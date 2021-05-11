ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຍິງຈະຫຼວດໃສ່ ນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼັງຈາກມີ ການປະທະກັນ ຢູ່ວັດອິສລາມ ອາລ-ອັກຊາ

ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສໄດ້ຍິງຈະຫຼວດໃສ່ນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ສຽງຫວໍເຕືອນໄພໃນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຢູ່ນະຄອນແຫ່ງນັ້ນດັງກ້ອງຂຶ້ນ, ຫຼັງຈາກຊາວປາແລັສຕາຍຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການປະທະກັບຕຳຫຼວດອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ນອກເດີ່ນວັດອິສລາມ ອາລ-ອັກຊາ (al-Aqsa).

ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມໄດ້ຍິງຈະຫລວດໃນເວລາບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີຫລັງ 6 ໂມງແລງຊຶ່ງກາຍກໍານົດເສັ້ນຕາຍແລ້ວ. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຍື່ນຄໍາຂາດໃຫ້ອິສຣາແອລ ຖອນກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຕົນອອກຈາກວັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ພ້ອມທັງຈາກຈຸດເກີດເຫດອີກບ່ອນນຶ່ງໃນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ.

ບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນທ່ຽງຄືນ, ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລກ່າວວ່າ ລູກຈະຫຼວດ 150 ລູກໄດ້ຍິງເຂົ້າໄປໃນອິສຣາແອລ, ໃນນັ້ນ 6 ລູກໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ. ປະເທດນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າ ຈະຫລວດຫຼາຍສິບລູກໄດ້ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໂດຍລະບົບປ້ອງກັນລູກສອນໄຟຂອງຕົນ. ຍັງບໍ່ມີການລາຍງານຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຫລືບາດເຈັບໃດໆໃນທັນທີທັນໃດເທື່ອ.

ຈະຫລວດທັງຫລາຍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສຽງຫວໍເຕືອນໄພດັງຂຶ້ນໄປທົ່ວນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງຄໍາເຕືອນເປັນພາສາຮີບຣູ ແລະພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ໃນໂທລະໂຄ່ງທີ່ດັງໆ.

ທະຫານອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໃສ່ເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສໃນເຂດກາຊາ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າມີ 20 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ, ໃນນັ້ນມີເດັກນ້ອຍ 9 ຄົນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາແອລ, ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ກ່າວວ່າກຸ່ມຮາມາສໄດ້ຂ້າມ “ເສັ້ນແດງ” ດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີໂດຍໃຊ້ຈະຫຼວດ. ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າມັນ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ທີ່ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຍິງຈະຫລວດ ໃສ່ນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມປີ 2014 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ "ອິສຣາແອລຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ. ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມີການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ດິນແດນ, ນະຄອນຫຼວງ, ປະຊາຊົນແລະທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້. ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ໂຈມຕີເຮົາ ຜູ້ນັ້ນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບຜົນຕາມມາຢ່າງໜັກ.”

ໂຄສົກຂອງຝ່າຍທະຫານຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ທ່ານອາບູ ໂອເບດາ (Abu Obeida) ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍຈະຫລວດແມ່ນການຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ "ອາຊະຍາກຳ ແລະການຮຸກຮານ" ຂອງອິສຣາແອລໃນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມ

Hamas militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem Monday, setting off air raid sirens in the city, after hundreds of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police outside the al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The Islamic militant group fired the rockets minutes after a 6 p.m. deadline had passed. The group had given Israel an ultimatum to pull its security forces from the mosque as well as from another Jerusalem flashpoint.

Shortly before midnight, the Israeli army said 150 rockets had been fired into Israel, with six of them targeting Jerusalem. It said dozens of the rockets were intercepted by its missile defense systems. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The rockets caused sirens to go off across Jerusalem and prompted warnings in Hebrew and English over loudspeakers.

The Israeli military responded with airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. Officials there said 20 people were killed, including nine children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas crossed a "red line" with the rocket attacks. It is believed to be the first time the group fired rockets toward Jerusalem since a 2014 war.

"Israel will respond very forcefully. We will not tolerate attacks on our territory, our capital, our citizens and our soldiers. Whoever strikes us will pay a heavy price," he said.

A spokesman for Hamas' military wing, Abu Obeida, said the rocket attacks were a response to what he called Israeli "crimes and aggression" in Jerusalem.

Earlier, witnesses said Israeli security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades into the mosque while worshippers threw stones and other projectiles at the Israeli forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 300 Palestinians were injured, including 228 who were taken to nearby hospitals. Israeli police said 21 officers were hurt in the clashes.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he was "deeply concerned about the rocket attacks" on Israel and that they should stop "immediately."

"All sides need to de-escalate, reduce tension, take practical steps to calm things down," he said in brief remarks ahead of a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department.

Safadi said that "maintaining peace and stability in Jerusalem is key" and that the focus is to ensure that escalation stops.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the White House is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and that the Biden administration has serious concerns about the escalating violence.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the rocket attacks and said, "The ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop. We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides."

To avoid the clashes, Israeli organizers of a march to celebrate the Jewish state's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem altered its parade route to avoid the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

Monday's violence follows weeks of mounting tensions and confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the city, sparked in part by Israeli plans to carry out evictions of Palestinian families in a neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

A lawsuit over the evictions has reached Israel's Supreme Court. However, the court postponed a key ruling in the case Monday, citing the "circumstances."

Saturday night into Sunday, dozens of Palestinians were wounded in violent confrontations with police in Jerusalem, when Muslims marked Laylat al-Qadr, or the "night of destiny," the holiest period of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The skirmishes occurred at the gates of the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City, a site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, considered the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam.

The United Nations Security Council held a private meeting Monday on the rising tensions. Nine of the council's 15 members called for the session. Tor Wennesland, U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, briefed them on the situation.

Diplomats said council members were discussing issuing a statement, which would require a consensus of all 15 members.

"Our view is that the Security Council should urgently speak out, and we hope that it will be able to do so today," said Ireland U.N. Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason. "We need to see an immediate de-escalation and an end to violence."

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Guterres is following developments with "deep concern" and is worried they could trigger "yet another dangerous escalation, leading to further violence and loss of lives."

The U.N. has also strongly condemned Hamas' launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel and called on Israel to halt the evictions of Palestinians in east Jerusalem.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem as its unified capital. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of a future state.