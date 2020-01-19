ຫິ​ມະ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ ແລະ ວິ​ໄສ​ທັດ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ດີ​ໄດ້​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ ສີ່​ຄົນ ແລະ ຊາວ​ ເນ​ປານ ທີ່​ຄາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຖະຫຼົ່ມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ອາ​ຊາ​ເປີ​ນາ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ພູ​ຫິ​ມາ​ໄລ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຍາດ​ຕິ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີ​ ທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູງ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຮອດນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກັດ​ມັນ​ດູ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໂຊ​ລ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ, ທ່າ​ງ​ນາງ ອາງ ດໍ​ຈີ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນປີນ​ພູ ເກົາຫຼີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP.

ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຖານ​ພັກ​ເຊົາ ອ​າ​ນາ​ເປີ​ນາ ປະ​ມານ 3,230 ແມັດ​ເໜືອ​ລະ​ດັບ​ນ້ຳ​ທະ​ເລ ເມື່ອ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຖະຫຼົ່ມ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້​ນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ມີ​ຣາ ອາ​ຈາ​ເຣຍ ຈາກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຂອງ​ ເນ​ປານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP ວ່າ “ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ ແລະ ກູ້​ໄພ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ ຫິ​ມະ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ.”

ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄັອບ​ເຕີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ປະ​ມານ 200 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ອາ​ນາ​ເປີ​ນາ ແລະ ພູ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຫດ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ບ້ານ​ພັກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ປີນ​ພູ​ ຖືກ​ປົກ​ຫຸ້ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຫິ​ມະ​ສີ​ຂາວ​ທີ່​ໜາ.

ຫົກ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ຖື​ກະ​ເປົາ​ຊາວ ເນ​ປານ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ອີກ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ.

ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສີ່​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະຫ​ມັກ​ຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່​ມີ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ 11 ຄົນ. ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ປອດ​ໄພ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວ​ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ນາຍ​ຄູອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ເນ​ປານ.

ຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ອີກ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ ເນ​ປານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໃນ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ.

ທ່ານ ເຊີ​ປາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ອາ​ນາ​ເປີ​ນາ ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ວັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ປີນ​ພູ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຊີ​ປາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ ຫິ​ມະ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ແລະ ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັບ​ລົງ​ມາ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກັບ​ລົງ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ ຫິ​ມະ​ຖະ​ຫຼົ່ມ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ພາກ​ພື້ນ ອາ​ນາ​ເປີ​ນ​າ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ແນວ​ໂນ້ມ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຖະ​ຫຼົ່ມ ແລະ ເປັນ​ສັນ​ພູ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍາກ​ທາງ​ເຕັກ​ນິກ ທີ່​ມີ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ສູງກວ່າ​ພູ ເອ​ເວີ​ເຣັ​ສ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈອມ​ພູ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ.

Heavy snow and poor visibility hampered the search Sunday for four South Koreans and three Nepalis caught in an avalanche in the popular Annapurna region of the Himalayas, officials said.



Relatives of the missing Koreans have arrived in Kathmandu alongside several officials sent by Seoul to help with the emergency rescue efforts, Ang Dorjee Sherpa of the Korean Alpine Federation told AFP.



The missing group was near the Annapurna base camp around 3,230 metres (10,600 feet) above sea level when the avalanche struck after heavy snowfall on Friday.



"Search and rescue efforts are underway but weather and snow in the area has made it difficult to make much progress," Mira Acharya from Nepal's tourism department told AFP.



Helicopters were sent out on Saturday to rescue about 200 people stranded around Annapurna and other nearby mountains after the incident.



Photos from the area shared on social media showed guesthouses along the trekking route blanketed in a thick layer of white.



Six of the missing were part of the same expedition, while one Nepali porter was escorting a different group.



The four foreigners were part of an 11-member team of South Korean nationals. Others from the team were safe.



Education officials in Seoul said they were part of a team of volunteer teachers working with children in Nepal.



Two more South Koreans were due to arrive in Nepal on Sunday to help with the search, the country's foreign ministry said.



Sherpa said it had snowed heavily around Annapurna in recent days, making the trek risky.



"The weather and snow got worse and, feeling it was becoming dangerous and difficult, they decided to turn. As they were heading back the avalanche hit," Sherpa told AFP on Saturday.



Annapurna is an avalanche-prone and technically difficult mountain range with a higher death rate than Everest, the world's highest peak.