ເຈົ້າຊາຍ ແຮຣີ ແຫ່ງອັງກິດ ກັບ ນັກສະແດງ ເມເກິນ ມາເກິລ ເປັນສາມີ ແລະພັນລະຍາ ໃນລາດຊະວົງອັງກິດ

ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ມື້ວັນສຳຄັນກໍມາເຖິງ ສຳລັບ ເຈົ້າຊາຍ ແຮຣີ ແຫ່ງອັງກິດ ກັບ ເມເກິນ ມາເກິລ

ເວລາທັງສອງໄດ້ເຂົ້າພິທີອະພິເສກສົມລົ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ທີ່ເມືອງ ວິນຊໍ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນອກ

ນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ.

ເຈົ້າຊາຍ ຊອຣສ໌ ພະບິດາຂອງເຈົ້າຊາຍແຮຣີ ໄດ້ຊົງຍ່າງນຳພາເຈົ້າສາວເຂົ້າສູ່ພິທີ.

ນັກສະແດງອາເມຣິກັນຄົນນີ້ ໄດ້ເວົ້າຢໍ້າກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ແລ້ວວ່າ ພໍ່ຂອງນາງຈະບໍ່ໄປຮ່ວມ

ໃນພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພາະວ່າ ເພິ່ນບໍ່ສະບາຍ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ມີການສົງໄສກັນມາ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ດົນ

ວ່າ ເພິ່ນຈະເດີນທາງຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດ ອັດລັງຕິກໄປ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ຝຸງຊົນເປັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ພາກັນລົງສູ່ເມືອງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຄົນຜູ້ໄປ

ອວຍໄຊໃຫ້ພອນ ກໍພະຍາຍາມ ຂໍເຫັນໜ້າເປັນຂວັນຕາ ຂອງຄູ່ສົມລົດ ກັບກະສັດ

ອັງກິດ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ທຳການປະຕິບັດການຮັກສາຄວາມ

ປອດໄພ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດອັນນຶ່ງ ໃນບໍ່ຫຼາຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ ເປັນຜູ້ຈ່າຍ ຊຶ່ງພວກ

ຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ຣາຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ງານພິທີສົມລົດ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງທີ່ຈະດຶງດູດການ

ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍພວກທີ່ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ແລະ ພວກທີ່ກຳລັງຕິດຕາມຊົມ ຢູ່

ບາຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຢູ່ຈໍຍັກ ໃນຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ພິທີສົມລົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອຕອນທ່ຽງວັນ ໃນໂບດຂອງ ເຊັ້ງ ໂຈຣຈ໌

(Saint George) ສະໄໝ ສັດຕະວັດທີ 14 ທີ່ສວນສົດງົດງາມ ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ ຂອງ

ຜາຊາດ ວິນເຊີຣ (Windsor) ບ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າຊາວ ແຮຣີ ໄດ້ທຳພິທີເຂົ້າຮັບສາສະໜາ

ໃນປີ 1984.

ພວກແຂກທີ່ຖືກເຊີນມີປະມານ 600 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນພວກທີ່ມີສາຍພົວພັນ

ໂດຍກົງກັບຄູ່ບ່າວສາວ.

ນອກຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ກໍມີປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,500 ຄົນ ຖືກເຊີນ ເຂົ້າໄປຮ່ວມຊົມ

ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ຂອງຜາສາດ ອັນເປັນຈຸດຊົມເດັ່ນ ຂອງບັນດາແຂກຄົນ ທີ່ເຂົ້າມາແລ້ວ

ອອກໄປ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The big day finally arrived for Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the couple married Saturday in the town of Windsor, outside London.



Prince Charles, Prince Harry's father, walked the bride down the aisle.



The American former actress confirmed earlier that her father would not attend the ceremony, owing to ill health, after days of speculation over whether he would make the journey across the Atlantic.



Throngs of people descended on the historic town as well-wishers tried to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Thousands of police officers mounted one of the biggest security operations in recent years, paid for by the publica bill resented by some opposed to the monarchy.



Supporters argued the wedding was likely to attract big spending by visitors and those watching in bars and big screens across the country.



The ceremony began at midday in the stunning 14th century Saint George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry was baptized in 1984.



Some 600guests were invited, mainly those who have a direct relationship with the couple.



In addition, more than 2,500 members of the public were invited onto the castle grounds - the prime spot to watch the guests come and go.