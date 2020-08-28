ເຮີຣິເຄນລໍຣາ ບັດນີ້ ກາຍເປັນພາຍຸລະດູຮ້ອນ ຫຼັງຈາກພັດຖະຫຼົ່ມ ແຄມຝັ່ງອ່າວເມັກຊິໂກ ດັ່ງທີ່ທຳນາຍໄວ້

ເຮີຣິເຄນລໍຣາ ທີ່ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມຊາຍຝັ່ງລັດຫຼຸຍເຊຍນາ ດ້ວຍລົມແຮງລະດັບ 4 ໄດ້ອ່ອນຄວາມແຮງລົງມາເປັນລົມພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ຢູ່ ແລະກໍມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະເປັນລົມພາຍຸຮ້າຍແຮງໄດ້ອີກ.

ມາຈົນຮອດຕອນບ່າຍວານນີ້ ລົມພາຍຸລໍຣາ ໄດ້ພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງແລ້ວ ໂດຍມີຈຸດໃຈ ກາງ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເມືອງເຊຣີເວີພອດໃນລັດຫຼຸຍເຊຍນາ ດ້ວຍ ລົມແຮງ 100 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ຄາດວ່າຈະມີຝົນຕົກລົງມາ 46 ຊັງຕີແມັດ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍເຂດຂອງລັດຫຼຸຍເຊຍນາ ແລະອາແກນຊໍ.

ມີລາຍງານວ່າສີ່ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບລົມພາຍຸຫົວນີ້. ຫຼາຍວ່າ 700 ພັນຄົນຢູ່ໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ແລະຫຼຸຍເຊຍນາ ບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ແລະກໍເກີດຄວາມເສຍ ຫາຍຕໍ່ບ້ານເຮືອນ ແລະທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານປີເຕີ ເກນໍ ຈາກຫ້ອງການຄຸ້ມຄອງເຫດສຸກເສີນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ກາງກ່າວວ່າ ຮວມທັງໝົດແລ້ວຄວາມເສຍຫາຍແມ່ນໜ້ອຍກວ່າທີ່ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ ຫຼັງຈາກບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດໄດ້ຮ້ອງລໍຣາວ່າ ອາດເປັນລົມພາຍຸທີ່ມີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ “ບໍ່ສາມາດລອດຊີວິດ” ຍ້ອນຟອງຂອງລົມພາຍຸ.

ທ່ານເກນໍ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ລາຍງານຕໍ່ ປະທານາທິມບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງ ການໃຫຍ່ຄຸ້ມຄອງເຫດສຸກເສີນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງຫຼື FEMA ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ວານນີ້ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ປະກາດພະວະສຸກເສີນ ຢູ່ລັດຫຼຸຍເຊຍນາ ເທັກຊັສ ແລະອາແຄັນຊໍ ແລະທ່່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມີແຜນທີ່ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນທ້າຍອິດນີ້.

ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດກ່າວວ່າ ລໍຣາ ຈະອ່ອນກຳລັງ ມາເປັນລົມພາຍຸ ລະດູຮ້ອນໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍເລິກເຂົ້າໄປ ຈາກແຄມທະເລ ແລະອອກຈາກໜ້ານ້ຳທີ່ມີິຄວາມອຸ່ນ ຂອງອ່າວເມັກຊໂກ ທີ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດພາຍຸຮ້າຍແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຝົນຕົກໜັກໄດ້ມີການພະຍາກອນໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນເຂດພາກກາງຮ່ອມພູລັດມີສຊິສິບປີ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ແລະ ເຂດພາກກາງແອັດລັນຕິກ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ອື່ນ.

Hurricane Laura, which slammed the Louisiana coast as a powerful Category 4, has weakened to a tropical storm, but is still a dangerous and potentially deadly system.



As of Thursday afternoon, Laura was inland, centered east of Shreveport, Louisiana, with top sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour. It is expected to drop up to 46 centimeters of rain in parts of Louisiana and Arkansas.



Tornadoes are also possible.



At least four storm-related deaths are reported. More than 700,000 people in Texas and Louisiana are without power, and there is widespread damage to homes and businesses.



But Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor says the overall damage is less than what was expected after forecasters were calling Laura a potentially catastrophic storm with an “unsurvivable” storm surge.



Gaynor and others briefed President Donald Trump at FEMA headquarters Thursday in in Washington.



Trump had already declared states of emergency in Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, and he says he plans to visit the area this weekend.



Forecasters say Laura will continue to weaken to a tropical depression late Thursday as it moves further inland and away from the warm Gulf waters that made it such a powerful storm.



Heavy rains are forecast for the mid-Mississippi valley Friday and the mid-Atlantic Saturday.