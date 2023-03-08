ທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງ ທາງສະພາບອາກາດ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນວຽກງານ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຜົນກະທົບທາງດ້ານສະພາບອາກາດ ເນື່ອງຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຊັບພະຍາກອນທີ່ຫຼຸດໜ້ອຍລົງ ສາມາດນໍາໄປສູ່​ການ​ຂາດ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບໄດ້. ທ່ານນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງສະພາບແຫ້ງແລ້ງແລະການປ່ຽນແປງທາງສະພາບອາກາດ ຢູ່ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ສກັອດ ສເຕີນສ໌ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເດີນທາງໄປລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມກັງວົນຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບປະລິມານຂອງນໍ້າ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງໃນລັດພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້ ທີ່ຈະຕົກລົງຫຼຸດຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງປະລິມານນໍ້າໃນແມ່ ນໍ້າໂຄໂລຣາໂດລົງ, ເຊິ່ງການຜະລິດໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນໍ້າໃນ​ເຂດຕອນລຸ່ມ ໄດ້ຖືກຄຸກຄາມຈາກໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານ.

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນງານຂອງຊຸມຊົນ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ບໍລິເວນນອກເມືອງຂອງລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ເຊິ່ງນະໂຍບາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງໃນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການ ຢູ່ໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກແຫ່ງນີ້ຢ່າງພຽງພໍ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງສະພາບອາກາດແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງທາງສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີພາຍຸໂທນາໂດ ແລະເຮີຣີເຄນ ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຫວັດການ. ແຕ່, ອ່າວ, ພວກເຮົາຍັງຕ້ອງພາກັນຄິດກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະພາກັນຈັດການກ່ຽວກັບໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງ, ແລະໄຟປ່າ ແນວໃດ, ໂດຍນໍາມາສູ່ວິໄສທັດ ຈາກບໍລິເວນລັດທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ກ່ຽວກັບຜົນກະທົບຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກຂອງປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງມີລັກສະນະທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ຈາກພູມິພາກອື່ນໆຂອງປະເທດ.”

ທ່ານນາງໃຫ້ຜົນງານ ສໍາລັບການດໍາເນີນງານກ່ຽວກັບຜົນກະທົບຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດທັງຫຼາຍ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ທ່ານແຈ-ເຣັ​ສ ໂພລິສ, ເຊິ່ງ​ທ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາມັກຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາພາກັນດໍາເນີນງານຫຼາຍໆສິ່ງຢູ່ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດແຫ່ງນີ້. ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການທາງສະພາບອາກາດຢ່າງກ້າຫານ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງລັດທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮັກ ແລະເພື່ອຮັກສາເງິນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ສະພາບການທີ່ແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢູ່ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ໄດ້ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ດ້ານການກະສິກໍາ ແລະອຸດສາຫະກໍາການຜັກຜ່ອນຢ່ອນອາລົມຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ສະ ຖານະການກ່ຽວກັບນໍ້າຢູ່ໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກແຫ່ງນີ້ ກໍາລັງເປັນບັນ ຫາທີ່ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂຶ້ນ ແລະຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ.”

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານນາງກໍາລັງເດີນທາງໄປທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ ເພື່ອເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການກັບຄືນສູ່ສະພາບປົກກະຕິ ແລະການປັບໂຕໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບສະພາບອາກາດ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າຊຸມຊົນ ຫຼືບໍລິເວນພື້ນທີ່ຈໍາເພາະທາງພູມສາດໃດນຶ່ງ ຫາກປະສົບ ກັບສະ ພາບໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງທີ່ຮຸນແຮງເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ ແລະຫຼາຍໆປີຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ, ນັ້ນ

ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດປູກພືດເພື່ອເປັນອາຫານໄດ້. ຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະພາກັນຍົກຍ້າຍໄປສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ເວົ້າພາສາຕ່ງກັນ ແລະນັບຖືສາດສະໜາທີ່ບໍ່ຄືກັນ, ເຊິ່ງການບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງນັ້ນ ຈະນໍາໄປສູ່ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໃນລະດັບໃດ ລະດັບນຶ່ງ.”

ການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການປ່ຽນແປງທາງສະພາບອາກາດ ແມ່ນບັນຫາສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດຂອງນະໂຍບາຍລັດຖະບານ, ດ້ວຍການອອກກົດໝາຍທີ່ມີການຂະຫຍາຍພະລັງງານ ລົມ ແລະພະລັງງານແສງອາທິດ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼຸດການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສນໍ້າມັນ, ຖ່ານຫິນ ແລະອາຍແກັສທໍາມະຊາດລົງ.

Vice President Kamala Harris says the United States is working to mitigate the impacts of climate change because competition for diminishing resources can lead to instability. She spoke about drought and climate change in the Western U.S. state of Colorado. VOA Correspondent Scott Stearns has our story.

The vice president came to Colorado at a time of deepening concern over water and the inability of regional states to agree to reduce demands on the Colorado River, where hydroelectric production downstream is threatened by prolonged drought.

Vice President Harris told a community event in a Denver suburb that past federal policy did not sufficiently address conditions in Western states.

Kamala Harris, Vice President

“Federal policy around extreme weather and extreme climate had taken into account historically tornadoes and hurricanes. But, hey, let’s also think about how we are dealing with drought and wildfires and bring to bear a perspective from Western states around how it impacts this region of the country a bit differently from other regions of the country.”

She credited the impact of local action by state governors, including Colorado’s Jared Polis.

Jared Polis, Colorado Governor

“We like to think that we are doing a lot right here in Colorado. We are pursuing bold climate action to protect the state we love and save people money. We know that right here in Colorado extreme drought threatens our agriculture and our recreation industry. The situation around water in the West is becoming more and more difficult.”

Vice President Harris also said she is traveling to Africa later this month to focus on climate resilience and adaptation.

Kamala Harris, Vice President

“If a community or a particular geographic location is experiencing extreme drought over years and years, they cannot grow food. They will then leave that place to go somewhere where they can grow food. And they may go to a place that speaks a different language and prays to a different god, which invariably will lead to some degree of conflict.”

Fighting climate change has been a top priority for the administration, with legislation last year that expands wind and solar power with the goal of reducing U.S. dependence on oil, coal and natural gas.