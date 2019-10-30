ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລົມແຮງພັດເອົາໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າລາມອອກໄປຢ່າງກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອ
ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ຜ່ອນເບົາລົງ ພວກດັບໄຟ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດ ກໍກຳລັງກະ
ກຽມຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດຄາດວ່າ ຈະເປັນລົມແຮງ ຫົວນຶ່ງ ທີ່ສຳຄັນ
ສຸດໃນຮອບຫຼາຍປີ ແລະອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ແປວໄຟຈະໄໝ້ລາມ ອອກໄປ ຈາກບໍລິ
ເວນທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ.
ທັງສອງເຂດກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້າ ອາກາດແຫ້ງແລ້ງທີ່ມັກມີຢູ່ໃນເວ
ລານີ້ຂອງປີ ແລະພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມສ່ຽງ ຕໍ່ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າໃຫຍ່ ແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປເວ
ລາເກີດລົມພັດ.
ພວກດັບໄຟໄດ້ທຳຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃນການມອດໄຟ ທັງສອງ
ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ໄຟປ່າເກຕຕີ (Getty Fire) ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ ແລະໄຟຄິນເຄດ (Kindcade
Fire) ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດ ໂດຍທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ແຕ່ລະບ່ອນສາ
ມາດຄວບຄຸມໄດ້ 15 ເປີເຊັນ.
ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ແລະສຳລັບວັນພະຫັດ ກໍຄື ໄຟເກຕຕີ ອາດຂະຫຍາຍ
ອອກ ຈາກຂະໜາດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ປະມານ 265 ເຮັກຕາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີ ການທຳນາຍ
ວ່າ ລົມຈະມີຄວາມແຮງ 128 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໂດຍເຮັດໃຫ້ຖ່ານໄຟທີ່ໃກ້ຈະດັບ
ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ລຸກໄໝ້ຄືນອີ ແລະແຜ່ລາມໄປສູ່ປ່າຫຍ້າທີ່ຍັງທັນຖືກໄໝ້ ຫຼືເລີ້ມໄໝ້ຄືນໃນ
ເຂດທີ່ໄໝ້ໄປແລ້ວແຕ່ຍິງບໍ່ໝົດ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັບໄຟຍັງໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ລົມແຮງອາດນຳໄປສູ່ການຢຸດບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ ເຮືອ
ໃຊ້ບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ມອດໄຟຈາກທີ່ສູງ.
ຢູ່ຂດເຮັດເຫລົ້າແວັງ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະແດງ
ຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່ດີກ່ຽວກັບອາກາດ ຫຼັງຈາກຫຼາຍມື້ທີ່ມີລົມເກືອບແຮງເປັນປະ
ຫວັດການ ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ໄຟຄິນເຄດ ໄໝ້ລາມອອກໄປໃນເນື້ອທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30,000
ເຮັກຕາ.
ກົມອຸຕຸນິຍົມແຫ່ງຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ຈະສັງເກດເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ລົມຈະອ່ອນແຮງລົງໃນວັນ
ພຸດມື້ນີ້ ແລະສະພາບອາກາດເບິ່ງແລ້ວເຫັນວ່າດີຕະຫຼອດອາທິດນີ້ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຂົງ
ເຂດຍັງຈະແຫ້ງແລ້ງໂດຍປາດສະຈາກຝົນຕົກຢູ່ໃນການທຳນາຍ.
ພ້ອມກັບໄຟໄໝ້ນີ້ ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍຍັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດພະລັງງານ ພະຍາຍາມປ້ອງກັນໄຟບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟ ໄໝ້ຈາກ
ອຸບປະກອນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍຍ້ອນລົມພັດແຮງ.
ໜ່ວຍດັບໄຟນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ໄຟເກຕຕີ ອາດ
ເປັນໄປໄດ້ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກງ່າຕົ້ນໄມ້ຫັກ ຍ້ອນລົມແຮງແລະຕົກລົງໄປໃສ່ ສາຍໄຟ
ຟ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ນັ້ນ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ພຸ່ມໄມ້.
As winds that have driven a large wildfire in Northern California ease, firefighters in the southern part of the state are preparing for what forecasters expect to be one of the most significant wind events in years and the possibility it could spread flames from a fire burning west of Los Angeles.
Both regions are dealing with the hot, dry weather that is common this time of year and raises the risk of big wildfires that spread when the winds blow.
Crews made progress Tuesday in containing both the Getty Fire in the south and the Kincade Fire in the north, with officials saying each was 15% contained.
The worry Wednesday and into Thursday is that the Getty Fire could swell from its current size of about 265 hectares as winds forecasted to reach as much as 128 kilometers per hour lift embers and spread them into unburned vegetation, or reignite areas that are merely smoldering.
Fire officials also warned that high winds could lead to the grounding of helicopters used to douse the flames from above.
In Northern California's wine region, officials are expressing more optimism about the weather after days of near-record winds there pushed the Kincade Fire to more than 30,000 hectares in size.
The National Weather Service said winds would be noticeably lighter Wednesday and that weather conditions look favorable for the rest of the week, even though the region will remain dry with no rain in the forecast.
Along with the fires, people in California are also dealing with power shutoffs as utility companies try to prevent fires being sparked by equipment damaged by strong winds.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said Tuesday the Getty Fire was likely caused by a tree branch that was broken off by high winds and flew into nearby power lines, causing sparks that ignited brush.
