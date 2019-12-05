ສອງ​ຄົນຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ທີ 3 ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ຍ້ອນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເຮືອສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ອູ່​ສ້ອມ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອໃນ​ເຂດອ່າວ Pearl Harbor ນະ​ຄອນໂຮ​ໂນ​ລູ​ລູ, ລັດ​ຮາ​ວາຍ.



ພົນ​ເຮືອ​ຕີໂຣ​ເບີດ ແຈ​ດວິກ​ຄ໌ (Robert Chadwick) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານ​ເຮືອ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຂ້າ​ຕົວ​ຕາຍໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ອ່ວຍ​ປາກ​ປືນໄປຫາ​ຕົນ​ເອງ.

ເຫດ​ການ​ຍິງກັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສ້ອມ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ. ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮ່ວມ ຮິກແ​ຄມ (Hickam) ໃນທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ Pearl, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນຖານ​ທັບ​ປະ​ສົມ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອກັບ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ທີ່​ອູ່​ສ້ອມ​ເຮືອດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ໄວ້​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ເຫດການ​ຍິງກັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.



ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ສ່ອງ ອອກ​ໄປ​ປ່ອງ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ລາວ ແລະ​ເຫັນ 3 ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ພື້ນ​ດິນ ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ແບບທະ​ຫານ​ເຮືອຍິງ​ໂຕ​ເອງ​ຕາຍ.

ພົນ​ເຮືອ​ຕີ ແຈ​ດວິກ​ຄ໌ (Chadwick) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ທັງ 3 ຄົນ ເປັນ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ທີ່​ເປັນພົນ​ລ​ະ​ເຮືອນຢູ່​ອູ່​ສ້ອມ​ເຮືອ​ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ. ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຄົນທີ 3 ມີ​ອາ​ການ​ທີ່​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໂຮ​ໂນ​ລູ​ລູ. ລາຍ​ຊື່ຂອງຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ເປັນມື​ປືນ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ເທື່ອ.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ ເດ​ວິດ ອິກ (David Ige) ເວົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານວ່າ "ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຈ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຮາ​ວາຍ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຈັບ​ປວດ​ໃນ​ຫົວ​ໃຈ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ໂສກ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ອັນ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໂດຍ​ເຫດ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ນີ້.”

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

Two people were killed and a third person wounded Wednesday by a U.S. sailor at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Honolulu, Hawaii.



Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick told reporters the sailor committed suicide when he turned his gun on himself.



The shooting happened at a maintenance area for nuclear submarines. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the combined Navy-Air Force base where the shipyard is located, was placed on lockdown for several hours after the shooting.



One witness told a local news station that he looked out of his office window after hearing gunshots and saw three people on the ground, then saw a man in a sailor's uniform shoot himself.



Rear Admiral Chadwick said all three victims were civilian workers at the shipyard. The third victim is in stable condition at a Honolulu hospital. The names of the suspected gunman and the victims have not been released.



"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Governor David Ige said in a statement on his Twitter account. (( https://twitter.com/GovHawaii/status/1202418855592595456 ))



The shooting happened just days before the 78th anniversary of the December 7, 1941 Japanese air attack on Pear Harbor that drew the United States into World War Two.

