ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ມີ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ນຶ່ງ​ແຫ່ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ​ໄດ້​ປີດ​ໄວ້​ຈົນ​ໝົ​ດ​ປີນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ນັບ​ມື້ ນັບ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ໄປ​ເປັນ 4 ມື້​ລຽນ​ກັນແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້.

ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຈີນ ແລະວິ​ທະ​ຍາເຂດ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບໂດຍ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາປະ​ທ້ວງ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຕັ້ງ​ສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງມາ​ກັນ​ໄວ້ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດດິນ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ນັ້ນ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້. ຕຳ​ຫລວດໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ຢາງ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ໂດຍ​ການ​ແກວ່ງ​ກ້ອນ​ດິນ​ຈີ່ ແລະ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃສ່ຄືນ. ພວ​ກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ວິ​ຊາ ໄດ້​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ສອນ​ຍິງໃສ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ປະ​ຖົມ ແລະ​ມັດ​ທະ​ຍົມປາຍ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍຈະ​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ໄວ້​ຈົນ​ໝົດ​ອາ ທິດນີ້.

ການ​ດຳ​ລົງຊີ​ວິດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າ ໂດ້​ຖືກ​ຢຸດ​ສະ​ງັກ​ໄວ້ໝົດ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການກໍ່​ຄວາ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນຊ່ວງ​ວັນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ 5 ເດືອນ​ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.



​ສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ເອົາມາ​ຕັນ​ທາງ ແລະ​ຮ່ອມ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນໂດຍ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ​ໄປ​ມາ​ຕາມ​ທ້ອງ​ຖະ​ໜົນມີ​ຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ແຫ່ງ​ປິດ​ລົງ.

ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຟ້າວ​ໄປ​ວຽກ​ໄປ​ການ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ສັບ​ສົນນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຄົນທີ່ “ເຫັນ​ແກ່​ຕົວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ” ເລີຍ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງໃນ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນ​ການ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສຄະ​ດີ​ອາ​ຍາ ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເ​ນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ຫາກແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ນັ້ນ​ມາ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງກັບໄດ້​ກັບ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຢ່າງ​ຄົບ​ຖ້ວນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຮົງ​ກົງ. ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ມີ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແລມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ “ຄວາມ​ປາດ​ຖະ​ນາ​ທີ່​ຂາດ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ” ທີ່​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮົງ​ກົງຈະ​ຍິນຍອມ​ຕໍ່ “ອັນ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ຂໍ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ” ຂອງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ນີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

t least one university in Hong Kong is shutting its doors for the remainder of the year in the face of escalating anti-government violence that stretched into a fourth consecutive workday Thursday.



The Chinese University and other college campuses throughout Hong Kong have been turned into fortresses, with student protesters erecting barricades to keep out police who have attempted to raid the campuses this week. Police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters, who have responded by throwing bricks and gasoline bombs. Students at Polytechnic University even resorted to shooting arrows at police.



The city's Education Bureau announced Thursday that all elementary and high schools will be closed for the remainder of the week.



Everyday life in Hong Kong has nearly ground to halt due to violent protests have largely occurred on weekends since they began more than five months ago.



Barricades erected on roads and subway tracks by the protesters have snarled road traffic and closed dozens of rail stations.



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has described the protesters who have disrupted the rush hour commute as "extremely selfish."



The protests were initially sparked by a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial, but have since evolved into demands for full democracy for Hong Kong. More than 3,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations erupted



Lam denounced the violence Monday, telling protesters it is "wishful thinking" that the Hong Kong government will give into protesters "so-called political demands" in order to quell the violence.