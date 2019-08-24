ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ມີ​ແມງ​ໄມ້ 48 ຊະ​ນິດທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ຂອງ​ສັດ​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ສູນ​ພັນ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ມີ​ວິ​ທີ​ດຽວເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ທີ່​ແມ​ງ​ໄມ້​ປະ​ເພດ​ໃດ​ກໍຕາມຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ອອກ​ຈາກບັນ​ຊີນີ້​ໄດ້​ກໍ​ຄື ການສູນ​ພັນ​ໄປ​ເລີຍ. ສະ​ພາບ​ການນີ້​ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແລ້ວ ​ເປັນບັນ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ຂອງ​ໂລກທີ່ຫລຸດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ລົງ​ 20 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍທົດ​ສະ​ວັດຜ່ານ​ມາ. ເອ​ຣິກ​າ ເຊ​ເລັ​ສ​ເຕ (Erika Celeste) ໄດ້​ພາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມຊົມແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ທີ່​ຫາ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂລກ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອເຊ​ເຕີ (satyr [[SAY-ter]]) ຂອງ​ມີ​ແຊ​ລ (Mitchell) ຢູ່​ທີ່​ສູນ​ກາງທຳ​ມ​ະ​ຊາດ​ແຊ​ແຣັດ (Sarett) ຢູ່​ທ່າ​ເຮືອເບັນ​ຕັນ (Benton Harbor), ລັດ​ມິ​ຊິ​ແກນ (Michigan). ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານເນັດ ຟູ​ລ​ເລີ (Nate Fuller), ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ສູນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດແຊ​ແຣັດ (Sarett Nature) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ຕອນເຊົ້າ​ມື້ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ດິນ​ທາມ, ໄປ​ຫາ​ດິນ​ທາມປະ​ເພດ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ທົ່ງດິນ​ທາມອັນກວ້າງໃຫຍ່."

ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລານີ້​ຂອງແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ ເຮົາ​ອາດຈະ​ເຫັນ​ທ່ານເນັດ ຟູ​ລ​ເລີ (Nate Fuller) ນັບຊະ​ນິດ​ຂອງ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ຢູ່ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້. ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການສູນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດແຊ​ແຣັດ (Sarett Nature) ຕ້ອງ​ການຮູ້​ຈຳ​ນວນຂອງແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອເຊ​ເຕີ (satyr) ຂອງ​ມີ​ແຊ​ລ (Mitchell) ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກແຫລ່ງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສທີ່​ຄົນ​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ແຫ່ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ ທີ່​ຍັງເຫລືອຢູ່.



ທ່ານ ຟູ​ລ​ເລີ (Fuller) ເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່າ: "ພວກ​ມັນ​ພິ​ຖີ​ ພິ​ຖັນ​ຫລາຍ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເພດ​ຂອງບ່ອນ​ຢູ່ອາ​ໄສ ທີ່ພວກ​ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ມັນຫາ​ຍາກ​ຫລາຍ ແລະກໍ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ຊໍ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ນ້ຳ."

​ມື້ນີ້, ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອເຊ​ເຕີ (satyr), ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແອ​ສ​ຊລີ ໂຄ​ລ​ວິກ​ຄ໌ ຢູ່​ສູນ​ເກັບ​ກຳລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ສະ​ເພາະຂອງ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດມາຊ່ວຍ​ທ່ານ ຟູ​ລ​ເລີ (Fuller) ນັບ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ. ​ທ່ານ​ນາງບອກວ່າ: ​"ຕອນ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເລີ້ມ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກ່ຽ​ວ​ກັບ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ໃນ​ປີ 2013 ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ຢູ່ 18 ຊະ​ນິດ ແລະ​ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ 10 ຊະ​ນິດ. ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຊະ​ນິດ​ດຽວ ຫລື ສອງ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ແຜ່​ພັນ​ໄດ້. ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາເ​ຫັນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຍັ້ງ​ຍືນ​ຢູ່​ເພື່ອແຜ່​ພັນໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ. ເມື່ອ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ 10 ຊະ​ນິດ​ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່, ໃນ​ປີນີ້ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອາດໄດ້​ເຫັນ 2 ຊະ​ນິດຢູ່​ໃນ​ບາງ​ບ່ອນ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ."



​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ສີ​ນ້ຳ​ຕານ​ທີ່​ມີລາຍ​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ຕາມີ​ຂອບ​ສີ​ທອງຢູ່​ເປັນ​ຈຸດໆ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກຫລາຍ. ມັນ​ຕັ້ງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫລາຍຢູ່​ແຖວນີ້.



ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອເຊ​ເຕີ (satyr) ຂອງ​ມີ​ແຊ​ລ (Mitchell) ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ສູນ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 1991. ທຳ​ອິດ​ຄິດ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ເນື້ອທີ່​ຂອງ​ບຶງມີ​ສ່ວນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອນີ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ.



​ທ່ານ ຟູ​ລ​ເລີ (Fuller) ເວົ້າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່າ: "ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ສະ​ແດງບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ພື້ນນັ້ນ ແລະ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ ແລະ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ໄຫລ​ມາ​ຫາດິນ​ທາມ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ກໍປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍສຳ​ລັບ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ ຖືກ​ໄຈ້​ແຍກ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນ​ໄດ້​ທັງ​ໝົດດອກ."



ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ຂອງຈໍ​າ​ນວນ​ຊະ​ນິດຂອງແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນຫລາຍ​ປັດ​ໃຈລວມ​ກັນກໍ​ຕາມ, ແຕ່​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ, ການທີ່ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ນ້ຳອາດມີ​ສ່ວນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເປັນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່​ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ນຳ​ກັນ​ເລີຍ ເພາະ​ວ່າບຶງ​ຕ່າງໆ ເປັນ​ແຫລ່ງ​ກຳ​ເນີດ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ແລະ​ຫ້ວຍ​ຮ່ອງ​ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່​ໃນເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຕອນກາງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.



ໂຄງ​ການ​ເພາະ​ພັນ​ແບບ​ລ້ຽງ​ໄວ້ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມມີ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ 4 ປີ​ກ່ອນ ຢູ່​ສວນ​ສັດໂທ​ລີ​ໂດ, ລັດ​ໂອ​ຮາຍ​ໂອ, ເພື່ອ​ຄົ້ນ​ໃຫ້ເຖິງ​ພື້ນ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ລຶກ​ລັບ. ມື້ນີ້ ດ​ຣ. ໄຣ​ອັນ ວອ​ສ (Ryan Walsh), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງໂຄງ​ການນີ້ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ໂຄງ​ການລ້ຽງແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ແບບ​ຂັງໄວ້ອັນ​ດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ.



ດ​ຣ. ວອ​ສ (Walsh) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເລີ້​ມການ​ລ້ຽງ​ກຸ່ມ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ຄາວ​ກໍ ເອົາ​ ແນວ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​ມາ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່ຈຳ​ນວນ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອທີ່​ລ້ຽງໄວ້​ນີ້. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເພາະ​ພັນ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລາຍ​ແທ້ໆ. ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ເຫລືອຈາກນັ້ນ, ພວກທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ຄ້າງໄວ້​ໃນ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອເອົາໄວ້​ເພາະ​ພັນ​ແບບ​ລ້ຽງ​ໄວ້ກໍ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໄປ."



ບົ້ງ ຫລື​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ​ໂຕ​ອ່ອນ​ ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ອາ​ກາດ​ແບບ​ພິ​ເສດ. ການ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນໄດ້​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອເຊ​ເຕີ (satyr) ຂອງ​ມີ​ແຊ​ລ (Mitchell) ບໍ່ຢູ່​ລອດໄດ້​ໃນ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມທີ່​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 4.4 ອົງ​ສາແຊ​ລ​ຊັຽ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ດັບອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ຢູ່​ໃນບຶງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ແມງ​ໄມ້​ນີ້​ຕາຍ.

ເມື່ອ​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ, ໂຄງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຜະ​ລິດໄຂ່​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອ 1,300 ໜ່ວຍ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ຮ້ອນ​ປີນີ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ ເພື່ອ​ ​ຈະ ໃຫ້​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຊະ​ນິດຂອງ​ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອຄືນ​ມາໄດ້.

ແລະ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ດີ, ມື້​ນຶ່ງ ເຮົາອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ແມງ​ກະ​ເບື້ອເຊ​ເຕີ (satyr) ຂອງ​ມີ​ແຊ​ລ (Mitchell) ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ປີ້ອະນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ຊີສັດ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ສູນ​ພັນ​ໄປ ໄດ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

There are currently 48 insects included on the US Endangered Species List, and the only way any insect has ever come off the list is through extinction. This is especially troubling for the world's butterfly populations which have declined by 20 percent over the last decades. Erika Celeste takes us to visit one of the rarest wild butterfly populations in the world, the Mitchell's satyr [[SAY-ter]] butterfly at the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, Michigan.]]



Nate Fuller/Sarett Nature Center Director:

"This morning we're going to head off down into the wetland into a very specific kind of wetland called the prairie fen."



This time of year you can often find Nate Fuller counting butterflies. The director of the Sarett Nature Center needs an accurate count of



((Mandatory cg for photo: Michigan State University))



Mitchell's satyr butterflies, to help preserve one of their last known habitats.



Nate Fuller-Sarett Nature Center Director:

"They're very particular in the kind of habitat where they can live, which is part of what makes them so rare and amazing indicators for our water quality."



Today, satyr expert Ashley Cole-Wick with Michigan's Natural Features Inventory helps Fuller count.



Ashley Cole-Wick/Michigan's Natural Features Inventory Zoologist:

"Probably maybe only one or two of those is viable. And we see it persisting for the future. When I say we have 10 populations left, this year we found maybe 2 at some of those sites."



Finding the small brown butterflies with golden ringed eye-spots can be difficult. There just aren't many around.



The Mitchell's satyr went on the Endangered Species List in 1991. Initially it was thought that loss of wetlands contributed to their decline.



Nate Fuller/Sarett Nature Center Director:

"The clues seem to suggest that it's not just habitat availability. It's ground water and the amount and the quality of ground water coming into these wetlands seemed to be a challenge for the butterflies. Nothing has all been sorted out exactly."



While the decline is likely due to a combination of factors, the fact that water quality might contribute is unsettling because the wetlands are the headwaters for the Midwest's rivers and streams.



A captive breeding program was started four years ago at the Toledo Zoo to get to the bottom of the mystery. Today, Dr. Ryan Walsh, its director, says it's been the only successful captive program.



Ryan Walsh, Director, Toledo Zoo Mitchell's Satyr Breeding Program:

"We're starting a captive colony. We'll occasionally collect them to add new genetics to the captive population. We can really breed a large number of the butterflies. The rest of them, the ones that won't be left back for captive breeding will be released out into the wild."



The caterpillars spend the winter in a special weather-controlled chamber. That helped determine the Mitchell satyrs don't do well below 4.4 degrees Celsius--the temperature at which hard freezes in the fen wetlands will kill the insects.



With that knowledge, the program produced 1300 new eggs this summer, a development that may go a long way toward restoring the population.



And if all goes well, may one day, earn the Mitchell's satyr butterfly ...

a ticket off the Endangered Species List.