ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລົມແຮງ​ພັດ​ເອົາ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງກວ້​າງໃຫ​ຍ່ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​

ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ຜ່ອນ​ເບົ​າ​ລົງ ພວກ​ດັບ​ໄຟ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ ກໍກຳ​ລັງ​ກະ

​ກຽມ​ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ລົມ​ແຮງ ຫົວນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ

ສຸດໃນ​ຮອບຫຼາຍ​ປີ ແລະ​ອ​າ​ດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ແປວ​ໄຟຈະ​ໄໝ້ລ​າມ ອອກ​ໄປ ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ

​ເວນ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສແອ​ນເຈີ​ລິ​ສ.

ທັ​ງ​ສອງ​ເຂດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ ອາ​ກາດແຫ້​ງ​ແລ້ງທີ່​ມັກ​ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​

ລາ​ນີ້​ຂອງ​ປີ ແລະພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ​ຕໍ່​ເກີດ​ໄຟໄໝ້​ປ່າ​ໃຫຍ່ ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ເວ​

ລາ​ເກີດ​ລົມ​ພັດ.

ພວກ​ດັບ​ໄຟໄດ້​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ການມອດ​ໄຟ ທັງ​ສອງ​

ແຫ່ງ​ ທີ່ໄຟປ່າເກ​ຕ​ຕີ (Getty Fire) ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ ແລະໄຟ​ຄິນ​ເຄດ (Kindcade

Fire) ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອຂອ​ງ​ລັດ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແຕ່​ລະ​ບ່ອນ​ສາ​

ມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄດ້ 15 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ແລະສຳ​ລັບ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ ກໍ​ຄື ໄຟ​ເກ​ຕ​ຕີ ອາດ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ

ອອກ ຈ​າກ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃນປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ປະ​ມານ 265 ​ເຮັກ​ຕາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ມີ ການ​ທຳ​ນາຍ

ວ່າ ​ລົມ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ 128 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ​ໂດຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຖ່ານ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ດັບ

ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ລຸກ​ໄໝ້​ຄືນ​ອີ ແລະ​ແຜ່​ລາມໄປ​ສູ່ປ່າ​ຫຍ້າທີ່​ຍັງ​ທັນຖືກໄໝ້ ຫຼື​ເລີ້ມ​ໄໝ້​ຄືນ​ໃນ​

ເຂດ​ທີ່​ໄໝ້​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ແຕ່​ຍິງ​ບໍ່​ໝົດ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດັບໄຟ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ລົມ​ແຮງ​ອາດ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຢຸດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ໃ​ຊ້ ເຮືອ​

ໃຊ້ບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ​ ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ມອດ​ໄຟ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ສູງ.

ຢູ່​ຂດ​ເຮັດ​ເຫລົ້າ​ແວັງ ທາງພາ​ກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​

ຄວາມ​ຫວັງໄປ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ມື້​ທີ່​ມີ​ລົມ​ເກື​ອບ​ແຮງເປັນ​ປະ​

ຫວັດ​ການ ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ໄຟ​ຄິນ​ເຄດ​ ໄໝ້ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເນື້ອ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ 30,000

​ເຮັກ​ຕາ.

ກົມ​ອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ ລົມ​ຈະ​ອ່ອນແຮງ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​

ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ແລະ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ເບິ່ງ​ແລ້ວ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ດີ​ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຂົງ

​ເຂດ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ທຳ​ນາຍ.

​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ນີ້ ​ຜູ້ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ບໍ່ມີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃຊ້

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄຟບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດໄຟ ໄໝ້​ຈາກ

ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຍ້ອນ​ລົມພັດ​ແຮງ.

ໜ່ວຍ​ດັບໄຟ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສແອ​ນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ໄຟເກ​ຕ​ຕີ ອາດ

ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ງ່າຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ຫັກ ຍ້ອນ​ລົມ​ແຮງແລະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ໃສ່ ​ສາຍ​ໄຟ​

ຟ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ນັ້ນ ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ພຸ່ມ​ໄມ້.





As winds that have driven a large wildfire in Northern California ease, firefighters in the southern part of the state are preparing for what forecasters expect to be one of the most significant wind events in years and the possibility it could spread flames from a fire burning west of Los Angeles.



Both regions are dealing with the hot, dry weather that is common this time of year and raises the risk of big wildfires that spread when the winds blow.



Crews made progress Tuesday in containing both the Getty Fire in the south and the Kincade Fire in the north, with officials saying each was 15% contained.



The worry Wednesday and into Thursday is that the Getty Fire could swell from its current size of about 265 hectares as winds forecasted to reach as much as 128 kilometers per hour lift embers and spread them into unburned vegetation, or reignite areas that are merely smoldering.



Fire officials also warned that high winds could lead to the grounding of helicopters used to douse the flames from above.



In Northern California's wine region, officials are expressing more optimism about the weather after days of near-record winds there pushed the Kincade Fire to more than 30,000 hectares in size.



The National Weather Service said winds would be noticeably lighter Wednesday and that weather conditions look favorable for the rest of the week, even though the region will remain dry with no rain in the forecast.



Along with the fires, people in California are also dealing with power shutoffs as utility companies try to prevent fires being sparked by equipment damaged by strong winds.



The Los Angeles Fire Department said Tuesday the Getty Fire was likely caused by a tree branch that was broken off by high winds and flew into nearby power lines, causing sparks that ignited brush.