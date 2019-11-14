ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍມີມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລນຶ່ງແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ປີດໄວ້ຈົນໝົດປີນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ມີການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານນັບມື້ ນັບເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວໄປເປັນ 4 ມື້ລຽນກັນແລ້ວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈີນ ແລະວິທະຍາເຂດຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນທີ່ໝັ້ນຂອງການສູ້ລົບໂດຍທີ່ພວກນັກສຶກສາປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ພາກັນຕັ້ງສິ່ງກີດຂວາງມາກັນໄວ້ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຕຳຫລວດທີ່ພະຍາຍາມບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດດິນຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າໄປໄດ້ໃນອາທິດນີ້. ຕຳຫລວດໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະລູກປືນຢາງໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ໂດຍການແກວ່ງກ້ອນດິນຈີ່ ແລະລະເບີດນ້ຳມັນໃສ່ຄືນ. ພວກນັກສຶກສາໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຊັບພະວິຊາ ໄດ້ກະທັ້ງໃຊ້ລູກສອນຍິງໃສ່ຕຳຫລວດອີກດ້ວຍ.
ຫ້ອງການດ້ານການສຶກສາຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ແລະມັດທະຍົມປາຍທັງຫລາຍຈະຖືກປິດໄວ້ຈົນໝົດອາ ທິດນີ້.
ການດຳລົງຊີວິດປະຈຳວັນຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງເກືອບວ່າ ໂດ້ຖືກຢຸດສະງັກໄວ້ໝົດ ຍ້ອນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ມີການກໍ່ຄວາຮຸນແຮງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊ່ວງວັນທ້າຍອາທິດຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ນັບແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ 5 ເດືອນກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.
ສິ່ງກີດຂວາງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ເອົາມາຕັນທາງ ແລະຮ່ອມລົງໄປຫາລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນໂດຍພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການສັນຈອນໄປມາຕາມທ້ອງຖະໜົນມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ແລະສະຖານີລົດໄຟຫລາຍສິບແຫ່ງປິດລົງ.
ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງຮົງກົງທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເດີນທາງໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນຟ້າວໄປວຽກໄປການເກີດຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍສັບສົນນັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ “ເຫັນແກ່ຕົວທີ່ສຸດ” ເລີຍ.
ການປະທ້ວງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນການນຳສະເໜີຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສົ່ງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຄະດີອາຍາ ໄປໃຫ້ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອດຳເນີນຄະດີ ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາການປະທ້ວງກັບໄດ້ກັບກາຍເປັນການຮຽກຮ້ອງເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນສຳລັບຮົງກົງ. ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ.
ທ່ານນາງແລມ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍວ່າ ມັນເປັນ “ຄວາມປາດຖະນາທີ່ຂາດເຫດຜົນ” ທີ່ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຮົງກົງຈະຍິນຍອມຕໍ່ “ອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຂໍ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງທາງການເມືອງ” ຂອງພວກປະທ້ວງນັ້ນ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະບັນເທົາຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນີ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
t least one university in Hong Kong is shutting its doors for the remainder of the year in the face of escalating anti-government violence that stretched into a fourth consecutive workday Thursday.
The Chinese University and other college campuses throughout Hong Kong have been turned into fortresses, with student protesters erecting barricades to keep out police who have attempted to raid the campuses this week. Police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters, who have responded by throwing bricks and gasoline bombs. Students at Polytechnic University even resorted to shooting arrows at police.
The city's Education Bureau announced Thursday that all elementary and high schools will be closed for the remainder of the week.
Everyday life in Hong Kong has nearly ground to halt due to violent protests have largely occurred on weekends since they began more than five months ago.
Barricades erected on roads and subway tracks by the protesters have snarled road traffic and closed dozens of rail stations.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has described the protesters who have disrupted the rush hour commute as "extremely selfish."
The protests were initially sparked by a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial, but have since evolved into demands for full democracy for Hong Kong. More than 3,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations erupted
Lam denounced the violence Monday, telling protesters it is "wishful thinking" that the Hong Kong government will give into protesters "so-called political demands" in order to quell the violence.