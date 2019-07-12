ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນສຳລັບ

ຫຼາຍ​ໆເຂດ​ແຄມຝັ່ງຂອງລັດ​ຫລຸຍ​ເຊຍ​ນາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ເຂດ​ຮ້ອນ​ແບຣີ ພວມ

ພັດ​ຖະ​ຫຼົ່ມ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງໃນອ່າວ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ.

ສູນ​ກາງ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຄາດ​ວ່າ ລົມພາຍຸແບຣີຈະ​ພັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຝັ່ງ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ໃນ

​ຖາ​ນະ​ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ດັບ 1 ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ສຸກຫຼື​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ເສົາມື້​ອື່ນນີ້. ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ

​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນຫົວ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ແ​ອດແ​ລນ​ຕິກລະ​ດູ​ນີ້.

ມາ​ຈົດ​ຮອດ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ພາ​ຍຸແບຣີ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່ປະ​ມານ 135 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​

ຫ່າງຈາກ​ປາກ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ມິ​ສ​ຊິ​ສ​ສິບ​ປີ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ລົມແຮງ​ສູງ​ເຖິງ 85 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ

ແລະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ຊ້າໆ​ ປະ​ມານ 6 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ. ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ຊ້າໆດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພາຍຸ​ແບຣີ ດູດ​ເອົາ​ອາຍ​ນ້ຳ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ຄ​ວາມ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ຂອງ

ນ້ຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນອ່າວ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ.

ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວ​ອໍ​ລີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບໄພນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ແລ້ວ ຈາກ​ພາ​ຍຸຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັ​ກ

​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລົມພ​າ​ຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ​

ຫົວ​ນີ້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ ທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່ານິວ​ອໍ​ລີນ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ຫຼາ​ຍ​ເຖິງ

38 ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ​ ​ຈາກ​ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ແບຣີ ຕື່ມ​ໃສ່​ນ້ຳ​ຝົນ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ກ່ອນນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ​ໂດຍ ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​

ໃຫ້​ເກືອບ​ຖ້ວມ​ຄູກັ້ນ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ສູງ 6 ແມັດ​ ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ນະ​ຄອນນິວ​ອໍລີນ.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ຫລຸຍເຊຍ​ນາ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ແບ​ລ ເອັດເວີດ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ

ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ໄປ​ຊ່ວຍ.

ຄຳ​ສັ່ງຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ແບບ​ບັງ​ຄັບໄດ້ອອກໃຫ້​ແກ່ປະ​ມານ 10,000 ຄົນ​ທີ່ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​

ແຄມ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ມິ​ສ​ຊິ​ສ​ສິບ​ປີ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ສຸດຕິດກັບ​ອ່າວເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ. ການ​ເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບ​ຟອງ​

ນ້ຳແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ຕໍ່​ເຂດພາກ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອ​ກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຫລຸຍ​ເຊຍ​ນາ.

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ ແລະ​ລົມ​ແຮງ​ແລ້ວ ​ພ​າ​ຍຸແບຣີ ​ຍັງອ​າດ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ

ທີ່​ສູງ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ແລະ​ລົມທໍ​ເນ​ໂດ ກ່ອນ​ພັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຝັ່ງ ແລະ​ອ່ອນກຳ​ລັງລົງ.



Forecasters have issued hurricane warnings for parts of the Louisiana coast, as Tropical Storm Barry churns ominously in the Gulf of Mexico.



U.S. President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency in Louisiana Thursday night, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FIMA) to coordinate federal funds and resources to help the state coop with the storm and its aftermath.



The National Hurricane Center expects Barry to hit the coast as a Category 1 storm late Friday or early Saturday. It would be the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.



As of early Friday, Barry was about 155 kilometers southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with top winds at 85 kilometers per hour and crawling at about 7 kilometers per hour. The slow movement is enabling Barry to suck up more moisture and energy from the warm Gulf waters.



New Orleans, which is already dealing with floods from Wednesday's fierce rainstorms, is under a tropical storm warning.



Forecasters predict the city can expect as much as 38 centimeters of additional rain from Barry, pushing the Mississippi's crest close to the top of the 6-meter-high levees protecting New Orleans.



Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has already declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard.



Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for about 10,000 people living near the stretch of the Mississippi closest to the Gulf. A storm surge warning is in effect for southern and southeastern Louisiana.



Along with heavy rain and strong winds, Barry could bring dangerous storm surges and tornadoes before it moves inland and weakens.