ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ແຕ່​ບໍ່

​ແມ່ນ​ແນວ​ທີ່​ເພິ່ນ​ອາດ​ຫວັງ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ. ຕອນນີ້ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ທີ​ສີ່​

ພຽງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ຂອງ​ການ​ສອບ​ຖາມ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ ຮ້ອງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຂະ​

ບວນ​ການ​ຕາມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປົດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ

​ດີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໄດ້. ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ທາງ​ການ​

ເມືອງ​ແມ່ນ​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ ແລະ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ ແລະ ຜົນ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ ຜົນ​ຂ້າງ​ຄຽງ

​ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄາດ​ເດົາ​ໄດ້. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຈິມ ມາ​ໂລນ

ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ຈາກນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​

ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຕອນນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄວ້​ຄື​ເກົ່າ​.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ພວກນີ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ, ພວກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ,

ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໜ້າ​ອັບ​ອາຍ​ຂາຍ​ໜ້າ ແລະ ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ຖືກ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ.

ມັນ​ຄວນ​ມີ​ວິ​ທີ​ຢຸດ​ມັນ. ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ເຮັດຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຜ່ານ​ສານ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ອຳ​ນາດ

​ຈາກຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂໍ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຈາກ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເພື່ອ​ຫາ

​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ, ​ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ

ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ.

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ຄຳ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ແຈ້ງ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ

ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂໍ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຈາກ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ທຳ​ນຽບຂາວ

ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ປົກ​ປິດ​ມັນ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ດຳ ຊິ​ຟ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແລະ ຖ້າ​ເປັນ

​ຄື​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ, ແລະ ຖ້າ​ເປັນ​ຄື​ທີ່​ບັນ​ທຶກນີ້​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ໄວ້​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ແທນ​ທີ່

ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖືກ​ນັ້ນ, ຊ້ຳ​ພັດໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ

ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ດີ, ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ດີ​ໃສ່​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​

ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ມັນ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈິນ​ຕະ​ນາ​ການ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນກວ່າ​ນີ້ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ

​ບານ​ນັ້ນ.”

ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່, ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໜູນຫຼັງ​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ

​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ທ່ານ ລິນ​ຊີ ແກ​ຣມ.

ທ່ານ ລິນ​ຊີ ແກ​ຣມ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ມັນເປັນ

​ການ​ເຮັດ​ເກີນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ການ​ແກ້​

ແຄ້ນ.”

ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ໃນການຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ

​ສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເດົາ​ອອກ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໃນ​ຝ່າຍ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທ່ານ​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ບາ​ງ​ຄົນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ທ່ານ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ຮາວ​ໂວ.

ທ່ານ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ຮ​າວ​ໂວ (Willam Howell) ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ອີ​ລີ​ນອຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ແລ້ວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຊຸມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງຫຼັງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີບໍ? ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ

ທ​ຣຳ ຫວັ​ງ​ແນ່​ຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນ. ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​

ຮັບ​ການ​ຕອບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເອງ.”

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ລະ​ວັງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ

​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ບິ​ລ ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນ ໃນ​ປີ 1998.

ທ່ານ ບິ​ລ ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ

​ທາງ​ເພດ​ກັບ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ, ນາງ ລູ​ວິນ​ສ​ກີ.”

ທ່ານ ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນ ໄດ້​ຕົວະ ແລະ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປິດ​ເລື່ອງ​ການຫຼິ້ນ​ຊູ້​ກັບ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ

​ຝຶກ​ງານ ນາງ ໂມ​ນິ​ກາ ລູ​ວິນ​ສ​ກີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ.

ທ່ານ ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ການ​

ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ, ແລະ ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​

ພາ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 1998 ຈາກ​ຜົນ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ

​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລ​ຣີ ຊາ​ບາ​ໂຕ.

ທ່ານ ແລ​ຣີ ຊາ​ບາ​ໂຕ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈິ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​

ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ບິ​ລ ຄ​ລິນ​ຕັນ ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສື່ອມ​ເສຍ ແລະ

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ເວ​ລາ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ

​ທີ່​ເຫຼືອ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​, ມັນ​ຄວນ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ.”

ໃນ​ປີ 1974, ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຣິ​ເຈີດ

ນິກ​ສັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຂ່າວ​ນອງ​ນັນ ວໍ​ເທີ​ເກດ.

ທ່ານ ຣິ​ເຈີດ ນິກ​ສັນ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ດັ່ງນັ້​ນ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ລາ​ອອກ

​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ບ່າຍ​ຂອງມື້​ອືື່ນ.”

ທ່ານ ນິກ​ສັກ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເມື່ອ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຈ່າງ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຄົງ​ຈະ​ບໍ່

​ລອດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ.

ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ, ແຕ່​ທັງ​ສອ​ງ

​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ນັ້ນ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ກະ​ກຽມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຍາວ ແລະ

ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ ດ້ວຍ​ຜົນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ.

President Donald Trump made history this past week, but not the kind he had hoped for.Trump is now only the fourth U.S. president to become the subject of an impeachment inquiry, the U.S. constitutional process whereby Congress may remove a president from office.History shows that the politics of impeachment are complicated and risky, and the eventual outcome and fallout are often hard to predict.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.



Donald Trump is now fully engaged in a battle to save his presidency.



"What these guys are doing, Democrats, are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn't be allowed.There should be a way of stopping it.Maybe legally through the courts."



Trump is rejecting a charge from Democrats that he abused the powers of his office by seeking Ukraine's help to find damaging information about one of his Democratic rivals, former vice president Joe Biden.



Democrats point to a whistleblower complaint that detailed Trump's attempt to get help from Ukraine and alleged White House efforts to cover it up.





"And if as alleged, and if as this record of the call already indicates, the president was instead of faithfully executing his office, was using that office as leverage to obtain dirt, have another country manufacture dirt on his opponent. It is hard to imagine a more fundamental abuse of that office."



For the most part, Republicans continue to back the president, including Senator Lindsey Graham.



"I think people will find this to be overreach.I think people will believe this is just revenge."



The political impact of an impeachment battle during a presidential election campaign is hard to predict, especially on some of the president's supporters, says analyst William Howell.



"Are they then going to rally behind the president?That is certainly what Trump is banking on.He is going to do everything he can to elicit that kind of response by members of his own party."



Democrats may also be mindful of what happened with the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.



"I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky."



Clinton lied about and tried to cover up his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment by the House.



Clinton remained in office after he was acquitted in a trial in the Senate, and Republicans lost congressional seats in the 1998 elections in the resulting political backlash, says Larry Sabato.



"Given the fact that the Republicans took a wounded Bill Clinton and made him almost invulnerable for the rest of his term, it should serve as a warning to Democrats."



In 1974, Congress began impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon over the Watergate scandal.



"Therefore, I shall resign the presidency at noon tomorrow."



Nixon left office when it became clear that he would likely not survive an impeachment trial in the Senate.



What comes next for President Trump is uncertain, but both sides appear to be preparing for a long and divisive political battle with an uncertain outcome.