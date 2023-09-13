ຄວາມຊົງຈໍາທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວ ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການ 11 ກັນຍາ ຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່, ແຕ່ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃຫ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະຂັດຂວາງລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ

22 ປີ ລຸນຫຼັງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໂຈມຕີສະຫະລັດ, ໃນວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ ໄດ້ກັບມາໄວ້ທຸກແລະສະທ້ອນຄືນອີກຄັ້ງ ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ພີທີ​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ໄດ້ຖືກ ຈັດຂຶ້ນສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ເກືອບ 3,000 ຄົນ, ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃຫ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະກໍາຈັດລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ເວໂຣນິກາ ບາລເດີຣາສ ອິເກລຊຽສ (Veronica Balderas Iglesias) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຄົບຮອບ ຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ 2001. ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໄດ້ເອົາເຮືອບິນພານິດ 4 ລໍາບິນເຂົ້າຕໍາໃສ່ຕຶກສູນກາງການຄ້າໂລກໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ, ທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ ແລະ​ລຳ​ທີ 4 ຕົກ​ໃສ່ທົ່ງຫຍ້າ ໃນລັດເພັນຊີລວາເນຍ.

ສໍາລັບຍາດພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍເກືອບ 3,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນມື້ນັ້ນ, ບາດແຜທາງຈິດໃຈຍັງຄົງເຈັບປວດຢູ່.

ຊີບີລ ຣາມຊາຣານ (Sybil Ramsaran), ລູກສາວໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດລົງໃນເຫດ ການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 11 ກັນຍາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າມັນແມ່ນ 22 ປີ, ແລະນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍຍັງຄົງຮູ້ສຶກຢູ່, ຄືວ່າມັນຫາກໍເກີດຂຶ້ນວານນີ້ບໍ? ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດບອກໄດ້. ມັນຍາກ. ລາວແມ່ນລູກສາວຄົນທີສອງຂອງຂ້ອຍ.”

ໄຮຣາມ ກອນຊາເລສ (Hiram Gonzales), ​ມີເອື້ອຍເສຍຊີວິດໃນເຫດການໂຈມຕີ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 11 ກັນຍາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນຄືວ່ານໍາເອົາບາງຄວາມຊົງຈໍາ ທີ່ຫຼອກຫຼອນຈາກມື້ນັ້ນ ຄືນມາ.”

ເພື່ອເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ, ການຢືນຢ່າງສະຫງົບຊົ່ວຂະນະນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດຫຼັກຊັບ ໃນລັດນິວຢອກ.

ນັກການເມືອງຫຼາຍຄົນ, ລວມທັງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ, ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນອານຸສອນສະຖານ ບ່ອນທີ່ສູນກາງການຄ້າໂລກ ຕັ້ງສະຫງ່າ ໃນເຂດແມນຮັດຕັນ​ລຸ່ມ.

​ສຽງ​ລະ​ຄັງ​ດັງ​ກ້ອງ​ຂຶ້ນ, ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການອ່ານຊື່​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ​ຢູ່ອະນຸສອນສະ ຖານແຫ່ງຊາດ ຖ້ຽວບິນທີ 93 ໃນເມືອງແຊັງສ໌ວີລ (Shanksville), ລັດເພັນຊີລວາເນຍ.

ແລະກຸ່ມນັກຮ້ອງປະສານສຽງຂອງກອງທັບ ຮ້ອງເພງໃນລະຫວ່າງພິທີລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ ເຊິ່ງນໍາໂດຍລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ຢູ່ທີ່ທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ.

ທ່ານລອຍອອສຕິນ:

“ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີ, ທ່າມກາງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ແລະຄວາມເສົ້າໂສກ, ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍຄົນ ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກອັນເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບໜ້າທີ່ ຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດອາລິງຕັນກໍ່ຄືກັນ, ສະຕຣີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ວາງພວງມາລາ ເພື່ອເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.

ຈາກຖານທັບໃນນະຄອນແອັນໂຄເຣັສ, ລັດອາລາສກາ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາສັນຍາວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະຂັດຂວາງທຸກການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທັງໝົດ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ.

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ:

“ການແກ້ໄຂຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຍອມກົ້ມຫົວ, ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຍອມປ່ຽນ​ທ່າ​ທີ, ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຍອມຈໍານົນ. ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີດ້ານການເມືອງ, ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງອຸດົມການ, ຄືສິ່ງກົງກັນຂ້າມທີ່ພວກເຮົາ​ຢຶດ​ໝັ້ນ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດແກ້​ໄຂ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ ດ້ວຍ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ວິ​ທີ, ພາຍໃຕ້ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມສາມັກຄີກັນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍປົກປ້ອງຫຼັກ ການປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ, ແລະສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກທະຫານ ແລະນັກລົບເກົ່າ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍປ້ອງກັນປະເທດນີ້ຈາກພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຄັ້ງໃໝ່.

Twenty-two years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., September 11 was again a date of mourning and reflection in the United States. Remembrance ceremonies were held for the nearly 3,000 people who died, with President Joe Biden promising to keep terrorism at bay. Here’s VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias with key moments from anniversary events across the United States.

September 11, 2001. Terrorists crashed four commercial planes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

For many relatives of the nearly 3,000 people killed that day, the emotional wounds are still raw.

Sybil Ramsaran, Daughter Died in 9/11 Attacks

"If it’s 22 years, and this is the way I still feel, like it was yesterday? I can’t tell you. It’s hard. It’s my second child.”

Hiram Gonzalez, Sister Died in 9/11 Attacks

"It just brings some haunting memories from that day."

In honor of the victims, a moment of silence was observed at the New York Stock Exchange.

Several politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris, attended a memorial service where the World Trade Center once stood in lower Manhattan.

Bells tolled, as the victims’ names were read at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

And a military choir sang during a remembrance ceremony led by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense

“After the attacks, amid the horror and the grief, many Americans felt a deeper sense of duty to their communities and to their country.”

Also in Arlington, Virginia, first lady Jill Biden laid a wreath to honor those who perished.

From a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, President Biden promised the United States will continue to disrupt terrorist activities in all its forms.

Joe Biden, US President

“The resolve of the American people has proved we never bow, we never bend, we never yield. //Terrorism, including political, ideological violence, is the opposite of all we stand for as a nation that settles our differences peacefully, under the rule of law.”

Biden also called for unity to help defend the principle of American democracy, and paid tribute to service members and veterans who’ve helped protect this country from new terrorist attacks.