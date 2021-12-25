ປີ 2021 ເປັນປີແຫ່ງປະຫວັດສາດໃນທຸກ​ດ້ານ​ສຳ​ລັບຂະ​ແໜງອະວະກາດ... ນັບ​ແຕ່ຄວາມສຳເລັດຂອງບໍລິສັດການບິນອະວະກາດຂອງເອກະຊົນໄປຈົນເຖິງຫຸ່ນຍົນສຳຫຼວດດາວອັງຄານໃນ​ການຂັບ​ໄປ​ຕາມທາງໃນ​ຮອບຫລາຍຍຸກ ສະ​ໄໝ. Arash Arabasadi, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ເຍືອງໃຫ້ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນເຫດ ການທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ວະ​ກາດໃນ​ປີນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນປີນີ້, ໂລກໄດ້ເຫັນ​ເປັນພະຍານໃຫ້​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນເລື້ອງອະວະ ກາດ ບໍ່ແມ່ນແຕ່ຄັ້ງດຽວ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນສອງຄັ້ງ, ແຕ່ມັນ​ແມ່ນສາມຄັ້ງແລ້ວທີ່ບໍລິສັດການບິນອະວະກາດເອກະຊົນເວີ​ຈິນ ກາ​ແລັກ​ຕິກ (Virgin Galactic), ບ​ລູ​ອໍ​ຣິ​ຈິນ (Blue Origin), ແລະສ​ເປດ​ເອັກ​ສ໌ (SpaceX) ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ​ເປີດທຸ​ລະ​ກິດດ້ານການທ່ອງທ່ຽວໃນອະວະກາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ ຢ່າງສຳ​ເລັດຜົນ.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Virgin Galactic ຂອງທ່ານ ຣີ​ຊາດ ແບ​ຣນ​ສັນ (Richard Branson) ກາຍເປັນບໍ​ລິ​ສັດທຳອິດທີ່​ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງເຂດແດນຂອງອະວະກາດ – ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນກໍລະກົດຜ່ານ​ມາ…

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍລິສັດ Blue Origin ຂອງທ່ານແຈັ​ຟ ເບ​ໂຊສ໌ (Jeff Bezos) ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນໄປ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ໃນສອງສາມມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ແລະບິນຂຶ້ນໄປສູງກວ່ານັ້ນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນຄົບຮອບຂອງການລົງຈອດເທິງດວງຈັນ ຂອງຍານອະ​ວະ​ການອາພອ​ລ​ໂລ (Apollo) 11.

ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານນັ່ງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຍານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນມີ​ນັກ​ບິນວອ​ລ​ລີ ຟັງ​ຄ໌ (Wally Funk), ທີ່​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ອາ​ຍຸ​ສູງທີ່​ສຸດ​ ໃນການ​ບິນ​ໄປ​ອາ​ວະ​ກາດ ໂດຍ​ມີອາ​ຍຸໄດ້ 82 ປີ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ສອງສາມເດືອນຕໍ່ມາອີກເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ດາ​ລາ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ແຊັດ​ເນີ (William Shatner) ອາຍຸ 90 ປີ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຊິງເອົາຕຳ​ແໜ່ງນັ້ນ​ໄປ ໃນຕອນທີ່ທ່ານຂີ່ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ Blue Origin ນັ້ນໄປເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ທ່ານ​ແຊດ​ເນີ (Shatner) ມີຊື່ສຽງໂດ່ງ​ດັງ ຍ້ອນການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ເປັນຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ທີ ເຄີກ​ຄ໌ (Captain James T. Kirk) ໃນລາຍການໂທລະ ພາບເລື້ອງ "Star Trek" ທີ່​ໂດ​ດ​ເດັ່ນໃນ​ຊຸມປີ 1960.

ທ່ານ​ນາງມິ​ສ​ຕີ ສ​ນົບ​ກັອ​ຟ​ກີ (Misty Snopkowski) ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ນາ​ຊາ (NASA) ກ່າວຜ່ານ TEAMS ວ່າ:

“ຖ້າທ່ານຫວນກັບຄືນໄປເບິ່ງປີ 2021 ແລ້ວມັນກໍເປັນປີທີ່ໜ້າອັດສະຈັນຫລາຍ ແທ້ໆ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ, ໃນຈຸດນີ້, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມີປະສົບການ ຄືຍຸກສະໄໝແຫ່ງຄວາມຮຸ່ງເຮືອງ ຫລື renaissance ໃນການບິນອະວະກາດຂອງມວນມະນຸດ.”

ທ່ານນາງທ່ານມິ​ສ​ຕີ ສ​ນົບ​ກັອ​ຟ​ກີ (Misty Snopkowski) ຈາກອົງການ NASA ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ຖ້ຽວບິນຂອງ SpaceX ເພື່ອລະດົມທຶນໃຫ້​ແກ່ໂຮງ ໝໍເດັກເຊັນ​ທ໌ ຈູດ (St. Jude) - ອາດເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດຂອງປີນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງສ​ນົບ​ກັອ​ຟ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າຍານອະວະກາດ Inspiration 4 ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ, ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ມີກິດຈະກໍາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນວົງໂຄຈອນໂລກລະດັບຕ່ໍາ ແລະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນເຂົ້າໄປໃນອະວະກາດໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນແທ້ໆ."

ພາລະກິດທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບ​ທຶນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນໂດຍມະຫາເສດຖີຄົນນຶ່ງ​ທີ່ ຢູ່ເທິງຍານອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

​ທ່ານ​ເກ​ຣກ ອໍທ​ຣີ (Greg Autry) ເປັນອາຈານສອນທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ລະ​ດັບ​ໂລກທັນ​ເດີ​ເ​ບິດ (Thunderbird) ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ​ອາ​ຣີ​ໂຊ​ນາ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ZOOM ວ່າ:

"ດຽວນີ້, ການລົງທຶນຂອງເອກະຊົນ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນອະວະກາດແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ກວ່າງົບ ປະມານຂອງອົງການ NASA. ອຸດສາຫະກໍາຂອງເອກະຊົນກໍາລັງເອົາເງິນໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເຂົ້າໃນເລື້ອງອະວະກາດຫຼາຍກ່ວາຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເຂົ້າໃນດ້ານອະວະກາດ, ສະນັ້ນ, ແນ່ນອນ, ໃນຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແລ້ວ, ນີ້ຈຸດເປັນຈຸດຫັນປ່ຽນໃນຂະແໜງອຸດສາຫະກໍາທີ່ວ່ານີ້."

ທ່ານ​ອໍທ​ຣີ (Autry) ເວົ້າວ່າ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນທີ່ນຳມາໃຊ້ຄືນໄດ້ອີກເຮັດໃຫ້ການເຂົ້າໄປໃນອະວະກາດມີປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະເປັນມິດຕໍ່ກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຫຼາຍກວ່າຈະຫຼວດທີ່ໃຊ້ໄດ້ເທື່ອດຽວ. ແຕ່ທ່ານ​ກໍກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນພວກເຮົາທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເດີນທາງຄັ້ງທໍາອິດນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ອໍທ​ຣີ (Autry) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ZOOM ວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະເຫັນຄົນ, ທ່ານອາດຈະເຫັນສິນຄ້າແທນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານຈະເຫັນຊູຊີ (sushi) ທີ່ບິນຈາກໂຕກຽວໄປເຖິງລອນດອນພາຍໃນນຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ. ມັນເຮັດໄດ້ເຖິງຂະໜາດນັ້ນພຸ້ນໄດ໋, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະມີຄົນບ້າຂະໜາດນັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະຈ່າຍຄ່າຂົນສົ່ງເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.”

ສ່ວນຂ່າວອື່ນໆ ສຳ​ລັບປີນີ້, ​ອົງ​ການ NASA ໄດ້ລົງຈອດເທິງດາວອັງຄານ. ຍານສຳ​ຫລວດ Perseverance – ຫຼື ເອີ້ນສັ້ນໆ​ວ່າ Percy – ແລະຍານເພື່ອນຮ່ວມທາງຂອງມັນ, ເຮລິຄອບເຕີ Ingenuity ໄດ້ເລີ່ມການຄົ້ນຫາຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍຂອງສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີຊີວິດໃນດຶກ​ດຳ​ບັນ. ຖ້ຽວບິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາປະມານ 7 ເດືອນ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ລົງຈອດທີ່ໜ້າດາວອັງຄານຢ່າງໜ້າຕື່ນຕາຕື່ນໃຈໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ອໍ​ທ​ຣີ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ແມ່ນດີໝົດ, ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງຄວນສຸມ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ກັບ​ບ້ານເຮົາ​ຈະ​ດີ​ກວ່າ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ ZOOM ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາສາມາດແລ່ນໄປສູ່ດາວອັງຄານ, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດໃຊ້ເງິນຂອງລັດຢ່າງຫລວງຫຼາຍ, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເອົາທຸງໄປປັກຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ແລະເອົາຕົວຢ່າງດິນຄືນມາ ແລະບາງທີອາດຈະພົບເຫັນວ່າ ມີສິ່ງທີ່ມີຊີວິດຢູ່ຫັ້ນ. ແຕ່ແທ້ໆແລ້ວ ມັນກໍ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງຫລາຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນຢູ່ເທິງໂລກນີ້, ແມ່ນບໍ?”

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເປັນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດບາງຢ່າງສໍາລັບຄົນຢູ່ໃນໂລກ, ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍ ແມ່ນການຍ້າຍເອົາອຸດສາຫະກໍາຂຸດຄົ້ນບໍ່ແຮ່ ແລະການຜະລິດອອກຈາກໂລກນີ້ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ໄປໄວ້​ຢູ່ເທິງດວງຈັນ.

ແຕ່ວ່າກ່ອນທີ່ສິ່ງນັ້ນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ ອົງ​ການ NASA ວາງແຜນທີ່ເລີ້ມເປີດ​ຕົວ ພາລະກິດອາ​ເທິ​ມິ​ສ (Artemis) ອັນນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນໃນເດືອນກຸມພາຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ພາລະກິດອັນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ໃນສາມ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍສູງ​ສຸດ ແມ່ນ​ຈະເອົາ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ໄປ​ລົງ​ເທິງໜ້າ​ດວງ​ຈັນໄດ້​ໃນ​ປີ 2025.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ສ​ນົບ​ກັອ​ຟ​ກີຈາກອົງການ NASA ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອອີກວ່າ ພາລະກິດໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງດວງຈັນ ຈະລວມມີການເປັນຫຸ້ນສ່ວນລະຫວ່າງພາກລັດ ແລະເອກະຊົນ ທີ່ຈະຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້ມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງອົງການອະວະກາດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຫລຸດ​ລົງ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ນຶ່ງໃນເປົ້າຫມາຍຂອງ NASA ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນລູກ ຄ້າທັງຫຼາຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແມ່ນບໍ່, ໃນຍຸດທະສາດອະວະກາດທາງການຄ້າ ທີ່ພວກ ເຮົາໄດ້ວາງໄວ້. ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ໃນເປົ້າຫມາຍອັນນັ້ນ, NASA ຈະເຮັດພຽງ ແຕ່ຊື້ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການເທົ່າທີ່ສິນຄ້າ ແລະການບໍລິການມີໄວ້ສະໜອງໃຫ້."

ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເປີດໜ້າປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດໄປ​ຈາກປີນີ້ ຂໍໃຫ້ເບິ່ງສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ແປກໆ ຂອງອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ຫລື Space Oddities ຂອງ​ປີ 2021. ໄດ້ມີແຜ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຂຽບ​ແຄ​ຣັບ (crepe) ຝຣັ່ງ ອັນ​ທຳ​ອິດທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນວ່າ​ ໄດ້ເຮັດຢູ່ເທິງອະວະກາດ, ການທົດລອງລະບົບພູມຄຸ້ມກັນຂອງປາມຶກຫາງ​ສັ້ນນ້ອຍ ແລະການທົດ​ລອງເກມຫລິ້ນ​ອັນທຳອິດໃນອະວະກາດ.

ສໍາລັບປີ 2022, ໃຫ້​ເບິ່ງການເລີ້ມເປີດຕົວ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຍັກໃຫຍ່ການບິນອະວະກາດຂອງເອກະຊົນ, ການເດີນທາງທີ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງຂອງອົງ​ການ NASA ໄປສູ່ດວງຈັນ, ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເພີ່ມເຕີມອີກຈາກດາວອັງຄານ, ແລະອົງການ​ເຮັດ​ຫຼຽນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ເງິນ​ຄວ​າ​ເຕີ້ ຫຼື​ຫຼຽນ​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່​ຂອງ​ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ Sally Ride ເພື່ອເປັນກຽດ​ໃຫ້ແກ່ແມ່ຍິງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຄົນທໍາອິດ ທີ່​ໄດ້ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປໃນອະວະກາດ.

​ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

2021 was a historic year for all-things space ... from the success of private spaceflight companies to robots exploring Mars in a road trip for the ages. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi beams us through the Year in Space.

This year, the world witnessed space history not once, not twice, but three times as the private spaceflight companies Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX successfully launched their space tourism businesses.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic became the first to reach the space boundary – in early July…

While Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, flew a few days later and a bit higher on the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Among the passengers was pilot Wally Funk, who at the time became the oldest person in space at age 82.

But, just a few months later, 90-year-old actor William Shatner, claimed that title when he also rode aboard Blue Origin. Shatner made famous the role of Captain James T. Kirk on the iconic 1960s TV show, “Star Trek.”

Misty Snopkowski, NASA:

“If you take a step back and look at 2021, it’s been a really amazing year. I think that, at this point, we’re kind of experiencing a renaissance in human spaceflight.”

NASA’s Misty Snopkowski tells VOA SpaceX’s fundraiser flight for St. Jude Children's Hospital – may have been the most significant of the year.

Misty Snopkowski, NASA:

“Because Inspiration 4 was successful, I think that’s going to stimulate more activities in low-Earth orbit and really enable more people to go into space.”

The entire mission was bankrolled by a billionaire on board the flight.

Greg Autry is a professor at Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Greg Autry, Thunderbird School of Global Management via ZOOM logo:

“Now, the private investment into space is bigger than the NASA budget. The private industry is putting more money into space than the government is into space, so this is definitely, in my opinion, the inflection point for the industry.”

Autry says reusable hardware makes going into space cost-efficient and more eco-friendly than single-use rockets. But he adds that it probably won’t be us making those first trips.

Greg Autry, Thunderbird School of Global Management via ZOOM:

“I think before you see people, though, you’ll probably see cargo. So, you’ll see sushi coming from Tokyo to London in an hour. That’s crazy, but I know there are crazy people who will pay for that.”

In other news this year, NASA landed on Mars. The Perseverance rover – or Percy for short – and its travel buddy, the Ingenuity helicopter, began a quest for signs of ancient life. The flight took about seven months before a dramatic landing on the Martian surface.

That’s all fine, says Autry, but he says the focus should be closer to home.

Greg Autry, Thunderbird School of Global Management via ZOOM:

“We could run onto Mars, we could spend a lot of public money, we could stick that flag there, and bring back a soil sample and maybe discover life. But it wouldn’t have actually done anything for people on Earth, right?”

What would do something for people on Earth, he says, is eventually moving mining and manufacturing industries off the planet and onto the moon.

But before that happens, NASA plans to launch its Artemis (one) mission next February. It is the first of three missions with the end goal of landing the first woman and next man on the moon by 2025.

NASA’s Snopkowski tells VOA future moon-missions will include a public-private partnership that will drive down costs for the space agency.

Misty Snopkowski, NASA:

"One of NASA's goals is to be just one of many customers, right, in this commercial space strategy that we've laid out. And so, in that goal, NASA would be only purchasing what they need as far as goods and services go."

Before we turn the page on this year, a look at Space Oddities 2021. There was the first known French crepe made in space, tests on the immune systems of baby bobtail squid, and the first ever space games.

For 2022, look for more launches from the private spaceflight giants, NASA’s test trip to the moon, further research from Mars, and the U.S. Mint’s release of the Sally Ride quarter honoring the first American woman in space.