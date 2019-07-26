ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ສູງຂຶ້ນເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄື້ນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​

ເອົ້າ​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ທະ​ວີບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ອາ​ກາດ​ຮ້ອນເອົ້າ​ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ມາຈາກ​ຂົງ​ເຂດທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍຊາ​ຮາ​ຣາ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເຫດ​

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ປາ​ຣີ​ ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ໄດ້​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນເຖິງ

42.7 ອົງ​ສາແຊ​ລເຊິ​ສ. ບັນ​ທຶກ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນສູງ​ສຸດຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ປາຣີ​ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ປີ

1947 ຢູ່​ທີ່ 40.4 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ເ​ຊິ​ສ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ອາ​ກາດຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ ​ໂດຍມີ​ອຸນ​

ຫະ​ພູມ​ສູງ​ເຖິງ 47 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ຊິ​ສ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີການ​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຂີດ​

ແດງ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ.

ຊາວເນ​ເທິີແລນ ໄດ້​ມີ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ​ມື້​ຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ​ໃນວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​

ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 41.7 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ເ​ຊິ​ສ. ບັນ​ທຶກ​ກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ

ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ດ້ວຍ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ​ກາຍ 40 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລເຊິ​ສຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ແພງ​

ເມືອງ ຈິ​ລ​ຊ໌ ຣີ​ເຈັນ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຊາຍແດນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແບ​ລ​ຈ້ຽມ. .

ຢູ່ປະ​ເທດ​ເ​ຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ

ມາ ໂດຍມີອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 42.6 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊລ​ເ​ຊິ​ສ. ປະ​ຫວັດ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ແມ່ນ​ມີ

ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ສູງ​ເຖິງ 40.5 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ເ​ຊິ​ສ ໃນ​ເມືອງ

​ເກ​ລ​ເລ​ນ​ເກີ​ເຈີນ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຊ​າຍແດນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແບ​ລ​ຈ້ຽມ.

ສ່ວນ​ຢູ່ປະ​ເທດ​ແບລ​ຈ້ຽມ ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ສຸດແມ່ນໃນ​ວັນ​ພ​ະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​

ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມສູງ​ເຖິງ 40.7 ອົງ​ສາ​ແຊ​ລ​ເ​ຊິ​ສ ​ຢູ່ເມືອງເບ​ເຕີມ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ

ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

Temperature records are being broken across Europe as a heat wave grips the continent.

Hot air moving from the Sahara region has caused temperatures to rise.

Paris surpassed its heat record Thursday, with temperatures in the city reaching 42.7 degrees Celsius. Paris’ record had been set in 1947 at 40.4 degrees Celsius.

In June, France experienced its hottest day on record, with temperatures reaching 47 degrees Celsius, causing the heat alert system to go to its maximum level of red for the first time.

The Netherlands experienced its hottest day on record Thursday, with temperatures reaching 41.7 degrees Celsius. The previous record was set Wednesday, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius in the Gilze Rijen municipality near the Belgian border.

In Germany, heat records are also being broken, with temperatures reaching 42.6 degrees Celsius. The previous record was set Wednesday, with a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius in Geilenkirchen also near the Belgian border.

Belgium also experienced its hottest day Thursday, with highs reaching 40.7 degrees Celsius, also in the western town of Beitem.

Many public buildings in Europe lack air conditioning. Additionally, only 5% of homes have cooling units, according to reports.

Trains across the continent have stopped, and authorities have advised people to seek cool environments.

In Germany, Switzerland and Austria, some communities painted vital rail tracks white in hopes that the light color would bring down the temperature a few degrees.