົງ ເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ
ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ເພື່ອຄັດຄ້ານກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ ດ້ວຍການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກໃນລະ
ຫວ່າງການຊຸມນຸມຕອນກິນເຂົ້າທ່ຽງ.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງບາງຄົນໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍຊັບສິນສິ່ງຂອງ. ໃນການຕອບ
ໂຕ້ກັບນັ້ນຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ໃຊ້ທໍ່ສີດນ້ຳຂະໜາດແຮງ, ແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະ ຍິງລູກປືນຢາງໃສ່
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ.
ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ, ທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງນັກສຶກສາອາຍຸ
18 ດ້ວຍລູກປືນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ, ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໃນວັນຄົບຮອບ
ການກໍ່ຕັ້ງພັກຄອມມູນິສ ຈີນ.
ຜູ້ຄັດຄ້ານກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໃຊ້ໜ້າກາກເວົ້າວ່າ ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວຈະບໍ່ຍັບຢັ້ງ
ສະມາຊິກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໃນຂະບວນການປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.
ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຈະ
ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ສະຫງົບໄດ້ປະສົບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຕາມມາຈາກ
ຜູ້ຈ້າງງານທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບ ຈີນ.
ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ໂຕ, ສະມາຊິກສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ ຮົງກົງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເຮັດວຽກກັບ
ບໍລິສັດລັດວິສະຫະກິດ ຈີນ ໃນ ຮົງກົງ ອາດຢາກປະທ້ວງຢ່າງສະຫງົບ. ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ
ເຫດຜົນທີ່ດີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກຖືກແກ້ແຄ້ນຄືນ ຫຼື ປະຕິເສດໂດຍນັກລົງທຶນ ຈີນ ທີ່ຢູ່
ເບື້ອງຫລັງບໍລິສັດ.”
ສະມາຊິກສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ ຮົງກົງ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ການໃຊ້ອຳນາດສຸກເສີນທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາທິປະ
ໄຕຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ເສື່ອມເສຍ.
ທ່ານ ເດັນນິສ ຄວັອກ, ສະມາຊິກສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ ຮົງກົງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນບາດກ້າວທີ່
ເຂັ້ມງວດໃນອະນາຄົດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຍັບຢັ້ງເສລີພາບ ແລະ ສິດທິ
ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຮົງກົງ, ເພື່ອທຳລາຍລະບຽບຂອງກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການກວດ
ສອບທາງກົດໝາຍເລີຍ. ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນບາດກ້າວທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ.”
ທ່ານນາງ ແລມ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຍັງດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ລັດຖະບານ ຮົງກົງ
ອາດພິຈາລະນາມາດຕະການສຸກເສີນຕື່ມອີກ.
The Hong Kong government on Friday banned people from wearing masks at public protests by invoking a British colonial eraEmergency Regulations Ordinance that was last used to quell riots in 1967. VOA's Brian Padden reports the controversial anti-mask law is strongly supported by pro-Beijing elements in the legislature that view the increasingly violent democracy protests as a threat to law and order, while opponents see the measure as a way to deter peaceful dissent.
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Friday the new anti-mask law that will take effect on Saturday is intended to target rioters or those that resort to violence."
"It is essential for us to stop violence and restore calmness in society as soon as possible,"
For the last four months the city has been engulfed in unrest as democracy advocates engaged in increasingly confrontational tactics to fight against what they see as China's efforts to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy and civil liberties.
Hong Kong governmentsupporters defend the restrictive emergency measure as a need to protect public safety.
"What we are talking about is pinpointing a riot, an illegal assembly. So what we think that is the law will not affect the daily lives of people, and will not affect the freedom of speech and freedom of demonstration by Hong Kong citizens."
In central Hong Kong on Friday thousands ofpro-democracy demonstrators responded in defiance of the new law by wearing masks during a lunchtime rally.
Some protesters have attacked police and destroyed property. Police in turn, have used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets against the demonstrators.
This week, for the first time, a police officer shot an 18 year old student using lethal ammunition, during a massive protest on China's Communist Party anniversary.
Opponents of the anti-mask lawsay the measure will not deter radical elements in the democracy movement.
Instead they say, the anti-mask law is meant to expose peaceful protesters to intimidation and repercussions from China affiliated employers.
"People like working in the Chinese state enterprise company in Hong Kong may want to protest peacefully. But they have a good reason that they don't want to be retaliated or single out by the Chinese investor behind the company,"
Hong Kong legislators who have not been allowed to vote on the measure say this use of emergency powers erodes Hong Kong's democracy.
"This is a further draconian step, an attempt to restrict the freedoms and rights of the Hong Kong people, to damage to the rule of law, and there'll be no legislative scrutiny at all. So I think that this is a dangerous step."
Lam also said if the unrest continues the Hong Kong government could consider further emergency measures.
