ຮາວາຍ ໃຫ້ສັນຍາທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງ ເຈົ້າຂອງທີ່ດິນ ໃນເກາະມາວອີ ຈາກການຖືກກົດດັນໃຫ້ຂາຍທີ່ດິນ ລຸນຫຼັງໄຟປ່າ

ປະຊາຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ເກາະ ມາວອີ ມີຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າ ການສ້າງເມືອງຄືນໃໝ່ອາດຈະມຸ້ງເນັ້ນໃສ່ບັນດານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຮາວາຍ ສັນຍາໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງບັນດາເຈົ້າຂອງທີ່ດິນ ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຈາກການ “ຖືກກິນປຽບ” ໂດຍບັນດາຜູ້ຊື້ທີ່ສວຍໂອກາດ ໃນຍາມທີ່ເກາະມາວອີ ຟື້ນ​ໂຕຄືນຈາກໄຟປ່າທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ.

ແປວໄຟ ໄດ້ເຜົາໄໝ້ຊຸມຊົນປະຫວັດສາດ​ເມືອງລາໄຮນາ ແລະໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ. ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຮາວາຍ ທ່ານຈອສ ກຣີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ໄອຍະການສູງສຸດ ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອເລື່ອນການຊໍາລະໜີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ດິນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງລາໄຮນາ. ທ່ານຍອມຮັບວ່າ ການດໍາເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີທ່າທີເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Locals on Maui fear that a rebuilt town could become even more oriented toward wealthy visitors. Hawaii’s governor vowed Wednesday to protect local landowners from being “victimized” by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from the deadly wildfires. The blazes incinerated the historic island community of Lahaina and killed more than 100 people. Gov. Josh Green says he instructed the state attorney general to work toward a moratorium on land transactions in Lahaina. He acknowledges the move would likely face legal challenges.