ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບລົມພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນສຳລັບ
ຫຼາຍໆເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງຂອງລັດຫລຸຍເຊຍນາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລົມພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນແບຣີ ພວມ
ພັດຖະຫຼົ່ມຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງໃນອ່າວເມັກຊິໂກ.
ສູນກາງເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດ ຄາດວ່າ ລົມພາຍຸແບຣີຈະພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ ດ້ວຍຄວາມແຮງໃນ
ຖານະລົມພາຍຸລະດັບ 1 ໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກຫຼືຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ອື່ນນີ້. ມັນຈະເປັນ
ເຮີຣິເຄນຫົວທຳອິດຈາກມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກລະດູນີ້.
ມາຈົດຮອດຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ພາຍຸແບຣີ ແມ່ນຢູ່ປະມານ 135 ກິໂລແມັດ
ຫ່າງຈາກປາກແມ່ນ້ຳມິສຊິສສິບປີ ໂດຍມີລົມແຮງສູງເຖິງ 85 ກິໂລແມັດ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ
ແລະເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຊ້າໆ ປະມານ 6 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຊ້າໆດັ່ງກ່າວ
ເຮັດໃຫ້ພາຍຸແບຣີ ດູດເອົາອາຍນ້ຳຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະພະລັງງານຈາກຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນຂອງ
ນ້ຳຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນອ່າວເມັກຊິໂກ.
ນະຄອນນິວອໍລີນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ປະສົບກັບໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມມາກ່ອນແລ້ວ ຈາກພາຍຸຝົນຕົກໜັກ
ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນມື້ວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບລົມພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ
ຫົວນີ້.
ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ທຳນາຍວ່ານິວອໍລີນ ອາດຈະມີຝົນຕົກໜັກຫຼາຍເຖິງ
38 ຊັງຕີແມັດ ຈາກລົມພາຍຸແບຣີ ຕື່ມໃສ່ນ້ຳຝົນທີ່ຕົກກ່ອນນັ້ນແລ້ວໂດຍ ຈະເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ເກືອບຖ້ວມຄູກັ້ນນ້ຳທີ່ສູງ 6 ແມັດ ທີ່ປ້ອງກັນນະຄອນນິວອໍລີນ.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຫລຸຍເຊຍນາ ທ່ານຈອນ ແບລ ເອັດເວີດສ໌ ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ
ແລະສົ່ງກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນໄປຊ່ວຍ.
ຄຳສັ່ງຍົກຍ້າຍແບບບັງຄັບໄດ້ອອກໃຫ້ແກ່ປະມານ 10,000 ຄົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບ
ແຄມແມ່ນ້ຳມິສຊິສສິບປີ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ສຸດຕິດກັບອ່າວເມັກຊິໂກ. ການເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບຟອງ
ນ້ຳແມ່ນມີຜົນຕໍ່ເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຫລຸຍເຊຍນາ.
ນອກຈາກຝົນຕົກໜັກ ແລະລົມແຮງແລ້ວ ພາຍຸແບຣີ ຍັງອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄື້ນຟອງ
ທີ່ສູງເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະລົມທໍເນໂດ ກ່ອນພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ ແລະອ່ອນກຳລັງລົງ.
Forecasters have issued hurricane warnings for parts of the Louisiana coast, as Tropical Storm Barry churns ominously in the Gulf of Mexico.
U.S. President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency in Louisiana Thursday night, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FIMA) to coordinate federal funds and resources to help the state coop with the storm and its aftermath.
The National Hurricane Center expects Barry to hit the coast as a Category 1 storm late Friday or early Saturday. It would be the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.
As of early Friday, Barry was about 155 kilometers southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with top winds at 85 kilometers per hour and crawling at about 7 kilometers per hour. The slow movement is enabling Barry to suck up more moisture and energy from the warm Gulf waters.
New Orleans, which is already dealing with floods from Wednesday's fierce rainstorms, is under a tropical storm warning.
Forecasters predict the city can expect as much as 38 centimeters of additional rain from Barry, pushing the Mississippi's crest close to the top of the 6-meter-high levees protecting New Orleans.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has already declared a state of emergency and deployed the National Guard.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for about 10,000 people living near the stretch of the Mississippi closest to the Gulf. A storm surge warning is in effect for southern and southeastern Louisiana.
Along with heavy rain and strong winds, Barry could bring dangerous storm surges and tornadoes before it moves inland and weakens.