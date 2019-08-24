ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມີແມງໄມ້ 48 ຊະນິດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີຂອງສັດໃກ້ຈະສູນພັນໄປຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ມີວິທີດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ແມງໄມ້ປະເພດໃດກໍຕາມຈະສາມາດອອກຈາກບັນຊີນີ້ໄດ້ກໍຄື ການສູນພັນໄປເລີຍ. ສະພາບການນີ້ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ເປັນບັນຫາຕໍ່ແມງກະເບື້ອຂອງໂລກທີ່ຫລຸດຈຳນວນລົງ 20 ເປີເຊັນໃນຫລາຍທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາ. ເອຣິກາ ເຊເລັສເຕ (Erika Celeste) ໄດ້ພາພວກເຮົາໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມແມງກະເບື້ອທີ່ຫາຍາກທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນໂລກ, ຊຶ່ງເອີ້ນວ່າແມງກະເບື້ອເຊເຕີ (satyr [[SAY-ter]]) ຂອງມີແຊລ (Mitchell) ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງທຳມະຊາດແຊແຣັດ (Sarett) ຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອເບັນຕັນ (Benton Harbor), ລັດມິຊິແກນ (Michigan). ບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານເນັດ ຟູລເລີ (Nate Fuller), ອຳນວຍການສູນທຳມະຊາດແຊແຣັດ (Sarett Nature) ເວົ້າວ່າ: "ຕອນເຊົ້າມື້ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາກັນໄປດິນທາມ, ໄປຫາດິນທາມປະເພດສະເພາະທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ທົ່ງດິນທາມອັນກວ້າງໃຫຍ່."
ໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້ຂອງແຕ່ລະປີ ເຮົາອາດຈະເຫັນທ່ານເນັດ ຟູລເລີ (Nate Fuller) ນັບຊະນິດຂອງແມງກະເບື້ອຢູ່ກໍເປັນໄດ້. ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສູນທຳມະຊາດແຊແຣັດ (Sarett Nature) ຕ້ອງການຮູ້ຈຳນວນຂອງແມງກະເບື້ອເຊເຕີ (satyr) ຂອງມີແຊລ (Mitchell) ຢ່າງຊັດເຈນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍອະນຸລັກແຫລ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ຄົນຮູ້ກັນດີທີ່ສຸດແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ຍັງເຫລືອຢູ່.
ທ່ານ ຟູລເລີ (Fuller) ເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ: "ພວກມັນພິຖີ ພິຖັນຫລາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບປະເພດຂອງບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ທີ່ພວກມັນສາມາດດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກມັນຫາຍາກຫລາຍ ແລະກໍເປັນຕົວຊໍ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄຸນນະພາບຂອງນ້ຳ."
ມື້ນີ້, ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານແມງກະເບື້ອເຊເຕີ (satyr), ທ່ານນາງ ແອສຊລີ ໂຄລວິກຄ໌ ຢູ່ສູນເກັບກຳລັກສະນະສະເພາະຂອງທຳມະຊາດມາຊ່ວຍທ່ານ ຟູລເລີ (Fuller) ນັບແມງກະເບື້ອ. ທ່ານນາງບອກວ່າ: "ຕອນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເລີ້ມເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບແມງກະເບື້ອໃນປີ 2013 ນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາມີແມງກະເບື້ອຢູ່ 18 ຊະນິດ ແລະໃນປີ 2019 ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີ 10 ຊະນິດ. ບາງເທື່ອອາດຈະມີພຽງແຕ່ຊະນິດດຽວ ຫລື ສອງຊະນິດເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ແຜ່ພັນໄດ້. ແລະພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຍັ້ງຍືນຢູ່ເພື່ອແຜ່ພັນໃນອະນາຄົດ. ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີ 10 ຊະນິດຍັງເຫລືອຢູ່, ໃນປີນີ້ພວກເຮົາອາດໄດ້ເຫັນ 2 ຊະນິດຢູ່ໃນບາງບ່ອນໃນຈຳນວນບ່ອນຢູ່ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ."
ການຊອກຫາແມງກະເບື້ອສີນ້ຳຕານທີ່ມີລາຍເປັນຮູບຕາມີຂອບສີທອງຢູ່ເປັນຈຸດໆ ອາດເປັນເລື້ອງຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫລາຍ. ມັນຕັ້ງບໍ່ມີຫລາຍຢູ່ແຖວນີ້.
ແມງກະເບື້ອເຊເຕີ (satyr) ຂອງມີແຊລ (Mitchell) ໄດ້ໄປຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີສັດທີ່ກຳລັງຈະສູນພັນໃນປີ 1991. ທຳອິດຄິດກັນວ່າ ການສູນເສຍເນື້ອທີ່ຂອງບຶງມີສ່ວນເຮັດໃຫ້ຈຳນວນແມງກະເບື້ອນີ້ຫລຸດລົງ.
ທ່ານ ຟູລເລີ (Fuller) ເວົ້າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ: "ຮ່ອງຮອຍສະແດງບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ການມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ນ້ຳທີ່ຢູ່ພື້ນນັ້ນ ແລະປະລິມານ ແລະຄຸນນະພາບຂອງນ້ຳທີ່ໄຫລມາຫາດິນທາມເຫລົ່ານີ້ ກໍປາກົດວ່າເປັນບັນຫາທ້າທາຍສຳລັບແມງກະເບື້ອທີ່ວ່ານີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ ຖືກໄຈ້ແຍກອອກມາຢ່າງຊັດເຈນໄດ້ທັງໝົດດອກ."
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ການຫລຸດລົງຂອງຈໍານວນຊະນິດຂອງແມງກະເບື້ອຂ້ອນຂ້າງເກີດຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນຫລາຍປັດໃຈລວມກັນກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ທີ່ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, ການທີ່ຄຸນນະພາບຂອງນ້ຳອາດມີສ່ວນເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນເລີຍ ເພາະວ່າບຶງຕ່າງໆ ເປັນແຫລ່ງກຳເນີດຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳ ແລະຫ້ວຍຮ່ອງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ໂຄງການເພາະພັນແບບລ້ຽງໄວ້ໄດ້ເລີ້ມມີຂຶ້ນໃນ 4 ປີກ່ອນ ຢູ່ສວນສັດໂທລີໂດ, ລັດໂອຮາຍໂອ, ເພື່ອຄົ້ນໃຫ້ເຖິງພື້ນຂອງຄວາມລຶກລັບ. ມື້ນີ້ ດຣ. ໄຣອັນ ວອສ (Ryan Walsh), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງໂຄງການນີ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນໂຄງການລ້ຽງແມງກະເບື້ອແບບຂັງໄວ້ອັນດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ.
ດຣ. ວອສ (Walsh) ເວົ້າວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເລີ້ມການລ້ຽງກຸ່ມແມງກະເບື້ອ. ພວກເຮົາບາງຄັ້ງຄາວກໍ ເອົາ ແນວພັນໃໝ່ມາເພີ້ມເຂົ້າໃສ່ຈຳນວນແມງກະເບື້ອທີ່ລ້ຽງໄວ້ນີ້. ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເພາະພັນແມງກະເບື້ອໄດ້ໃນຈຳນວນຫລາຍແທ້ໆ. ສ່ວນທີ່ເຫລືອຈາກນັ້ນ, ພວກທີ່ຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຄ້າງໄວ້ໃນນີ້ ເພື່ອເອົາໄວ້ເພາະພັນແບບລ້ຽງໄວ້ກໍຈະຖືກປ່ອຍໄປ."
ບົ້ງ ຫລືແມງກະເບື້ອໂຕອ່ອນ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະດູໜາວຢູ່ໃນຕູ້ທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມອາກາດແບບພິເສດ. ການເຮັດແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ບົ່ງບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ແມງກະເບື້ອເຊເຕີ (satyr) ຂອງມີແຊລ (Mitchell) ບໍ່ຢູ່ລອດໄດ້ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 4.4 ອົງສາແຊລຊັຽສ ຊຶ່ງເປັນລະດັບອຸນຫະພູມຢູ່ໃນບຶງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ແມງໄມ້ນີ້ຕາຍ.
ເມື່ອຮູ້ຈັກເຊັ່ນນັ້ນແລ້ວ, ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຜະລິດໄຂ່ແມງກະເບື້ອ 1,300 ໜ່ວຍໃນລະດູຮ້ອນປີນີ້, ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ເພື່ອ ຈະ ໃຫ້ຟື້ນຟູຈຳນວນຊະນິດຂອງແມງກະເບື້ອຄືນມາໄດ້.
ແລະຖ້າຫາກທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງເປັນໄປດ້ວຍດີ, ມື້ນຶ່ງ ເຮົາອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ແມງກະເບື້ອເຊເຕີ (satyr) ຂອງມີແຊລ (Mitchell) ໄດ້ຮັບປີ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອອກຈາກບັນຊີສັດທີ່ໃກ້ຈະສູນພັນໄປ ໄດ້.
There are currently 48 insects included on the US Endangered Species List, and the only way any insect has ever come off the list is through extinction. This is especially troubling for the world's butterfly populations which have declined by 20 percent over the last decades. Erika Celeste takes us to visit one of the rarest wild butterfly populations in the world, the Mitchell's satyr [[SAY-ter]] butterfly at the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, Michigan.]]
Nate Fuller/Sarett Nature Center Director:
"This morning we're going to head off down into the wetland into a very specific kind of wetland called the prairie fen."
This time of year you can often find Nate Fuller counting butterflies. The director of the Sarett Nature Center needs an accurate count of
Mitchell's satyr butterflies, to help preserve one of their last known habitats.
Nate Fuller-Sarett Nature Center Director:
"They're very particular in the kind of habitat where they can live, which is part of what makes them so rare and amazing indicators for our water quality."
Today, satyr expert Ashley Cole-Wick with Michigan's Natural Features Inventory helps Fuller count.
Ashley Cole-Wick/Michigan's Natural Features Inventory Zoologist:
"Probably maybe only one or two of those is viable. And we see it persisting for the future. When I say we have 10 populations left, this year we found maybe 2 at some of those sites."
Finding the small brown butterflies with golden ringed eye-spots can be difficult. There just aren't many around.
The Mitchell's satyr went on the Endangered Species List in 1991. Initially it was thought that loss of wetlands contributed to their decline.
Nate Fuller/Sarett Nature Center Director:
"The clues seem to suggest that it's not just habitat availability. It's ground water and the amount and the quality of ground water coming into these wetlands seemed to be a challenge for the butterflies. Nothing has all been sorted out exactly."
While the decline is likely due to a combination of factors, the fact that water quality might contribute is unsettling because the wetlands are the headwaters for the Midwest's rivers and streams.
A captive breeding program was started four years ago at the Toledo Zoo to get to the bottom of the mystery. Today, Dr. Ryan Walsh, its director, says it's been the only successful captive program.
Ryan Walsh, Director, Toledo Zoo Mitchell's Satyr Breeding Program:
"We're starting a captive colony. We'll occasionally collect them to add new genetics to the captive population. We can really breed a large number of the butterflies. The rest of them, the ones that won't be left back for captive breeding will be released out into the wild."
The caterpillars spend the winter in a special weather-controlled chamber. That helped determine the Mitchell satyrs don't do well below 4.4 degrees Celsius--the temperature at which hard freezes in the fen wetlands will kill the insects.
With that knowledge, the program produced 1300 new eggs this summer, a development that may go a long way toward restoring the population.
And if all goes well, may one day, earn the Mitchell's satyr butterfly ...
a ticket off the Endangered Species List.