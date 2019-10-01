ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ບໍ່
ແມ່ນແນວທີ່ເພິ່ນອາດຫວັງຢາກເຮັດ. ຕອນນີ້ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີສີ່
ພຽງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງການສອບຖາມເພື່ອຟ້ອງ ຮ້ອງ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຂະ
ບວນການຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາສາມາດປົດປະທານາທິບໍ
ດີອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໄດ້. ປະຫວັດສາດໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທາງການ
ເມືອງແມ່ນຊັບຊ້ອນ ແລະ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ຜົນທີ່ອອກມາໃນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ຜົນຂ້າງຄຽງ
ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຍາກທີ່ຈະຄາດເດົາໄດ້. ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ວີໂອເອ ຈິມ ມາໂລນ
ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ
ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອຮັກສາຕຳແໜ່ງ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ຄືເກົ່າ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ຄົນພວກນີ້ກຳລັງເຮັດ, ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ,
ກຳລັງເຮັດຕໍ່ປະເທດນີ້ແມ່ນໜ້າອັບອາຍຂາຍໜ້າ ແລະ ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດ.
ມັນຄວນມີວິທີຢຸດມັນ. ບາງເທື່ອເຮັດຕາມກົດໝາຍຜ່ານສານ.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການກ່າວຫາຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ວ່າທ່ານລະເມີດອຳນາດ
ຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ດ້ວຍການພະຍາຍາມຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກ ຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອຫາ
ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເສຍຫາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນຶ່ງໃນຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງທ່ານຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງຄຳກ່າວຫາຂອງຜູ້ແຈ້ງການກະທຳຜິດ ທີ່ລາຍງານວ່າທ່ານ
ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທຳນຽບຂາວ
ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມປົກປິດມັນໄວ້.
ທ່ານ ອາດຳ ຊິຟ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ຖ້າເປັນ
ຄືທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາ, ແລະ ຖ້າເປັນຄືທີ່ບັນທຶກນີ້ໄດ້ລະບຸໄວ້ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີແທນທີ່
ຈະປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານຢ່າງໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືກນັ້ນ, ຊ້ຳພັດໄດ້ໃຊ້ຕຳແໜ່ງ
ດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນເຄື່ອງມືເພື່ອຊອກຫາຄວາມບໍ່ດີ, ໃຫ້ປະເທດອື່ນສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ດີໃສ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງ
ຂອງທ່ານ. ມັນຍາກທີ່ຈະຈິນຕະນາການເຖິງການລະເມີດທີ່ສຳຄັນກວ່ານີ້ຂອງລັດຖະ
ບານນັ້ນ.”
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່, ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໜູນຫຼັງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ລວມທັງສະມາຊິກ
ສະພາສູງທ່ານ ລິນຊີ ແກຣມ.
ທ່ານ ລິນຊີ ແກຣມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຈະພິຈາລະນາວ່າມັນເປັນ
ການເຮັດເກີນຂອບເຂດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າປະຊາຊົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນພຽງການແກ້
ແຄ້ນ.”
ຜົນກະທົບດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາ
ສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຍາກທີ່ຈະເດົາອອກ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນຝ່າຍຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີບາງຄົນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານ ວິລລຽມ ຮາວໂວ.
ທ່ານ ວິລລຽມ ຮາວໂວ (Willam Howell) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອີລີນອຍ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ແລ້ວເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄປຊຸມກັນຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ? ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ
ທຣຳ ຫວັງແນ່ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ. ທ່ານຈະເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ທ່ານສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້
ຮັບການຕອບສະໜອງແບບນັ້ນຈາກພັກຂອງທ່ານເອງ.”
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກໍອາດຈະລະວັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີ ບິລ ຄລິນຕັນ ໃນປີ 1998.
ທ່ານ ບິລ ຄລິນຕັນ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການພົວພັນ
ທາງເພດກັບແມ່ຍິງຄົນນັ້ນ, ນາງ ລູວິນສກີ.”
ທ່ານ ຄລິນຕັນ ໄດ້ຕົວະ ແລະ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປົກປິດເລື່ອງການຫຼິ້ນຊູ້ກັບນັກສຶກສາ
ຝຶກງານ ນາງ ໂມນິກາ ລູວິນສກີ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ທ່ານໂດຍສະພາຕ່ຳ.
ທ່ານ ຄລິນຕັນ ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດໃນການ
ດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນສະພາສູງ, ແລະ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ສູນເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນລັດຖະສະ
ພາໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 1998 ຈາກຜົນສະທ້ອນທາງການເມືອງ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ
ຂອງທ່ານ ແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ.
ທ່ານ ແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດເວີຈິເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍ້ອນການທີ່ວ່າ
ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຕໍ່ທ່ານ ບິລ ຄລິນຕັນ ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສື່ອມເສຍ ແລະ
ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເກືອບວ່າບໍ່ສາມາດຖືກໂຈມຕີໄດ້ໃນຕະຫຼອດເວລາການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ
ທີ່ເຫຼືອຂອງທ່ານ, ມັນຄວນເປັນຄຳເຕືອນໃຫ້ແກ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.”
ໃນປີ 1974, ລັດຖະສະພາໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂັ້ນຕອນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣິເຈີດ
ນິກສັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂ່າວນອງນັນ ວໍເທີເກດ.
ທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດ ນິກສັນ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະລາອອກ
ຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງມື້ອືື່ນ.”
ທ່ານ ນິກສັກ ໄດ້ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງເມື່ອມັນໄດ້ມີຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານຄົງຈະບໍ່
ລອດຈາກການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໃນສະພາສູງ.
ສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ, ແຕ່ທັງສອງ
ພັກການເມືອງນັ້ນປາກົດວ່າ ໄດ້ກະກຽມສຳລັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ທາງການເມືອງທີ່ຍາວ ແລະ
ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ດ້ວຍຜົນອອກມາທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ.
President Donald Trump made history this past week, but not the kind he had hoped for.Trump is now only the fourth U.S. president to become the subject of an impeachment inquiry, the U.S. constitutional process whereby Congress may remove a president from office.History shows that the politics of impeachment are complicated and risky, and the eventual outcome and fallout are often hard to predict.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
Donald Trump is now fully engaged in a battle to save his presidency.
"What these guys are doing, Democrats, are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn't be allowed.There should be a way of stopping it.Maybe legally through the courts."
Trump is rejecting a charge from Democrats that he abused the powers of his office by seeking Ukraine's help to find damaging information about one of his Democratic rivals, former vice president Joe Biden.
Democrats point to a whistleblower complaint that detailed Trump's attempt to get help from Ukraine and alleged White House efforts to cover it up.
"And if as alleged, and if as this record of the call already indicates, the president was instead of faithfully executing his office, was using that office as leverage to obtain dirt, have another country manufacture dirt on his opponent. It is hard to imagine a more fundamental abuse of that office."
For the most part, Republicans continue to back the president, including Senator Lindsey Graham.
"I think people will find this to be overreach.I think people will believe this is just revenge."
The political impact of an impeachment battle during a presidential election campaign is hard to predict, especially on some of the president's supporters, says analyst William Howell.
"Are they then going to rally behind the president?That is certainly what Trump is banking on.He is going to do everything he can to elicit that kind of response by members of his own party."
Democrats may also be mindful of what happened with the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky."
Clinton lied about and tried to cover up his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment by the House.
Clinton remained in office after he was acquitted in a trial in the Senate, and Republicans lost congressional seats in the 1998 elections in the resulting political backlash, says Larry Sabato.
"Given the fact that the Republicans took a wounded Bill Clinton and made him almost invulnerable for the rest of his term, it should serve as a warning to Democrats."
In 1974, Congress began impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon over the Watergate scandal.
"Therefore, I shall resign the presidency at noon tomorrow."
Nixon left office when it became clear that he would likely not survive an impeachment trial in the Senate.
What comes next for President Trump is uncertain, but both sides appear to be preparing for a long and divisive political battle with an uncertain outcome.
