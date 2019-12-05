ສອງຄົນຖືກສັງຫານ ແລະຄົນທີ 3 ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຍ້ອນທະຫານເຮືອສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ອູ່ສ້ອມເຮືອຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອໃນເຂດອ່າວ Pearl Harbor ນະຄອນໂຮໂນລູລູ, ລັດຮາວາຍ.
ພົນເຮືອຕີໂຣເບີດ ແຈດວິກຄ໌ (Robert Chadwick) ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຂ້າຕົວຕາຍໃນຕອນທີ່ລາວອ່ວຍປາກປືນໄປຫາຕົນເອງ.
ເຫດການຍິງກັນດັ່ງກ່າວເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດຂອງການສ້ອມກຳປັ່ນດຳນ້ຳທີ່ຕິດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ. ຄ້າຍທະຫານຮ່ວມ ຮິກແຄມ (Hickam) ໃນທ່າເຮືອ Pearl, ຊຶ່ງເປັນຖານທັບປະສົມລະຫວ່າງກອງທັບເຮືອກັບກອງທັບອາກາດ ທີ່ອູ່ສ້ອມເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວຕັ້ງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກປິດໄວ້ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ ຫລັງຈາກມີເຫດການຍິງກັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນສະຖານີອົງການຂ່າວທ້ອງຖິ່ນວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ສ່ອງ ອອກໄປປ່ອງຢ້ຽມຂອງຫ້ອງການລາວ ແລະເຫັນ 3 ຄົນຢູ່ພື້ນດິນ ແລ້ວກໍໄດ້ເຫັນຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຄື່ອງແບບທະຫານເຮືອຍິງໂຕເອງຕາຍ.
ພົນເຮືອຕີ ແຈດວິກຄ໌ (Chadwick) ເວົ້າວ່າຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍທັງ 3 ຄົນ ເປັນກຳມະກອນທີ່ເປັນພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ອູ່ສ້ອມເຮືອແຫ່ງນັ້ນ. ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍຄົນທີ 3 ມີອາການທີ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍໂຮໂນລູລູ. ລາຍຊື່ຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສວ່າເປັນມືປືນ ແລະຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍຍັງບໍ່ທັນຖືກເປີດເຜີຍເທື່ອ.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ເດວິດ ອິກ (David Ige) ເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງທີ່ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີຂອງທ່ານວ່າ "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນນ້ຳນຶ່ງໃຈດຽວກັນກັບ ປະຊາຊົນໃນລັດຮາວາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຈັບປວດໃນຫົວໃຈ ຂອງພວກເຮົາກ່ຽວກັບໂສກນາດຕະກຳອັນນີ້ ແລະກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກະທົບໂດຍເຫດການຍິງກັນນີ້.”
Two people were killed and a third person wounded Wednesday by a U.S. sailor at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick told reporters the sailor committed suicide when he turned his gun on himself.
The shooting happened at a maintenance area for nuclear submarines. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the combined Navy-Air Force base where the shipyard is located, was placed on lockdown for several hours after the shooting.
One witness told a local news station that he looked out of his office window after hearing gunshots and saw three people on the ground, then saw a man in a sailor's uniform shoot himself.
Rear Admiral Chadwick said all three victims were civilian workers at the shipyard. The third victim is in stable condition at a Honolulu hospital. The names of the suspected gunman and the victims have not been released.
"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Governor David Ige said in a statement on his Twitter account. (( https://twitter.com/GovHawaii/status/1202418855592595456 ))
The shooting happened just days before the 78th anniversary of the December 7, 1941 Japanese air attack on Pear Harbor that drew the United States into World War Two.